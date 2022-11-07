Thunder 83, Pistons 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5) play against the Detroit Pistons (8-8) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 83, Detroit Pistons 80 (Q3 01:38)
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
AJ Griffin finished tonight’s first half with 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3FG, 1-1 FT), matching his career-high for points in a single game set on 10/28/22 at Detroit. – 9:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
If the #Pistons manage to win this game, the third quarter stat sheet will tell it all. They lead 80-78 with a little over three minutes left in the third after trailing by 16. – 9:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 DOUBLE DOUBLE ALERT FROM JI 🚨
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Huge three by Darius Bazley as the Thunder are trying to right the wrongs of an abnormally bad 3rd quarter – 9:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons have outscored OKC 29-8 in the third, with five minutes left. Up 77-71. Completely different game now. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons’ ball movement has been fantastic to start this second half. – 9:01 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Giddey drops off a nice dime for JRE to jam! pic.twitter.com/sX2PhKMtoJ – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
24-6 Pistons run after the Ivey 3. Pistons went from missing everything to making everything – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
LOL everything the Pistons are putting up now is going in. Ivey had no business shooting that, probably should have been an and-1, and he drilled it. – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons trailed by 15 at halftime, and have come out of the gate firing. Stewart’s 3 just tied the game at 69, and extended Detroit’s run to 21-6. Pistons shooting 9-15 in the 3rd so far – 8:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Pistons tie the game up 69-69 and Mark Daigneault calls another timeout – 8:57 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
21-6 run for the #Pistons after that 3 by Stewart. It’s a tie game at 69. – 8:56 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
13-2 run after Bogey gets a corner 3 to fall. Pistons down 4 – 8:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
If this was baseball, Josh Giddey and Lu Dort could certainly use an off day – 8:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Pistons start the 2nd half with a 10-2 run a little over 3 minutes into it
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons open the 3rd quarter with a 10-2 run and trail OKC 65-58 with 8:42 left in the quarter – 8:52 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Look at the space Shai creates going the speed of a mallwalker. pic.twitter.com/zp1i6X5Bv1 – 8:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has 13 points. Pistons have outscored the Thunder, 10-2, within the first four minutes of the second half. – 8:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Pistons have opened the third quarter on an 8-2 run, punctuated by that dunk by Bey. – 8:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons show life to start the second half. A stew block leads to a 6-0 swing. – 8:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
So bizarre to see SGA talk trash. He never does it.
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Shai with 21 points at halftime…
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA drives, gets blocked, gets his own rebound, scores on 2 Pistons, gets fouled, gets a (rare) tech called on him, jokingly shoots an incorrectly called tech on the Pistons, hits his and-one free throw to give OKC a 15 point lead at the half.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
I like how Shai raised his hand after yelling at Ivey after that and-1. He knew the technical was coming, but the message was sent.
Royce Young @royceyoung
Pretty good half of basketball for SGA: 21 points on 8-12 shooting, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal. – 8:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 63, Pistons 48
SGA with 21 points, 3 blocks, 3 rebounds
Giddey with 9 points, 5 rebounds
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Last year Detroit finished the last 24 games with only 4 losses by 10+ points.
This season: 5 thru 10 games and a league worst point differential (-11.6)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
It’s clear OKC hasn’t had their A game. Sluggish is a good word to describe this game. Yet, they’re still winning at the half 63-48. – 8:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Thunder 63, Pistons 48. Rough one for Detroit. 17-49 from the floor, 3-19 from 3, 12 turnovers. Cunningham, Bogdanovic and Ivey are a combined 6-28.
Bey: 9 points
Ivey: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Stewart: 5 points, 6 rebounds
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
End of that half went about as bad as it could for Detroit. Missed easy shots, made bad turnovers, bad foul.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Thunder 63, #Pistons 48.
Bey: 9 pts
Ivey: 8 pts, 6 rebs, 2 asts
Bogdanovic: 6 pts
Stewart: 5 pts, 6 rebs
Hayes: 5 pts, 2 asts
Livers: 5 pts, 2 rebs
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Long rebounds lead to fast breaks 💨 pic.twitter.com/y3vsoVssb4 – 8:29 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons having one of those Jim Mora first halves. Couldn’t shoot the ball, couldn’t make stops, can’t do diddly poo – 8:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade and Bogey are a combined 3-14. Detroit won’t beat anyone with that. – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey connects on his sixth 3-point attempt after missing his previous five. Good for Detroit that his confidence wasn’t shaken. – 8:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Sixth time’s the charm for Ivey, who just got his first 3 to fall. OKC has been giving him space all night – 8:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Wow what ball movement on that possession lol too bad Dort missed the corner 3 – 8:18 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann stepback 3s and Josh Giddey left handed cross court passes for 3s.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This is why we’re #DifferentByDesign‼️ pic.twitter.com/8ZeDmyhDqi – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Rookie, vet connection on another second chance opportunity 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2CM6Mn9BXA – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
OKC, one of the worst shooting teams in the league, is 6-12 from 3
Detroit is 2-14
Thunder up by 13. – 8:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons down 48-35 after Williams hits a 3 for OKC. No bueno – 8:14 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Josh Giddey just tried an audacious sideline out of bounds pass and it was great even if it failed – 8:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes’ best scoring nights comes against OKC. He’s got five points in seven minutes. – 8:08 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian just dropped Giddey. He’s a lot more aggressive than he’s been in recent games. – 8:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart : 5 PTS / 5 REB
🔹 @SaddiqBey : 5 PTS
🔹 @Bojan Bogdanovic: 5 PTS
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 1st quarter
16 points
3 blocks (!)
