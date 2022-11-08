Lakers interested in Josh Richardson, Doug McDermott

According to a source, the Los Angeles Lakers have targeted Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott in a trade that would involve Russell Westbrook. However, talks haven’t gained traction because the Lakers are only willing to relinquish a pair of second round picks in return for both players.
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Josh Richardson on urging fans before the game to ge out and vote Tuesday: “I always love communicating and talking to the fans. I was just trying to get a positive message out there. It’s a big time right now, so…” – 12:38 AM
Josh Richardson on urging fans before the game to ge out and vote Tuesday: “I always love communicating and talking to the fans. I was just trying to get a positive message out there. It’s a big time right now, so…” – 12:38 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Nuggets scored 35 points off the Spurs’ season-high 24 turnovers.
“Nuggets did a good job of just getting in passing lanes,” said Josh Richardson, who had 6 turnovers. “Their wings were staying home a lot, so it kind of forced us to figure out another way to attack.” – 12:03 AM
Nuggets scored 35 points off the Spurs’ season-high 24 turnovers.
“Nuggets did a good job of just getting in passing lanes,” said Josh Richardson, who had 6 turnovers. “Their wings were staying home a lot, so it kind of forced us to figure out another way to attack.” – 12:03 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Speaking to fans from center court at the AT&T Center, Josh Richardson urged them to get out and vote: “If you have already voted, you are so responsible and we are proud of you. But if you procrastinated to the last day, get your votes in tomorrow, and let’s use those voices.” – 9:33 PM
Speaking to fans from center court at the AT&T Center, Josh Richardson urged them to get out and vote: “If you have already voted, you are so responsible and we are proud of you. But if you procrastinated to the last day, get your votes in tomorrow, and let’s use those voices.” – 9:33 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Josh Richardson gets the pre-game duty of encouraging the fans to vote tomorrow. – 9:28 PM
Josh Richardson gets the pre-game duty of encouraging the fans to vote tomorrow. – 9:28 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs (min 35 attempts):
Michael Porter Jr: 77.1
Tyrese Maxey: 76.5
Bojan Bogdanovic: 74.4
Georges Niang :70.5
Kevin Huerter: 70.5
Josh Richardson: 68.1
Devin Vassell: 67.6
Royce O’Neale: 66.3
Doug McDermott: 65.9
Ant Simons: 65.4
Jayson Tatum: 65.3 – 3:53 AM
Best eFG% on catch-and-shoot FGAs (min 35 attempts):
Michael Porter Jr: 77.1
Tyrese Maxey: 76.5
Bojan Bogdanovic: 74.4
Georges Niang :70.5
Kevin Huerter: 70.5
Josh Richardson: 68.1
Devin Vassell: 67.6
Royce O’Neale: 66.3
Doug McDermott: 65.9
Ant Simons: 65.4
Jayson Tatum: 65.3 – 3:53 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland just shook Dougie McBuckets baseline, buried the jumper, then did the “too small” on the way back up the court.
Doesn’t matter that Hyland’s probably 30 pounds lighter than McDermott. – 9:33 PM
Bones Hyland just shook Dougie McBuckets baseline, buried the jumper, then did the “too small” on the way back up the court.
Doesn’t matter that Hyland’s probably 30 pounds lighter than McDermott. – 9:33 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic had Doug McDermott on him and tried to set up Green instead of just destroying the mismatch. Those are the couple moments I would like to see a more aggressive Jokic. – 9:27 PM
Jokic had Doug McDermott on him and tried to set up Green instead of just destroying the mismatch. Those are the couple moments I would like to see a more aggressive Jokic. – 9:27 PM
More on this storyline
Richardson (41.9%) and McDermott (43.1%) have been shooting extremely well from three-point range this season for the Spurs. Considering the Lakers are last in the league in three-point shooting at 28.4%, Los Angeles may eventually decide to increase their offer for San Antonio’s sharpshooting duo. If the Spurs do land Westbrook in a trade, the source says the Spurs would buy out his contract and allow him to become a free agent. -via SpursTalk / November 8, 2022
Brian Windhorst: The Spurs have a couple of very obvious trade candidates. One of them is Doug McDermott… The other is Jakob Poeltl. He’s in the final year of his contract, from what I am told the Spurs discussed the contract extension with him but he’s limited by how much he can sign for. It’s the same reason that they traded Dejounte Murray. They did such a good job on the contract that it almost works against you because when you want to sign a player, the player wants more than you can give him because you’re limited on how much of a raise you can give in an extension. -via Apple Podcasts / November 1, 2022
Paul Garcia: Doug McDermott on the Spurs’ ball movement: “…It’s just contagious when you have a great culture, and it carries onto the floor. As a 30-year-old whose been on like six or seven teams, I haven’t had this much fun playing basketball. It’s been a joy to be a part of.” -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 31, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 4, 2022
Brian Windhorst: I believe Poeltl can sign an extension that can average $14 million a year and that’s pretty good money for him. But he thinks he can do better and I don’t blame him the way he’s playing he probably can. He is headed for free agency. He can reverse course and take the extension offer. I don’t know that’s what they offered. I know the max they can offer him $14.5 million, $15 million on average… He is a trade candidate. Josh Richardson is a trade candidate. Richardson is shooting 45% on threes early in the season. -via Apple Podcasts / November 1, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.