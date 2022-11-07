Wizards 26, Hornets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Wizards 26, Hornets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Wizards 26, Hornets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 7, 2022

By |

The Washington Wizards (4-6) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022

Washington Wizards 26, Charlotte Hornets 18 (End Q1)

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 26-18 at the end of the 1st. Porzingis and Goodwin lead the team with 5 pts apiece, Goodwin in only 4 min off the bench. – 7:29 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
End of first Q: Wizards 26, #Hornets 18
Hornets are 8 of 24 (33.3%). Don’t think that’s going to get it done. – 7:28 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hoping everything is good with Gaff (shoulder?). He was giving Washington good minutes early. – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford left for the locker room with what looked like a left shoulder injury, as shown on the NBCSW broadcast. – 7:26 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I think the #Hornets have sunk into the “pathetic” category for half court offense in the NBA (injuries pending). When they can run, there is enough athleticism. Otherwise … oh boy. – 7:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards almost ran the Flying V pic.twitter.com/TaV2LjAnwK7:24 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
flight 8 is clear for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/gjxzlytLLU7:21 PM

Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Nick Richards will see you in your defensive rebounding nightmares. pic.twitter.com/xFqlBJxTex7:16 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuz with the dish.
corey with the swish. pic.twitter.com/3mlrBqsGB97:13 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
First player off the bench tonight: Nick Richards. – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kelly Oubre Jr. took a peek at the Wizards bench after his and-1 and was probably like, “yeah I don’t know anyone here to trash talk.” – 7:10 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee has 5 rebounds already but just picked up his second foul with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:09 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wow, the Wizards-Hornets tipped sharp at 7 pm? I like it. – 7:02 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Let’s Hornets. – 6:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rod Boone @rodboone
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we got our 5. let’s hoop.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Si514YPcD56:35 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Same starters as Saturday:
Dennis Smith Jr.
Terry Rozier
Kelly Oubre
PJ Washington
Mason Plumlee – 6:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The work before the work.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/6MyeK5j2z86:18 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Missed game No. 11 tonight for LaMelo. pic.twitter.com/AgzzyLC9LP6:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. all cleared to play for the Rockets in Orlando. And there was a miscommunication earlier: TyTy Washington Jr. had already been cleared, and is also available to make his NBA debut. – 6:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Dennis Smith Jr. has been upgraded and is available to play tonight. – 6:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked about Corey Kispert’s minutes as well — he played 23 last night and could see that much again today. He’s healthy enough after the left ankle sprain that the Wizards will use him if they need to but they’ll be mindful that it’s just his third game back. – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Gill will not start tonight for the Wizards in Charlotte. He played yesterday in Memphis while on the tail end of a stomach bug and though he’s feeling better today, Wes Unseld Jr. will bring him off the bench. – 5:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Few updates for Rockets on the injury report other than TyTy Washington Jr. remains out. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green are probable; Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with an illness. – 5:35 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. is warming up with the intent to play tonight against the Wizards. Sounds like barring a setback or him feeling too sore, he’s going to give it a go. pic.twitter.com/gGYMyBEe4P5:25 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz
Give me a Charlotte Hornets opinion which you’re absolutely convinced only you have👇 – 3:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal remains out tonight in health and safety protocols as the Wizards play at the Charlotte Hornets. – 2:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report vs. Charlotte 👇
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/UzQER8Ni2q2:00 PM

