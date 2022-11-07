Russell Westbrook: 'I'll leave it up to the coaches to figure out the best way for them to utilize Anthony Davis'

“Obviously, (the offense) starts with AD and getting him more touches,” James said. “Our focal point is and always should be to make sure he touches the ball throughout the course of possessions, quarters, halves.” Russell Westbrook, who’s assisted Davis 11 times this season, the second-most behind only James (19), said it’s up to the coaching staff to figure out better ways to get Davis more involved. “I don’t know whose primary job it is, to be honest,” Westbrook said. “I’ll leave it up to the coaches to figure out the best way for them to utilize him. When I’m in, I do the best job I can in making reads, try to make the game easier for him when I’m in.”
Source: Jovan Buha @ The Athletic
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 20/5/10 games by active players:
224 — Westbrook
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers’ Anthony Davis attempts only two shots in second half vs. Cavaliers sportando.basketball/en/anthony-dav… – 3:13 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New @Bill Simmons Podcast with @TheCousinSal recapping this week in the NFL then they Guess The Lines. Then NBA talk with me because Bill is hearing some buzz that Anthony Davis may be available for trade. So we got into the Lakers’ approach and best fits. open.spotify.com/episode/5msBgs… – 3:00 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Anthony Davis only took 2 shots in the 2nd half in LA’s Sunday loss. How does that get fixed? LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham all had different answers es.pn/3DE7n9j – 9:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Darvin Ham on AD not getting a lot of looks today: “He’s got my blessing to scream out, call his own number.” – 7:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on trying to get Anthony Davis going offensively pic.twitter.com/ta7K6BkWtj – 6:41 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Stat on @SpectrumSN, come on now…How can AD have 3 shot attempts in the 4th qtr over 3 games. That’s on him to ask for the ball pic.twitter.com/GPTWGLwTDK – 6:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cavs banged on Lakers in the paint after halftime
Anthony Davis 1st half: 17 points, 6/10 FGs, 8 rebounds (2 fouls), 3 assists, 1 block, 5/9 FTs, +10
Anthony Davis 1st half: 17 points, 6/10 FGs, 8 rebounds (2 fouls), 3 assists, 1 block, 5/9 FTs, +10
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook on the Lakers’ third quarter: “We just didn’t come out ready.” – 6:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
A big question for me at the start of the season was whether LeBron and AD would look good enough that it was worth trading picks to surround them with more talent. They don’t right now. – 6:08 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers drop to 2-7 after 114-100 loss to Cleveland. LeBron James led Lakers with 27 points, AD and Russell Westbrook both had 19. Donovan Mitchell had 33 for Cavs and Darius Garland had 24. – 6:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Cavs 114, Lakers 100
The Lakers fall to 2-7. A six-point halftime lead turned into a 14-point loss. LeBron James had 27 points and 7 rebounds. AD had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 10 assists.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers fell apart in the 2nd half with a 114-100 loss to the Cavs. LA is now 2-7. LeBron 27p 7r 4a; AD 19p 12r; Westbrook 19p 10a 2s 7tos. The Lakers shot 8-for-26 from 3 and had 17 turnovers leading to 21 pts for CLE. Mitchell had 33p for The Land. – 5:59 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Only two 2nd half field goal attempts for AD tonight, after four 2nd half FGA’s in Friday’s loss.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really do think Darvin Ham has, by and large, done very good work this season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook leads LAL with 10 assists, but his 7th turnover led to a breakaway layup from Dean Wade that put Cleveland up 12, its biggest lead.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Great third quarter for the #Cavs after a pretty disastrous first half. Will be curious at what point Anthony Davis comes back with four fouls and how the Cavs look to attack him. – 5:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Cavs 87, Lakers 80
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook has 3 assists already since checking in around the 8-minute mark of the 3rd Q, totaling 8 in his 18 minutes, helping stop a Cavs run that had them up by 5.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Super small sample size, but Russell Westbrook is playing well off the bench. Maybe he makes that late-career transition like Derrick Rose has made. Could get him a few more years in the league in a valuable and important role. – 5:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Here’s a formula for Lakers success this season: AD (17p 8r), Russ (14p 5a), LeBron (12p 4r) all playing well at the same time and LAL’s defense holding its opponent under 40% from the field. Lakers up 64-58 at the half on Cleveland. – 4:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 64, Cavs 58
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers hold a 64-58 lead over Cavs at the half. AD leads Lakers with 17 points, 8 rebounds. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland both have 21 for Cavs. – 4:47 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Smattering of MVP chants for Russell Westbrook as he shoots free throws here at Crypto with the Lakers up 59-52 on the Cavs in the second quarter. He’s got 14 points in 14 minutes off the bench. #lifeintheNBA – 4:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook went from everyone’s least favorite Laker to standing ovations at the Crypt every time he checks in over the course of like nine days. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it. – 4:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Not sure who deserves more credit here: Russell Westbrook or Darvin Ham. Ham promised he’d unlock Westbrook. And Westbrook, to his credit, has decided to trust Ham and embrace being a 6th man. – 4:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cavaliers made only 8 first quarter buckets at Los Angeles… Russell Westbrook scored or assisted on 9 first quarter buckets – 4:15 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 36, Cavs 30
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is finally up. He was on the floor for a little while after taking a shot to the face on a Russell Westbrook full-speed drive. – 4:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook combine to score 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first quarter. That has to be their best quarter as a trio. – 4:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After leading by as many as 12, LAL’s lead is 36-30 after the 1st.
Westbrook scored 12 points with 4 assists off the bench, and Davis went for 9 points with 4 boards and 2 assists.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Westbrook a brand new man since coming off the bench. Whole different energy. – 3:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook hits his second 3 of the day. He’s up to 10 points in just 3 minutes. – 3:57 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron finishes after crashing to the floor. Westbrook steals an inbounds pass. AD finishes after crashing to the floor, too. Lakers crowd elated with things coming together. – 3:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong defensive focus for LAL early here, holding Cleveland to 1 of 8 shooting before LeVert got a layup.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers are out to an early 14-7 lead on Cleveland and Russell Westbrook sends the crowd into a tizzy, imploring them to stand up and cheer when the Cavs called timeout. There’s been a love affair between Laker Nation and RW of late. The fans even gave him a MVP chant Friday. – 3:53 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook just did the “too small” gesture and waved his arms up to the crowd after that offensive rebound and the fans loved it, rising to their feet. – 3:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Russell Westbrook embrace tour continues. He drew the loudest cheers so far from the game after checking in at the scorer’s table. – 3:49 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL are off to a good start in this day game against the Cavs, scoring the first 7 before Mitchell grabbed a ball that got deflected by the Lakers and drew a PF.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Cleveland:
Kendrick Nunn
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers starters vs Cavs: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Troy Brown Jr. – 3:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters today vs. Cleveland at 12:30 on @SpectrumSN:
Kendrick Nunn (in for Patrick Beverley)
Lonnie Walker IV
Troy Brown Jr.
LeBron James
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers officially determine that LeBron James (sore left foot), Anthony Davis (tight lower back) and Wenyen Gabriel (non-Covid illness) will be available for today’s game vs the Cavs – 2:58 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham said Russell Westbrook will continue his 6th man role – 1:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he’s yet to decide on the starter to replace Beverley just yet.
He’s tried Austin Reaves with the starters at times, and he’s a strong candidate.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says both LeBron James and Anthony Davis will play today. He hasn’t decided who will replace Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup yet. – 1:56 PM
Ham was also blunt in his assessment, putting the onus more on Davis’ teammates to run their offense and consciously look for the big man inside, and on Davis to command the ball more. “These guys are not rookies,” Ham said. “We have a playbook. We have a menu and a bunch of sets where AD can be featured. You have to just be organized – slow down and be organized and get what you want. … “He’s got my blessing to scream out, call his own number. We tried to get him going, tried to get Bron going on some post actions and some step-ups and pick-and-roll stuff. It’s not like we’re not trying.” -via The Athletic / November 7, 2022
The Lakers have a roster with three future Hall of Famers, yet all three are either aging or passive or just plain detached. LeBron James has been fighting illness, but it still looks like he’s lost a half-step, he’s not getting to the foul line, his shot is not falling, he’s not always finishing, and he’s not very happy. “Our record is our record,” he said glumly. Anthony Davis has been playing through a sore back, but he hasn’t always been playing with enough aggression, not always demanding the ball, and he disappeared completely in the fourth quarter Sunday, didn’t even attempt a shot. The usually gregarious big man wasn’t available for postgame comment, which spoke volumes. -via Los Angeles Times / November 7, 2022
“I’m not disillusioned. I’m not … nah, none of that. No anger. None of that,” Ham said. “I’m here to help this team. I’m here to help Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] turn stuff around. I’m here to help Bron. I’m here to help AD. Russ. I’m here to help. And I’m not about to let them see me down or uninspired or whatever. This is part of sports. You got to experience the bad before you get to the good. And that’s where I’m at.” I asked him if he was questioning whether he had a championship team in his locker room. “Nah, it’s not about that,” he said. “To me, it’s about making this the best possible team day in and day out that I can possibly make it through our hard work and our togetherness. And once we do that, we’ll see where it takes us.” -via Los Angeles Times / November 7, 2022
