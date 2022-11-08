Kyrie Irving met with Adam Silver on Tuesday

Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
Source: Washington Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets status report vs. the Knicks Wednesday :
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 4:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. New York:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets status report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Knicks:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
#Nets #Knicks #NBA #NetsWorld – 3:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Knicks: Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kyrie Irving done in Brooklyn?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams weighs in on Kyrie’s future with the Nets #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/xwD6RQ7ZkM – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
ICYMI, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Kyrie Irving this morning off the heels of his suspension.
Be on the lookout for potential news there. – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I would love nothing more than to sit down w/Kyrie & discuss the similarities between our communities & how we can work to support each other…This is a time for love, not hate.”
Michael Dube views last week as an opportunity for growth/understanding: https://t.co/PfBOqo3F0Y pic.twitter.com/9SJKj9pEJ3 – 12:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
When will Kyrie return to the Nets?
Odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/HhABBxLqeu – 12:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Celtics star, NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement requirements are too stringent nj.com/nets/2022/11/c… – 9:26 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn looking for more offense down the stretch pulled Simmons after just 16 minutes. Harris has shot it pretty well tonight — but the Nets just don’t have a lot of offensive answers at the moment besides KD. Kyrie is out and Curry is really struggling to start the year. – 11:42 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jaylen Brown expects #NBPA to fight conditions of Kyrie Irving’s #Nets ban. #NBA nypost.com/2022/11/07/nbp… via @nypostsports – 8:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“We know Kyrie to be a good person. He came back, he apologized, and whatever happens is gonna happen at this point.”
@Will Guillory and I spoke with half of the NBPA Executive Committee about Kyrie Irving’s future as a VP representing the players.
theathletic.com/3770434/?sourc… – 8:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Players’ union may appeal Kyrie Irving suspension, return terms nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/07/rep… – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said the #Nets will stick with the same lineup tonight vs. the #Mavericks and try to keep building some consistency. Adds he has not yet spoken with Kyrie Irving since the suspension. #NBA – 8:32 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown says NBPA has issues with requirements for Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement with Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 7:27 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: Kyrie Irving ‘made a mistake,’ NBPA has issues with stipulations from #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 6:43 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 81 is live!
Our Team of the week/weak’s, more Kyrie drama and more @NBA apologies, and some glaring Golden State Warriors stats!
Link to the new ep 👉 https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues pic.twitter.com/hP8c1CBaXD – 4:36 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 8, 2022
There’s at least one powerful celeb who ain’t buying Kyrie Irving’s apology … Howard Stern absolutely shredded the NBA star, calling him and “f***ing moron” and a “douchebag!” -via TMZ.com / November 8, 2022
“This Kyrie Irving is a complete douchebag. I mean what a f***ing … you know he’s a flat earther? He’s a douchebag,” Stern said. Then, Howard mockingly imitated Kyrie, saying … “Just let me hate the Jews. Don’t bust my balls. I just wanna go on Twitter and hate Jews. Can’t you just leave me alone? Everyone hates Jews. Why ya picking on me? I’m just an NBA player. I don’t understand anything. A lot of people hate the Jews. Why ya picking on me? The Earth is flat. I think Jews are lizards. Next question. Just leave me be,” Stern said to his millions of listeners. -via TMZ.com / November 8, 2022
