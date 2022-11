Lakers interested in Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott

Brian Windhorst: The Spurs have a couple of very obvious trade candidates. One of them is Doug McDermott… The other is Jakob Poeltl. He’s in the final year of his contract, from what I am told the Spurs discussed the contract extension with him but he’s limited by how much he can sign for. It’s the same reason that they traded Dejounte Murray. They did such a good job on the contract that it almost works against you because when you want to sign a player, the player wants more than you can give him because you’re limited on how much of a raise you can give in an extension. -via Apple Podcasts / November 1, 2022