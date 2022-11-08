Lakers holding out for bigger piece to trade for?

“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’” said Beck. “And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Russell Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
Source: Peter Dewey @ Lakers Daily
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM
for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Russell Westbrook picks up his 4th foul in Utah. pic.twitter.com/7JYnNB0VEv – 11:40 PM
Russell Westbrook picks up his 4th foul in Utah. pic.twitter.com/7JYnNB0VEv – 11:40 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 76, Lakers 71
Anthony Davis has 19 points. Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 4 assists. The Lakers have made 7-of-12 3s (58.3%) and 14-of-14 FTs (100%). Ham kept referencing Utah’s 75 first-half points last matchup — can’t be happy w/ giving up 76 tonight. – 11:20 PM
Halftime: Jazz 76, Lakers 71
Anthony Davis has 19 points. Russell Westbrook has 18 points and 4 assists. The Lakers have made 7-of-12 3s (58.3%) and 14-of-14 FTs (100%). Ham kept referencing Utah’s 75 first-half points last matchup — can’t be happy w/ giving up 76 tonight. – 11:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 76, Lakers 71. Defense apparently optional in a game in which both teams have scored at least 34pin each quarter. JC 17p/3a to lead the Jazz, Davis 19p and Westbrook 18p/4a for LA. – 11:15 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 76, Lakers 71. Defense apparently optional in a game in which both teams have scored at least 34pin each quarter. JC 17p/3a to lead the Jazz, Davis 19p and Westbrook 18p/4a for LA. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Clarkson hits a three at the first-quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead 42-34. Just some great shot making by both teams.
Lakers shooting 70%, the Jazz aren’t far behind 68.7%
Clarkson has 15 points; Westbrook with 10. – 10:45 PM
Clarkson hits a three at the first-quarter buzzer and the Jazz lead 42-34. Just some great shot making by both teams.
Lakers shooting 70%, the Jazz aren’t far behind 68.7%
Clarkson has 15 points; Westbrook with 10. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 42, Lakers 34. JC hits a bonkers, contorting 3 at the horn, then high-fives a bunch of fans in the front row. He’s got 15p on 5-7/4-5. Sexton added 7 for Utah, which shot 13-19/8-12. Westbrook and Davis 10p each for LA. – 10:45 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 42, Lakers 34. JC hits a bonkers, contorting 3 at the horn, then high-fives a bunch of fans in the front row. He’s got 15p on 5-7/4-5. Sexton added 7 for Utah, which shot 13-19/8-12. Westbrook and Davis 10p each for LA. – 10:45 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Westbrook started this game 3-3, including 2-2 from 3 … then that shot banked off the backboard to the left of the rim. That’s the Westbrook experience these days. – 10:41 PM
Westbrook started this game 3-3, including 2-2 from 3 … then that shot banked off the backboard to the left of the rim. That’s the Westbrook experience these days. – 10:41 PM
More on this storyline
According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players. -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022
Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo. If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent. -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022
Mark Montieth: Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview -via Twitter @MarkMontieth / November 8, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.