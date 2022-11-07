Wizards 26, Hornets 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (4-6) play against the Charlotte Hornets (7-7) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday November 7, 2022
Washington Wizards 26, Charlotte Hornets 18 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Hornets 26-18 at the end of the 1st. Porzingis and Goodwin lead the team with 5 pts apiece, Goodwin in only 4 min off the bench. – 7:29 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Hoping everything is good with Gaff (shoulder?). He was giving Washington good minutes early. – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Daniel Gafford left for the locker room with what looked like a left shoulder injury, as shown on the NBCSW broadcast. – 7:26 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
I think the #Hornets have sunk into the “pathetic” category for half court offense in the NBA (injuries pending). When they can run, there is enough athleticism. Otherwise … oh boy. – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
CONGRATS to Kate Fellman with @youcanvotenc, our first Social Justice Power Forward recipient. 👏 Thank you for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues in our community.
Learn more about our Social Justice Power Forward Program: https://t.co/shLgXQVZmB pic.twitter.com/JCjHvnFvz5 – 7:23 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
flight 8 is clear for takeoff ✈️ pic.twitter.com/gjxzlytLLU – 7:21 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Nick Richards will see you in your defensive rebounding nightmares. pic.twitter.com/xFqlBJxTex – 7:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
kuz with the dish.
corey with the swish. pic.twitter.com/3mlrBqsGB9 – 7:13 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kelly Oubre Jr. took a peek at the Wizards bench after his and-1 and was probably like, “yeah I don’t know anyone here to trash talk.” – 7:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LET’S FLY, Y’ALL.
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Washington Wizards
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/ATNR6nfqej – 6:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
your vote is your voice 🗣️
make sure you are ready to use it ⬇️ – 6:52 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
As part of the #Hornets initiative to entice people to participate in tomorrow’s election, they are giving out “Vote” t-shirts on the concourse outside Section 113. Fans can also enter an auction to win a player-worn “Vote” t-shirt. pic.twitter.com/XeQc3HkCeL – 6:38 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we got our 5. let’s hoop.
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Si514YPcD5 – 6:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Tonight’s starters for the @Charlotte Hornets and Wizards: pic.twitter.com/3EGJXk5uKS – 6:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣5️⃣
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/VXAhISst3J – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The work before the work.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/6MyeK5j2z8 – 6:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Feelin’ fresh 💦 — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/GvxuDLmsvl – 6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. all cleared to play for the Rockets in Orlando. And there was a miscommunication earlier: TyTy Washington Jr. had already been cleared, and is also available to make his NBA debut. – 6:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs WAS
Dennis Smith Jr has been upgraded to available.
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/UTyN3K2M8I – 6:02 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked about Corey Kispert’s minutes as well — he played 23 last night and could see that much again today. He’s healthy enough after the left ankle sprain that the Wizards will use him if they need to but they’ll be mindful that it’s just his third game back. – 5:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Anthony Gill will not start tonight for the Wizards in Charlotte. He played yesterday in Memphis while on the tail end of a stomach bug and though he’s feeling better today, Wes Unseld Jr. will bring him off the bench. – 5:39 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Few updates for Rockets on the injury report other than TyTy Washington Jr. remains out. Jabari Smith Jr. and Jalen Green are probable; Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with an illness. – 5:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Different vibes but it all works 👌
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oEwy9YIIPz – 5:30 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Steve Clifford said Dennis Smith Jr. is warming up with the intent to play tonight against the Wizards. Sounds like barring a setback or him feeling too sore, he’s going to give it a go. pic.twitter.com/gGYMyBEe4P – 5:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for Coach Cliff’s Pregame Availability 🤝 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
HUGE slate of games starting in the next 90 minutes!!!!
Johnson & Wales at UNC Greensboro
Harvard at Morehouse
Defiance at Oakland
Milwaukee School of Engineering at Milwaukee
Fisher College at UMass Lowell
Coppin State at Charlotte – 4:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Just Terry doing Terry things.
@Terry Rozier | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/l5V62w8Bpu – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳
🗳 🗳
🗳 Get out and VOTE! 🗳
🗳 🗳
🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳🗳 pic.twitter.com/gyLxmByiYL – 3:30 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Give me a Charlotte Hornets opinion which you’re absolutely convinced only you have👇 – 3:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tomorrow is the day to use your voice and VOTE.
🗳 Learn more from @HeadCountOrg ➡️ https://t.co/TspkIOXdZF pic.twitter.com/BLaLqtKrs1 – 2:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal remains out tonight in health and safety protocols as the Wizards play at the Charlotte Hornets. – 2:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Can’t make it tonight? Watch our game for FREE on @NBA League Pass through the link below 🤝 – 2:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s injury report vs. Charlotte 👇
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/UzQER8Ni2q – 2:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
join us for our annual Military Night this Saturday, presented by @LeidosInc.
More info ⬇️ – 1:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
33 🆚 25
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/C4IVkCzSE9 – 1:00 PM
