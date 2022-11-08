Jon Krawczynski: Anthony Edwards: “We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game! We’ve got to figure it out.”
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards: “We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game! We’ve got to figure it out.” – 1:39 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Final story from tonight with quotes from Austin Rivers, Naz Reid, Anthony Edwards and Chris Finch: startribune.com/timberwolves-s… – 1:27 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Unprecedented NBA slate yields unprecedented results
– Luka outlasts KD
– Blazers do it again
– Fever Dream Utah Jazz
– Lakers spiraling
– WTF happening to Anthony Edwards?
Talking about it all, join us!
📺 https://t.co/BymqztXxWB pic.twitter.com/fQn5eAYcWf – 12:58 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on energy:
“I feel like we try to bring energy. We just play soft, man. Like, every bump, we flying all over the place, including myself. Teams just coming in like, ‘We’re going to take their heart,’ and that’s what’s going on. We’re down 20 every game.” – 12:56 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on how to avoid adopting a soft team identity:
“It’s hard, man. I don’t know, man. We’re going to try to figure it out, because that’s what it looks like right now. That’s what teams are saying, from the looks of it. They’re coming out, ‘We’re going to punk them’” – 12:30 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards said the team was “soft.” How do you correct that?
“We’re going to try to figure it out, because that’s what it looks like right now. That’s what teams are saying, from the looks of it. They’re coming out, ‘We’re going to punk them.’ So that’s what’s going on.” – 12:25 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Edwards has looked completely disengaged for Minnesota tonight. – 9:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards just isn’t here tonight. Some truly bad turnovers, and has only taken 2 shots – 9:49 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ RJ Barrett gets his shot to prove Anthony Edwards wrong newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 5:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP standings, Nov. 6 edition*:
1. Kevin Durant: 24.4
2. DeMar DeRozan: 19.7
3. Lauri Markkanen: 18.8
4. Tyrese Maxey: 17.2
5. Karl-Anthony Towns: 16.8
6. Nikola Vucevic: 14.7
7. Paolo Banchero: 14.6
8. Anthony Edwards: 13.7
9. Tobias Harris: 13.3
10. Tyler Herro: 13.0 pic.twitter.com/WNyN5FypuM – 10:43 AM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
It’s a red flag to me that an athlete like Anthony Edwards has no dunks when playing with Rudy Gobert. And remember, the goal is for the TWolves to score, not AE. Drawing help and lobbing to the guy who always leads the lead in dunks is worth the same amount of points. – 7:37 AM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
As Jordan McLaughlin was talking to the media, Anthony Edwards comes behind him and whispers in his ear: “I beat you, J-Mac. Plus-20 in the plus-minus.” – 11:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Tari Eason checks in and immediately picks up Anthony Edwards. He’s getting some tough matchups lately. – 8:23 PM
Alan Horton: Chris Finch says Rudy Gobert (illness) & Anthony Edwards (illness) are both available tonight vs. Bucks. -via Twitter / November 4, 2022
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are both listed as questionable for Friday’s game against Milwaukee, due to an illness. I heard Gobert did not practice today, not sure about Edwards. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 3, 2022
Dane Moore: Anthony Edwards on not having dunked yet this season: “Every time I can get to the rim, I have no chance to dunk. Everybody is in the paint, I’ve got to figure out how to lay the ball up. I’m all of 6’4, 6’5 — I can’t just jump over everybody, man. I ain’t as tall as Giannis.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / November 2, 2022
