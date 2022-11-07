Trae Young will miss game against Bucks

Kevin Chouinard: Trae Young (right shin soreness) is OUT tonight.
Source: Twitter @KLChouinard
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
A truly interesting spot tonight.
In previous seasons, the Hawks have had big DOA moments when Trae hasn’t played.
What does it look like with Dejounte in the fold? – 8:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks will be without Trae Young (right shin soreness) – and his 28+ points and 9+ assists. He had 42 against the #Bucks on Oct. 29 at Fiserv Forum. – 7:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Aaron Holiday gets the start with Trae Young out tonight vs. the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/ggsnXJsxSu – 7:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae wasn’t out here with John Collins, so Joe Prunty gave him his pregame pop. pic.twitter.com/5Q3QMrXSnP – 7:09 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young has been downgraded to doubtful. pic.twitter.com/nhs6cNwX1A – 7:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young will warm up before making a decision on playing, per Nate. – 6:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks head coach Nate McMillan says guard Trae Young (questionable, shin) will go through his warmup before his availability is determined vs. the #Bucks – 6:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I wonder which of these young NBA backcourts do people like the most? On a national level.
ATL: Trae & Dejounte got work
MEM: Ja and Des complement each other so well
CLE: Garland and D-Mitch are so dynamic
Three gifted backcourts with multiple players 26 or younger. 🔥🔥 – 1:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The night before #Bucks – #Hawks, Atlanta has listed Trae Young as questionable to play with right shin soreness.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded to probable with left knee soreness. – 9:34 PM
Ben Simmons on passing up dunk against Trae Young: “If I could go back I would go up strong, go to the line,” Simmons told the Sydney Morning Herald. “But there was so much emphasis on that moment. I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.” -via Sydney Morning Herald / November 6, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. New Orleans: Trae Young (left eye contusion) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 4, 2022
