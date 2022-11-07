Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

Main Rumors

Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

November 7, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks rule out Trae Young against Bucks ajc.com/sports/atlanta…8:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A truly interesting spot tonight.
In previous seasons, the Hawks have had big DOA moments when Trae hasn’t played.
What does it look like with Dejounte in the fold? – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks will be without Trae Young (right shin soreness) – and his 28+ points and 9+ assists. He had 42 against the #Bucks on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday gets the start with Trae Young out tonight vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ggsnXJsxSu7:50 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Aaron Holiday is listed as starter for Trae tonight. – 7:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young (right shin soreness) is OUT tonight. – 7:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae wasn’t out here with John Collins, so Joe Prunty gave him his pregame pop. pic.twitter.com/5Q3QMrXSnP7:09 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has been downgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nhs6cNwX1A7:08 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young will warm up before making a decision on playing, per Nate. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks head coach Nate McMillan says guard Trae Young (questionable, shin) will go through his warmup before his availability is determined vs. the #Bucks6:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I wonder which of these young NBA backcourts do people like the most? On a national level.
ATL: Trae & Dejounte got work
MEM: Ja and Des complement each other so well
CLE: Garland and D-Mitch are so dynamic
Three gifted backcourts with multiple players 26 or younger. 🔥🔥 – 1:03 PM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 11:32 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The night before #Bucks#Hawks, Atlanta has listed Trae Young as questionable to play with right shin soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable with left knee soreness. – 9:34 PM

More on this storyline

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young is available. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 5, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 4, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home