1 steal
6-8 shooting
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Thunder 33, Pistons 28. Shai already has 16 points (6-8 overall) for OKC.
Stewart: 5 points, 5 rebounds
Bey: 5 points
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28.
Detroit did itself no favors with careless turnovers and being 1-10 from 3.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 33, Pistons 28
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Thunder 33, #Pistons 28.
Stewart: 5 pts, 5 rebs
Bey: 5 pts
Bogdanovic: 5 pts
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Cade’s fourth turnover of the quarter. Led to a Mann 3-pointer. Pistons down 27-21 – 7:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Relive Jevon Carter’s 2nd half dominance against the Thunder Saturday night on the BMO @Milwaukee Bucks Radio Network soundcloud.com/bucksdotcom/je… – 7:57 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are getting a favorable whistle so far. Thunder have committed eight first-quarter fouls, and there’s still two minutes left.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Hustle plays are our thing ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/FuKkNU1vAA – 7:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Darius Bazley checks in as Duren does. OKC needs Bazley to be aggressive in this matchup. – 7:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead by four and are just 1-7 from 3. Some really good looks, too. – 7:47 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What a pass @Cade Cunningham ‼️ What a finish @Isaiah Stewart ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C7f2u2TFvX – 7:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Really good defensive possession there from Jalen Williams on staying disciplined on Bojan Bogdanovic – 7:44 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have a slight 14-10 lead over the #Thunder with 7:11 left in the first quarter. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 14-10 early. Saddiq Bey with 5 points, Beef Stew with 4. – 7:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Very sloppy turnover by Cade, but his block on the other end looked clean from my angle. Whistled for a foul – 7:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons forcing some turnovers early with solid man-to-man defense.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Transition take foul on Dort. Bogdanovic will get a free throw and Detroit will keep possession of the ball. – 7:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
In a matter of two straight possessions, SGA blocked Jaden Ivey and then Lu Dort stripped Cade Cunningham of the ball – 7:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault, spoke to the media before tonight’s contest against a young Detroit team. pic.twitter.com/EyU7gCcWwK – 7:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth pic.twitter.com/1eQeZBASBY – 7:10 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Pistons
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Jalen Williams
JRE
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting five for the Pistons: Cunningham, Ivey, Bogdanovic, Bey and Stewart – 7:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
T-minus 1 hour until game time. Tipping off at 6:30 on the dot! 🕡
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
The #Nuggets are expected to have a scout at the Barn tonight for #Gophers-Western Michigan. Denver is also said to have been in to watch a MN practice, along with the Nets, Bucks, Thunder, and Spurs. Dawson Garcia the main player to watch tonight. – 6:12 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Pistons coach Dwane Casey on momentum of Election Day becoming a national holiday: “When I was coming up, a lot of African-Americans were afraid to vote…” – 5:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes: “We’re here to develop the young man. Third year in the league, had some ups and downs but we have to give him every opportunity to succeed and work with him, because he is a young player.” – 5:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Casey about SGA: “He’s one of the toughest guards in our league right now.” Said he’s oozing with confidence. – 5:49 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing with “supreme confidence.”: “He has a great command of the ball. He’s one of the toughest guards in our league.” – 5:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Duren (ankle) is available to make his return after missing last week
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have upgraded Jalen Duren to available for tonight’s game against the Thunder. – 4:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jalen Duren’s status has been upgraded to “available” tonight, meaning he’ll play. – 4:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Shai has been ridiculous this season. His defense is a lot better, and it’s impossible to keep him out of the paint. Look at the Nuggets try to wall him off in transition, showing him multiple bodies.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This is Paul George’s 11th career Player of the Week.
It’s his third with the Clippers.
He did not get one in his first season with the team after getting 3 in his final season with OKC.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 OKC needs more spacing
🏀 More Isaiah Joe minutes?
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s leap
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was not a nominee for Western Conference player of the week. Paul George took home the honor. SGA was last weeks winner. – 3:32 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
This 🔥 pass from @Killian Hayes to @Cade Cunningham for the dunk earns @BELFORGroup Assist of the Week honors ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mWH3LE1Q2e – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder will end its road trip in Detroit as they look to improve upon ball movement and high IQ plays on both ends of the floor.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 8th in the NBA in per 48 minute win shares. He is also 8th in value over replacement player. – 2:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From the Thunder:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
From the Thunder:
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 30.5 points, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Just a reminder the Thunder vs Pistons game starts at exactly 6:30 pm instead of the usual 10-15 min delay – 1:45 PM
