Josh Giddey supports Ben Simmons return to Australian national team

Before Giddey announced himself to the world with the 36ers in the NBL, he was also a gun football player with the Yarraville Seddon Eagles in Melbourne’s inner west, where he played 121 games and won three junior premierships with 124 goals to his name. That put the rising star on the radar of many AFL clubs and he was forced into a tough choice. ‘That was one of the hardest decisions because when I was probably 15, I loved football,’ Giddey said . -via Daily Mail / November 8, 2022