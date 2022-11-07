Suns 47, 76ers 56: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (7-2) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (6-6) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Phoenix Suns 47, Philadelphia 76ers 56 (Half)
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Chris Paul has right heel soreness and will not return for the second half of tonight’s game against the Sixers. – 9:11 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight #Suns #Sixers – 9:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chris Paul has a sore right heel and is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 9:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns say Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight – 9:09 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
INJURY UPDATE: Chris Paul (right heel soreness) will not return tonight. – 9:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This was Chris Paul trying to navigate around a screen shortly before checking out of the game in the mid-second quarter. Was hobbling a bit off that right foot and wasn’t on the bench after coming out. pic.twitter.com/wj0SEeUFyN – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.
PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.
PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.
FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Eight assists in the first half for the Suns. That’s a season low and they had single digit assists in the first half of only four games last year. – 9:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.
Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
bring it arrrounnnd town. –@Tyrese Maxey, probably. pic.twitter.com/eXxsMAr03b – 9:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns got some consecutive stops and all of a sudden were able to get within 9 at the half. – 9:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47
Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harris was ticked at himself after missing that open jumper…and parlayed the frustration into a block/steal off Booker, before getting it to Maxey for the lay-in. – 8:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Much, much better second stint from Cam Payne. Making things happen and has the Suns back within single digits – 8:58 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Don’t see Chris Paul on the bench. Waiting for status. #Suns #76ers – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tucker tech after getting called for offensive foul. #Suns #76ers – 8:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers are holding the Suns to 37.1 percent from the floor, 2-of-10 from deep, have a 23-17 rebounding edge and have forced seven turnovers for 10 points. That’s a recipe for a 50-35 lead with 2:54 left in the second quarter. – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
PJ Tucker still going to end up on Shaqtin A Fool for that one.
He’d be on every highlight had Craig made that 3 after Tucker went down and wiped the bottom of his show to suggest he slipped. #Suns – 8:48 PM
PJ Tucker still going to end up on Shaqtin A Fool for that one.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton picks up 3rd outside the 3-point line at the sideline out of bounds.
Biyombo in #Suns #76ers – 8:44 PM
Ayton picks up 3rd outside the 3-point line at the sideline out of bounds.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns down 16 points, down 15-5 in free-throw attempts, down 5-2 in made 3s, and down 10-2 in fast break points. Not ideal! – 8:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
13 games into his 3rd season in Philadelphia, Dario Saric was traded to Minnesota for Jimmy Butler. Now with the Suns, Saric recalls being both surprised and a bit confused when he was traded. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/dario-sa… via @SixersWire – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
1-2-2 #Suns zone. Forced turnover.
Timeout #Sixers. Up 45-29 with 7:08 left in half. – 8:39 PM
1-2-2 #Suns zone. Forced turnover.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges corner 3.
Gives sign to #Sixers bench. Shakes head still holding it up.
Niang 3 answer. #Suns down 13. – 8:36 PM
Bridges corner 3.
Gives sign to #Sixers bench. Shakes head still holding it up.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mikal Bridges just contested a shot with his head pic.twitter.com/eSTEmOBNOT – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul in corner.
Everyone touched the ball except him and Shamet winds up shooting an airball.
Again. Odd. #Suns # – 8:32 PM
Chris Paul in corner.
Everyone touched the ball except him and Shamet winds up shooting an airball.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale two fouls.
Could see Biyombo start 2nd quarter for him unless Williams goes with Saric at the five and continues to let Ayton rest.
#76ers 33 #Suns 20 end of 1st – 8:28 PM
Landale two fouls.
Could see Biyombo start 2nd quarter for him unless Williams goes with Saric at the five and continues to let Ayton rest.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.
Cameron Payne was just called for it. #Suns #76ers – 8:25 PM
Monty Williams talked about #Suns being called for palming the ball against Pelicans.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Devin Booker ‘wants to destroy you,’ says Doc Rivers (w/video) #76ers https://t.co/u7ABEm8yVc via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/QwkJlMNgJP – 8:22 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
This has been one of the Sixers’ best quarters so far this season, as they lead the 7-2 Phoenix Suns 27-13 with 3:09 left in the first. Tobias Harris has been strong early, with 11 points on 4-7 shooting, finding a variety of ways (catch and shoot 3, backdoor cut) to get buckets. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns down 27-13 late in 1st as Harris has gone off in 1st quarter: 11 points.
Dario Saric set to check in. Started #NBA career with #76ers – 8:20 PM
#Suns down 27-13 late in 1st as Harris has gone off in 1st quarter: 11 points.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns offense really lacking dribble penetration deep into the lane. Philly is all over the usual midrange movement/looks in that area and it’s going to take more aggressive mentalities. – 8:20 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
A very strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Suns, 27-13, with 3:09 to play in Q1.
Tobias Harris leads all scorers with 11.
Team: 62.5% fg (10-16), 75.0% 3fg (3-4) – 8:20 PM
A very strong start for the @Philadelphia 76ers, who lead the Suns, 27-13, with 3:09 to play in Q1.
Tobias Harris leads all scorers with 11.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns defense is getting worked right now. Sixers up to 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, up 14 with 3 minutes to go in the 1Q – 8:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed gets a deflection, creates a live-ball TO, and then rim-runs for a layup, all on his second possession of the game. – 8:14 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
very eye test observation here but it feels like the Suns have been better this year about converting Ayton PnRs into Ayton post touches. Swing pass is there more consistently to open up the angle if the initial look isn’t. – 8:11 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Two different former 1-on-1 practice matchups guarding Booker tonight in Melton and Tucker. – 8:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
#76ers up 6-5 – 8:06 PM
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris talked yesterday about how important efficiency is for him. He came into tonight shooting 49.5 percent from the floor, but is 0-for-2 to start. His role will obviously increase for however long Harden is sidelined. – 8:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 5-4 early.
Torrey Craig 3.
Deandre Ayton tip in.
Devin Booker is being guarded by his ‘rookie’ De’Anthony Melton, who played for #Suns. – 8:04 PM
#Suns 5-4 early.
Torrey Craig 3.
Deandre Ayton tip in.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I got big energy right now.” – @Georges Niang
let’s do it!! pic.twitter.com/IEWdCEFedb – 8:01 PM
“I got big energy right now.” – @Georges Niang
let’s do it!! pic.twitter.com/IEWdCEFedb – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I really hate missing games. I’m just glad to be back playing. Foot feels better. Just ready to get out there and help my team. Feels like we’ve been missing the fun part of the game. I’m here to bring it back.” #Suns Cameron Payne as he missed last two games with sore left foot – 7:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
pre-game strength. 🏋️♂️
📱@sociosusa pic.twitter.com/4wr3Qt5LBI – 7:43 PM
pre-game strength. 🏋️♂️
📱@sociosusa pic.twitter.com/4wr3Qt5LBI – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
It’s not Thursday but we love a good throwback. This was on loop in the Suns’ locker room pregame. Lots of connections the other way, too: P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. (who is out with illness) are all former Suns. pic.twitter.com/O9b2uPAcE4 – 7:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
#Suns #76ers – 7:34 PM
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔@Tobias Harris
🔔@Joel Embiid
🔔@De’Anthony Melton
🔔@Tyrese Maxey
👕@alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/eIa8ivnmkP – 7:32 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔@Tobias Harris
🔔@Joel Embiid
🔔@De’Anthony Melton
🔔@Tyrese Maxey
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Read the sweater. Vote. 🗳️
@Chris Paul | https://t.co/BdYMXbAdQ9 pic.twitter.com/eIbJQhSAjO – 7:20 PM
Read the sweater. Vote. 🗳️
@Chris Paul | https://t.co/BdYMXbAdQ9 pic.twitter.com/eIbJQhSAjO – 7:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#76ers welcome back #Suns:
Monty Williams
Kevin Young
Michael Ruffin
Mark Bryant
Dario Saric
Landry Shamet pic.twitter.com/wvFzi8Txq4 – 7:18 PM
#76ers welcome back #Suns:
Monty Williams
Kevin Young
Michael Ruffin
Mark Bryant
Dario Saric
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK – 7:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I feel bad for him.” Monty Williams on Cam Johnson having meniscus tear in right knee. #Suns pic.twitter.com/OpQzCjBLGM – 7:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Suns HC Monty Williams on Tyrese Maxey: “It’s hard to believe a guy got picked that late.” – 6:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Back in the day.
Monty Williams with #76ers. #Suns pic.twitter.com/TnXuJV0Whm – 6:54 PM
Back in the day.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Up the Rocky Steps and ready for action!
📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with coverage starting at 5:30PM. pic.twitter.com/r806YcxLyK – 6:41 PM
Up the Rocky Steps and ready for action!
📺 Tune in to @BALLYSPORTSAZ with coverage starting at 5:30PM. pic.twitter.com/r806YcxLyK – 6:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He talks because he’s mean and wants to destroy you.” Doc Rivers on Devin Booker’s trash talking. #Suns #76ers pic.twitter.com/S3CXxJdOWw – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Monty Williams says he just feels bad for Cam Johnson about his torn meniscus. “It’s just a tough blow.”
Williams said different guys — from Dario Saric to Jock Landale to Torrey Craig to Damion Lee — could step into Johnson’s spot in the starting lineup. – 6:32 PM
Monty Williams says he just feels bad for Cam Johnson about his torn meniscus. “It’s just a tough blow.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said that he’s hoping to see growth from Tyrese Maxey as a playmaker with James Harden out, and how one way to measure that will be seeing how he makes reads as he attacks the paint. Said either way it will be a work in progress as he learns on the job on that front. – 6:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I’m going to be honest, it’s not the league’s decision. It was a collective decision with the players. That’s something the players came up with years ago during the bubble.” Chris Paul says players had initial idea to pause games on #ElectionDay. #Suns bit.ly/3t7M7E7 – 5:12 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Seventy six years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans in Philadelphia.
Box Score via @Basketball-Reference pic.twitter.com/jCOVzATOGh – 4:27 PM
Seventy six years ago today (Nov. 7, 1946), the Warriors played the first game in franchise history, defeating the Pittsburgh Ironmen, 81-75, in front of a crowd of 4,185 fans in Philadelphia.
StatMuse @statmuse
Teams with a top 3 offense and top 3 defense:
— Phoenix Suns
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/1cnxBK65k3 – 3:58 PM
Teams with a top 3 offense and top 3 defense:
— Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In honor of Election Eve, all 30 NBA teams will be playing tonight.
📺 Watch all 15 games for free via NBA League Pass: https://t.co/qQr6AIP38z pic.twitter.com/bfXDS9PFQA – 3:48 PM
In honor of Election Eve, all 30 NBA teams will be playing tonight.
📺 Watch all 15 games for free via NBA League Pass: https://t.co/qQr6AIP38z pic.twitter.com/bfXDS9PFQA – 3:48 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
“Hopefully everybody gets out there and allows for, not just their opinion, but their values to be counted.”
🗳️ Get in the game and VOTE: https://t.co/BdYMXbAdQ9 pic.twitter.com/NfpF0A01hJ – 3:30 PM
“Hopefully everybody gets out there and allows for, not just their opinion, but their values to be counted.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle opens up on advice from JJ Redick, his growing confidence on offense, Jaden Springer’s progression, and the team’s culture. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/matisse-… via @SixersWire – 2:28 PM
