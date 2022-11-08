Joakim Noah: 'I did try to recruit LeBron to Chicago'

Kass Sports Media: Joakim Noah on JJ Redick’s podcast says he tried to recruit LeBron, Wade and Bosh to Chicago before they decided to join the Heat. “Chris straight up told me he was f**cking coming to Chicago.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 4:00 AM
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 4:00 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Between two games against the Jazz on Friday and Monday, spot the differences.
The biggest one was no LeBron. Otherwise, there weren’t many contrasts: ocregister.com/2022/11/07/sho… – 2:06 AM
Between two games against the Jazz on Friday and Monday, spot the differences.
The biggest one was no LeBron. Otherwise, there weren’t many contrasts: ocregister.com/2022/11/07/sho… – 2:06 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz rout LeBron-less Lakers to win 3rd straight, have best record in West ksl.com/article/505119… – 12:38 AM
Jazz rout LeBron-less Lakers to win 3rd straight, have best record in West ksl.com/article/505119… – 12:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Jazz 139, Lakers 116.
Lakers finish with the same point total as four nights ago, while Jazz improve on their Friday mark by nine. Obviously was always going to be tough without LeBron and some more missing, but Lakers now 2-8, a half-game out of last in the West. – 12:28 AM
FINAL: Jazz 139, Lakers 116.
Lakers finish with the same point total as four nights ago, while Jazz improve on their Friday mark by nine. Obviously was always going to be tough without LeBron and some more missing, but Lakers now 2-8, a half-game out of last in the West. – 12:28 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters in Utah:
Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Anthony Davis
(LeBron, Walker IV and Beverley are all out) – 9:45 PM
Lakers starters in Utah:
Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Anthony Davis
(LeBron, Walker IV and Beverley are all out) – 9:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan’s former Florida star* Joakim Noah is in the house for Bulls-Raptors.
*and Bulls legend – 9:01 PM
Billy Donovan’s former Florida star* Joakim Noah is in the house for Bulls-Raptors.
*and Bulls legend – 9:01 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is being given off tonight because of his foot discomfort. As far as future back-to-back situations, Ham said he will be “fluid” in how he manages James’ availability – 8:55 PM
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is being given off tonight because of his foot discomfort. As far as future back-to-back situations, Ham said he will be “fluid” in how he manages James’ availability – 8:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will lean on Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel, Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie to get more minutes with LeBron, Lonnie and Pat Bev out. – 8:48 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will lean on Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel, Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie to get more minutes with LeBron, Lonnie and Pat Bev out. – 8:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ invisible 4Q’s, LeBron’s frustration, the mental toll of anemic offense and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/0w1bQHZCwIo – 3:59 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ invisible 4Q’s, LeBron’s frustration, the mental toll of anemic offense and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/0w1bQHZCwIo – 3:59 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST: Maybe the Pedestal Was a Mistake? (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Adam Silver and the NBA’s PR Malaise) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:12 PM
NEW POST: Maybe the Pedestal Was a Mistake? (Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Adam Silver and the NBA’s PR Malaise) $ houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/maybe-the-pe… – 3:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Jazz with foot issue as L.A. stares down 2-8 start
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:08 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star out vs. Jazz with foot issue as L.A. stares down 2-8 start
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 3:08 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Really disagree with the LeBron declining narrative making the rounds. The only major dip for him as a scorer compared to the 2020 title has been 3PT shooting.
2PT%:
2020: 56.4
2023: 55.6
FTA:
2020: 5.7
2023: 4.9
Usage%:
2020: 31.5
2023: 31.7
3PT%:
2020: 34.8%
2023: 21% – 2:39 PM
Really disagree with the LeBron declining narrative making the rounds. The only major dip for him as a scorer compared to the 2020 title has been 3PT shooting.
2PT%:
2020: 56.4
2023: 55.6
FTA:
2020: 5.7
2023: 4.9
Usage%:
2020: 31.5
2023: 31.7
3PT%:
2020: 34.8%
2023: 21% – 2:39 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will not play the second night of the back to back tonight in Utah, per the Lakers pic.twitter.com/j9LbbuLBq3 – 1:58 PM
LeBron James will not play the second night of the back to back tonight in Utah, per the Lakers pic.twitter.com/j9LbbuLBq3 – 1:58 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
No LeBron James for the Lakers tonight against the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker also out for the Lakers. Three of their starters this season. Anthony Davis is listed as probable – 1:46 PM
No LeBron James for the Lakers tonight against the Utah Jazz. Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker also out for the Lakers. Three of their starters this season. Anthony Davis is listed as probable – 1:46 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game at Utah.
