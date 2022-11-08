Anthony Davis: 'Shit, 2-8 is a hard pill for me to swallow'

Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis on where the team is after 10 games: “Obviously it sucks. We don’t want to be 2-8 at all.” Cites the injuries but adds, “Shit, 2-8 is a hard pill for me to swallow.”
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 76, Lakers 71
Anthony Davis has 19 points. Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 4 assists. The Lakers have made 7-of-12 3s (58.3%) and 14-of-14 FTs (100%). Ham kept referencing Utah’s 75 first-half points last matchup — can’t be happy w/ giving up 76 tonight. – 11:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rookie Max Christie is 2 for 4 from 3 tonight, providing a much-needed bench lift.
LAL, who trailed by 11, are within 4 at 55-51 after AD added a hoop soon after returning, and Reaves converted 2 FT’s. – 10:58 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
AD went to the bench and the Jazz are immediately plus 5…Utah leads 31-26 with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter. Timeout Darvin Ham – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Two PF’s on Anthony Davis, far from ideal for the Lakers, already down 3 starters.
He’ll sit with 3:34 left in the 1st Q and the game tied at 26. – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
2 fouls on Anthony Davis at the 3:34 mark 1Q. Short-handed Lakers keep him in. – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis is scoring very easily around, or over, Lauri Markkanen, up to 10 points on 5 of 6 FG’s.
LAL lead 21-20 after consecutive AD buckets. – 10:29 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Utah:
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Troy Brown Jr.
Wenyen Gabriel
Anthony Davis – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters in Utah:
Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Anthony Davis
(LeBron, Walker IV and Beverley are all out) – 9:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Go out there and just lay it on the line”
@Channing Frye tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson his advice for Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/WO4ADF34mE – 7:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ invisible 4Q’s, LeBron’s frustration, the mental toll of anemic offense and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/0w1bQHZCwIo – 3:59 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
No LeBron James for the Lakers tonight against the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker also out for the Lakers. Three of their starters this season. Anthony Davis is listed as probable – 1:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most steals + blocks this season:
40 — OG Anunoby
32 — Ivica Zubac
31 — Nic Claxton
30 — Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/EpyO12SYo1 – 12:59 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ 4th quarter disappearances, LeBron’s frustration, how the Lakers’ scoring issues are hurting the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Sunday night @BleacherReport As LeBron James and Anthony Davis Struggle, Does a Trade Still Make Sense for Lakers? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 12:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo this season:
More PPG than
— Zion
— AD
— KAT
— Ingram
— Beal
— Jokic
More RPG than
— Bam
— Kristaps
— Ayton
— Turner
— Wood
— Mobley pic.twitter.com/D6k9PuXR0A – 11:20 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s no galaxy brain solution to the Lakers’ problems.
They’re either going to give up the two picks to put a coherent supporting cast around LeBron and AD or they aren’t. It’s that simple. There’s no sidestepping that question. – 11:19 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think Anthony Davis is getting traded this season thank you for attending my TED Talk – 11:06 AM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
I mean if AD’s available, I know a trade that works pic.twitter.com/vfGRtfwhAe – 10:21 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—A very drunk NFL season, Rodgers Rock Bottom, Mahomes vs. Malik, Week 10 Lines, and the death of Teasers w/ @TheCousinSal
—Why the Lakers might have to trade Anthony Davis w/ @Kevin O’Connor
open.spotify.com/episode/5msBgs… – 10:13 AM
More on this storyline
Kyle Goon: Darvin Ham indicated that he had a passionate conversation with AD: “If a guy says he wants more touches and he’s of the caliber of Anthony Davis, then yeah, my ears are going to perk up and I’m going to see how I can get him the ball more.” So far, AD is 5 for 6 with 10 pts. -via Twitter @kylegoon / November 8, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron James (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game at Utah. Lonnie Walker IV (Non-COVID illness) is also out, as is Patrick Beverley (Non-COVID illness) for the second straight game. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / November 7, 2022
There are reportedly some rumblings that a Los Angeles Lakers star not named Russell Westbrook could be on the trade block. On a recent episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons said that Anthony Davis “might be available.” “So, the Lakers lost again today,” Simmons said. “There’s some buzz, some buzzing that AD might be available. That that’s a Plan B. Because the Westbrook trade, or whatever they think they can get for Westbrook and whether you want to give up future assets, maybe that doesn’t even make sense ’cause what are you getting if you’re the Lakers?” -via Basketball Network / November 7, 2022
