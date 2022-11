Lakers holding out for bigger piece to trade for?

Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo. If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent . -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022