Lonnie Walker IV (Non-COVID illness) is also out, as is Patrick Beverley (Non-COVID illness) for the second straight game.
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable. – 1:42 PM
LeBron James (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game at Utah.
Lonnie Walker IV (Non-COVID illness) is also out, as is Patrick Beverley (Non-COVID illness) for the second straight game.
Anthony Davis (low back tightness) is probable. – 1:42 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Fenway Group (& Lebron) selling Liverpool for $3 billion
Hello new frontrunners for an NBA Las Vegas expansion team…? – 1:33 PM
Fenway Group (& Lebron) selling Liverpool for $3 billion
Hello new frontrunners for an NBA Las Vegas expansion team…? – 1:33 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ 4th quarter disappearances, LeBron’s frustration, how the Lakers’ scoring issues are hurting the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Cavs loss, Anthony Davis’ 4th quarter disappearances, LeBron’s frustration, how the Lakers’ scoring issues are hurting the defense, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:19 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
From Sunday night @BleacherReport As LeBron James and Anthony Davis Struggle, Does a Trade Still Make Sense for Lakers? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 12:15 PM
From Sunday night @BleacherReport As LeBron James and Anthony Davis Struggle, Does a Trade Still Make Sense for Lakers? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 12:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
About nine months ago, LeBron James praised #Cavs turnaround. So I asked him last night about his view of them now, after adding Donovan Mitchell and beating him for the first time since he went to LA.
They’ve got his attention.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:45 AM
About nine months ago, LeBron James praised #Cavs turnaround. So I asked him last night about his view of them now, after adding Donovan Mitchell and beating him for the first time since he went to LA.
They’ve got his attention.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:45 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There’s no galaxy brain solution to the Lakers’ problems.
They’re either going to give up the two picks to put a coherent supporting cast around LeBron and AD or they aren’t. It’s that simple. There’s no sidestepping that question. – 11:19 AM
There’s no galaxy brain solution to the Lakers’ problems.
They’re either going to give up the two picks to put a coherent supporting cast around LeBron and AD or they aren’t. It’s that simple. There’s no sidestepping that question. – 11:19 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: I don’t think I see that spark in Bron
sportando.basketball/en/kentavious-… – 11:10 AM
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on LeBron James: I don’t think I see that spark in Bron
sportando.basketball/en/kentavious-… – 11:10 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dyson Daniels to @sportingnews: “I’m a defender. I go in there, defend the best players. They’re throwing me in the fire, but that’s what I want.”
Pels have put him on LeBron, Westbrook, Luka, and Dejounte Murray in his first three games. He’s already a great defender. pic.twitter.com/4ydmVgzocw – 10:29 AM
Dyson Daniels to @sportingnews: “I’m a defender. I go in there, defend the best players. They’re throwing me in the fire, but that’s what I want.”
Pels have put him on LeBron, Westbrook, Luka, and Dejounte Murray in his first three games. He’s already a great defender. pic.twitter.com/4ydmVgzocw – 10:29 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: A close look at the Lakers’ roster that can’t seem to make open looks and how it impacts LeBron James’ game. es.pn/3DMofKR – 9:46 AM
New story: A close look at the Lakers’ roster that can’t seem to make open looks and how it impacts LeBron James’ game. es.pn/3DMofKR – 9:46 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 1:00 AM
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 1:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 2:56 PM
Former Chicago Bulls center Joakim Noah appeared Saturday on “The Old Man and The Three” podcast with former NBA guard J.J. Redick and Tommy Alter to recount how he was suspended by his… bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/for… – 2:56 PM
More on this storyline
“I’m thinking that they’re coming to Chicago,” Noah said of the 2010 free agency frenzy. “… Chis Bosh basically told me, ‘Yo, I’m coming to Chicago.’ If Chris Bosh came to Chicago… “I tried to recruit all of them. It didn’t matter. Whatever it took to get the Bulls better, I was doing. Derrick (Rose) wasn’t doing none of that s–t. I was doing all of that. People don’t know that, but yes, I did try to recruit LeBron. Yes, I did try to recruit D-Wade.” -via Clutch Points / November 8, 2022
Ham said James hoped to play and that Monday’s absence wasn’t strictly because the team is on a back to back. “It’s nothing structurally wrong with the foot. It’s just, it gets irritated,” Ham said. “But he’s stepped on people’s feet here and there the last couple of games and he’s tried to manage it the best he can. And we saw tonight as a good opportunity to just rest it.” The plans for future back-to-back games remain fluid, Ham said. -via Los Angeles Times / November 8, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games. He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson. Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 8, 2022
Main Rumors, Chris Bosh, Dwyane Wade, JJ Redick, Joakim Noah, LeBron James, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.