Cameron Johnson out at least one month

Cameron Johnson out at least one month

Main Rumors

Cameron Johnson out at least one month

November 8, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns’ forward Cameron Johnson suffers torn meniscus in right knee nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/06/sun…12:17 PM

More on this storyline

Kellan Olson: Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 7, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home