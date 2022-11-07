Tyler Herro out against Portland due to ankle sprain

Miami: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against Portland.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Tyler Herro (ankle) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Blazers. – 5:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro is out tonight for the Miami Heat due to an ankle sprain. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (ankle sprain) ruled out for tonight’s game vs. Blazers, per Heat’s latest injury report. – 5:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: The Heat featured the NBA’s highest-scoring bench last season, mostly because Tyler Herro was playing as a reserve.
Without Herro, the Heat’s bench is working through some early-season kinks as it looks for combinations that work together.
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:28 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Will be covering Heat-Blazers again tonight
Butler will play, Herro questionable… – 9:33 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Heat injury report: Tyler Herro (left ankle) is questionable and Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) are out for Monday night’s game. – 1:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Blazers:
Victor Oladipo (Left Knee Tendinosis) Out
Ömer Yurtseven (Left Ankle Impingement) Out
Tyler Herro (Left Ankle Sprain) Questionable
Both Jimmy Butler (hip) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) who had been on previous injury report are not listed. – 1:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have both been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Trail Blazers.
Jimmy Butler returned to practice today. – 12:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Tyler Herro (left ankle sprain) is questionable. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have both been ruled out for Monday vs. visiting Blazers. – 12:32 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP standings, Nov. 6 edition*:
1. Kevin Durant: 24.4
2. DeMar DeRozan: 19.7
3. Lauri Markkanen: 18.8
4. Tyrese Maxey: 17.2
5. Karl-Anthony Towns: 16.8
6. Nikola Vucevic: 14.7
7. Paolo Banchero: 14.6
8. Anthony Edwards: 13.7
9. Tobias Harris: 13.3
10. Tyler Herro: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/WNyN5FypuM – 10:43 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on his latest all-or-nothing approach. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:18 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Herro, Martin still adjusting to life as Heat starters.
-Herro: “Playing off the ball, especially when Jimmy is out there. That’s a different dynamic, for sure.”
-Martin: “It’s a little bit different every night. I’m still trying to figure that out.”
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:17 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best pull-up eFG% this season (min 30 attempts, 65 qualifiers):
Desmond Bane: 66.1 (#MyGuy)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 65.6
Kelly Oubre: 61.8
Damian Lillard: 61.1
Steph Curry: 60.2
Tyler Herro: 58.5
Donovan Mitchell: 57.9
Tyrese Haliburton: 57.1
Spencer Dinwiddie: 56.3
Zach LaVine: 55.8 – 4:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin still adjusting to life as Heat starters. They explain miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier. —ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:15 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on all-or-nothing approach sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:15 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Before Pacers-Heat last night, I was chatting with rookie Andrew Nembhard about the new Drake album.
After the game, we were talking about him shutting down Tyler Herro’s game winner and his big game. On an impressive performance from the 2nd round pick: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 4:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
At the 10-game mark, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin have a sense of what will be needed from them as Heat starters. But the adjustment process continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro on finding a balance between scoring and playmaking, and Martin on what’s different for him – 3:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on all-or-nothing approach. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: At the 10-game mark, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin have a sense of what will be needed from them as Heat starters. But the adjustment process continues miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro on finding a balance between scoring and playmaking, and Martin on what’s different for him – 12:15 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
From last night’s Pacers win:
– Buddy Hield kept them in the game early
– Chris Duarte to miss time with an ankle sprain
– Rick Carlisle singled out T.J. McConnell’s play
– Rookie Andrew Nembhard finished game, defended Tyler Herro on final shot.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP standings, Nov. 5 edition*:
1. DeMar DeRozan: 26.2
2. Lauri Markkanen: 24.9
3. Tyrese Maxey: 23.1
4. Nikola Vucevic: 19.7
5. Tobias Harris: 18.1
6. Tyler Herro: 17.7
7. Bam Adebayo: 17.4
8. Jordan Clarkson: 17.3
9. Cade Cunningham: 16.5
10. Bojan Bogdanovic: 15.1 pic.twitter.com/ovCVSKa9pU – 11:21 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus emerging as closer for Heat; Tyler Herro reflects on all-or-nothing approach. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Free-throw perfection; jersey swap. – 10:48 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from last night’s Heat’s loss to the Pacers:
-Tyler Herro breaks down his thinking on the final shot
-Heat half-court defense actually was good
-Heat believes it got good shots that just didn’t go in
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:23 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Do the Heat have to wean Tyler Herro off hero ball? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 101-99 loss in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro goes for it all, comes up short.
2. Scramble mode after a sordid start.
3. Bam Adebayo stands strong in the middle.
4. Can anyone make a 3-pointer?
5. Max Strus goes on a run. – 8:00 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Heat’s wings (other than Herro) are clipped, yet again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:00 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s loss to the Pacers:
-Tyler Herro breaks down his thinking on the final shot
-Heat half-court defense actually was good
-Heat believes it got good shots that just didn’t go in
-And more
miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday night’s 101-99 loss in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Tyler Herro goes for it all, comes up short.
2. Scramble mode after a sordid start.
3. Bam Adebayo stands strong in the middle
4. Can anyone make a 3-pointer?
5. Max Strus goes on a run. – 10:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro on going for the win tonight instead of the tie: “Probably made my mind up probably a little too early before I even stepped on the court. Once I saw the play was for me, I decided I was going to go for the win.” – 10:27 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking back over the final play
#1: I don’t think they expected the catch to be at half-court, but that was how Indiana pressured
#2: I said that a Bam screen would’ve been a better option, but it kinda looks like he was about to but hesitated
Spacing was off, Herro adjusted pic.twitter.com/LDGggDgF8z – 10:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Herro heroics this time, just a 101-99 Heat loss in Indiana. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Tyler Herro misses at the buzzer. Pacers win 101-99. pic.twitter.com/pcqytMNhGi – 9:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Heat’s wings (other than Herro) are clipped yet again. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:34 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Tyler Herro misses a game-winning 3. Pacers hold on for a 101-99 win with two rookies finishing the game.
Hield scored 25, Haliburton with 22-9-9 and Mathurin had 23. BIG minutes from 2nd Rd pick Andrew Nembhard.
Up next: Monday v New Orleans. – 9:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So is this Vincent screening for Herro yet again?
Like I said, this’ll be three in a row
Except I don’t know if they will be matchup hunting here – 9:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Heat are perfect at the FT line: 26/26.
Tyler Herro with two big ones after a smart foul by Nembhard before a shot.
I’m Team Foul Up 3. – 9:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Pacers 80, Heat 77. Heat won the third quarter by nine to cut into the Pacers’ 12-point halftime lead. Tyler Herro with 24 points for the Heat. – 8:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
After pulling within three in third, Heat go into fourth down 80-77 to Pacers. Herro with 24 for Heat, who are 9 of 35 on 3s. – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro is showing some real patience tonight in these 2-man actions
Haliburton answers
Man he’s talented – 8:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro being able to match buckets with this backcourt is the only sense of hope – 8:34 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Pacers 62, Heat 50. Pacers shooting 50 percent from the field, Heat shooting 5 of 24 (20.8 percent) on threes. Tyler Herro with 14 points for the Heat and Buddy Hield with 22 points for the Pacers. – 8:12 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
Dewayne Dedmon also active tonight. – 6:33 PM
Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM
