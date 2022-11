Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

The night before #Bucks #Hawks , Atlanta has listed Trae Young as questionable to play with right shin soreness.Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable with left knee soreness. – 9:34 PM

I wonder which of these young NBA backcourts do people like the most? On a national level.ATL: Trae & Dejounte got workMEM: Ja and Des complement each other so wellCLE: Garland and D-Mitch are so dynamicThree gifted backcourts with multiple players 26 or younger. 🔥🔥 – 1:03 PM

The #Hawks will be without Trae Young (right shin soreness) – and his 28+ points and 9+ assists. He had 42 against the #Bucks on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. – 7:59 PM

A truly interesting spot tonight.In previous seasons, the Hawks have had big DOA moments when Trae hasn’t played.What does it look like with Dejounte in the fold? – 8:02 PM

