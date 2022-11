Jonathan Isaac on playing again: ‘I’m closer than I’ve ever been’

The individual workouts have often been the case, with six of the Magic’s first eight matchups to start the season being road games before the ongoing seven-game homestand that continued with Monday’s matchup vs. the Houston Rockets at Amway Center. “The only step is continuing to get in shape,” Isaac said. “We played the other day and I was gassed. Obviously, I haven’t done it in a long time. Continuing to get in shape and playing 5-on-5 four times a week. Just being able to run up and down and get in shape is what I’m focused on right now.” -via Orlando Sentinel / November 7, 2022