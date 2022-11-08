LeBron James probable against Clippers

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is probable for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. Lonnie Walker (illness) is questionable. Patrick Beverley is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. the Clippers tomorrow:
AD and LeBron are probable. Patrick Beverley is back. Lonnie Walker iV is questionable. pic.twitter.com/1b6klBpIaN – 7:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (who missed Monday’s loss at Utah) and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers.
Patrick Beverley is off the injury report after missing two games due to a non-COVID illness.
Lonnie Walker IV (NC illness) is questionable. – 7:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is probable for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. Lonnie Walker (illness) is questionable. Patrick Beverley is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James (sore left foot) and Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) as probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers. Lonnie Walker IV (non-Covid illness) listed as questionable – 7:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable to play in Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/mmEIB4xG34 – 7:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
on lebron james vs. father time, where father time might finally have the upper hand: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 4:47 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you give (LeBron) a chance, he will take you to the Finals”
Channing Frye isn’t giving up on the Lakers yet
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson | @Channing Frye | @NBA pic.twitter.com/waXSSrz58s – 2:26 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Thoughts on the Jazz loss, LeBron’s health, Russ as a surprise feel-good story, Darvin preaching persistence and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 2:10 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
The close-knit Cavs look like a team on the brink of their best non-LeBron season in 25 years.
Plus a look at the miserable Warriors bench, Mike Conley’s message to the Jazz & the danger of front office desperation mode: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 11:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Since there are a lot of people talking about it (for whatever reason): LeBron James can’t be traded this season. First opportunity would be this coming summer. – 11:33 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
for @ringer i wrote about how father time is starting to win its battle against lebron james. which is reasonable, considering lebron james has been less efficient than russell westbrook: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 10:39 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Stephen Curry scored 20+ points in each half of a game for the 22nd time in his career on Monday.
Only other players to do that as often as Curry in the last 25 seasons:
Kobe Bryant (36)
James Harden (30)
Allen Iverson (28)
LeBron James (22) – 9:39 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Between two games against the Jazz on Friday and Monday, spot the differences.
The biggest one was no LeBron. Otherwise, there weren’t many contrasts: ocregister.com/2022/11/07/sho… – 2:06 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz rout LeBron-less Lakers to win 3rd straight, have best record in West ksl.com/article/505119… – 12:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Jazz 139, Lakers 116
The Lakers fall to 2-8 and have lost three straight games. Anthony Davis had 29 points. Russell Westbrook had 22 points and 5 assists. Kendrick Nunn had 18. No LeBron, Pat Beverley or Lonnie Walker tonight.
Up next: at the Clippers on Wednesday. – 12:30 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
FINAL: Jazz 139, Lakers 116.
Lakers finish with the same point total as four nights ago, while Jazz improve on their Friday mark by nine. Obviously was always going to be tough without LeBron and some more missing, but Lakers now 2-8, a half-game out of last in the West. – 12:28 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz beat Lakers 139-116. They’re now 9-3 on the season. 1st in the Western Conference.
The Jazz have as many wins as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons combined. – 12:28 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers — without LeBron, Lonnie or Pat Bev — get blown out in Utah, 139-116, to fall to 2-8 on the season. AD 29p on 11-of-18 4r; Westbrook 22p on 8-of-14 5a; Nunn 18p on 7-of-11; Reaves 11p; Damian Jones 10p 7r 2b; TBJ 10p. – 12:27 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters in Utah:
Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., Wenyen Gabriel and Anthony Davis
(LeBron, Walker IV and Beverley are all out) – 9:45 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Paolo Banchero is just the fifth teenager in NBA history to record consecutive 30-point games.
He joins LeBron James, Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Zion Williamson.
Want more? Have it delivered to your inbox tomorrow morning: statitudes.substack.com – 9:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says LeBron James is being given off tonight because of his foot discomfort. As far as future back-to-back situations, Ham said he will be “fluid” in how he manages James’ availability – 8:55 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will lean on Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel, Kendrick Nunn and Max Christie to get more minutes with LeBron, Lonnie and Pat Bev out. – 8:48 PM
For example, one league executive was in “I told you so” mode in his latest conversation with Heavy Sports. “My point always was that these guys had no f***ing clue. I said, when the old man dies and Jerry West leaves and a real professional like Mitch Kupchak leaves the Lakers, that you’re gonna see the fastest freefall of a legacy franchise you’ve ever seen,” the longtime exec said. “That’s exactly what happened. So they managed to pull LeBron in and got involved with him and Klutch, and he came in and got them a championship in the bubble. That’s it. After that, there’s no more championships. “Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.” -via Heavy.com / November 8, 2022
Sam Amick: .@LeBron James used his massive platform on the Georgia political front as Election Day neared. He endorses Warnock (over Herschel Walker) for Senator here, and did a similar video for @Stacey Abrams for Governor too… -via Twitter @sam_amick / November 8, 2022
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James endorses Stacey Abrams vs. her opponent, Brian Kemp, in the Georgia Governor race -via Twitter @mcten / November 8, 2022
