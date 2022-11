Russell Westbrook: 'I'll leave it up to the coaches to figure out the best way for them to utilize Anthony Davis'

Ham was also blunt in his assessment, putting the onus more on Davis’ teammates to run their offense and consciously look for the big man inside, and on Davis to command the ball more. “These guys are not rookies,” Ham said. “We have a playbook. We have a menu and a bunch of sets where AD can be featured. You have to just be organized – slow down and be organized and get what you want. … “He’s got my blessing to scream out, call his own number. We tried to get him going, tried to get Bron going on some post actions and some step-ups and pick-and-roll stuff. It’s not like we’re not trying.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022