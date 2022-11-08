Cameron Johnson out at least one month

Brian Windhorst: Suns forward Cameron Johnson had surgery today that removed part of his meniscus, a procedure that should allow him to return in 1-2 months, sources told ESPN.
Kellan Olson: Suns are listing Cam Payne (left foot soreness) as questionable for Monday’s start of the road trip against the 76ers. Cam Johnson (knee), Ish Wainright (personal reasons), Duane Washington Jr. (personal reasons) and Jae Crowder (not with team) are out. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / November 7, 2022
Shams Charania: Cam Johnson will undergo surgery on his torn meniscus, Suns say. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 7, 2022
