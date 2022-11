Isiah Thomas on Michael Jordan: Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on

When asked about his old dispute with Michael Jordan and the way it was portrayed in the “Last Dance” documentary, Isiah Thomas didn’t hold back. As he said: “When I was watching the “last dance”, I’m seating there and I’m watching it with my family and I’m thinking everything is good. And then this guy comes on television and he says that he hates me and then he calls me an asshole. And then I proceed to watch a whole documentary about him being an asshole. I’m like wait a minute, time out. Until I get a public apology, this beef is gonna go on for a long long time, cause I’m from the west side of Chicago” Source: EuroHoops.net