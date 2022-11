KJ Martin open to a contract extension with Rockets

Following the draft, when Houston had Jabari Smith Jr. and Eason, K.J. Martin’s position in the rotation looked even murkier. But the Rockets made it clear Martin was in their plans. Teams had called Houston in hopes of acquiring the athletic wing but the organization refused to budge. He had to buckle down and prove himself once again in training camp and preseason. With some stability under his belt, scoring a career-high 11.3 points per game, Martin is now open to an extension to remain in Houston long-term, sources with knowledge of discussions tell The Athletic.Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic