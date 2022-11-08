Myles Turner: 'My heart is in Indiana'

Mark Montieth: Looks like @Myles Turner is playing as well as ever and has a great comfort zone as a center with this team and Russell Westbrook has found a niche off the bench with the Lakers. So all that summer trade talk was a waste. “My heart’s in Indy,” he said in his walk-off interview
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
International Player of the Night: Joel Embiid
Rookie of the Night: AJ Griffin
Breakout of the Night: Myles Turner
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/nhslSqBuJH – 5:56 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highlights from a 15-game night:
— Steph 47/8/8
— Jazz move to first in West
— KD misses FT after 62 straight
— Josh Hart game winner
— Hawks beat Bucks without Trae
— Myles Turner 37/12
— Luka 9th straight 30-piece
— Tatum 39
— Paolo vs Jalen 30pt each pic.twitter.com/mkRZjrvqoN – 12:52 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner had 37 points, 12 boards and 3 blocks
“I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year I break out.” hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 10:19 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A HUGE all-around game for Myles Turner 💪 pic.twitter.com/mDBaBdxKE1 – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Myles Turner tonight:
37 PTS
12 REB
3 BLK
4 3P
Whoa. pic.twitter.com/NaHhZvqHBG – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Myles Turner finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks on 11-of-18 shooting (4-of-7 from deep) while shooting a perfect 11-of-11 from the line.
The 37 was the second-highest of his career.
Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 13 assists and tied a career high with 6 3s. – 9:59 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers beat the Pelicans 129-122 and improve to 5-5. The Pacers are .500 for the first time since they were 15-15 in February of 2021. That’s four wins for the Pacers in their last five games.
Myles Turner was brilliant. A career night: 37 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks. – 9:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The previous Pelicans games where it was too little, too late went to OT. Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton weren’t going to let that happen for the Pacers.
Turner was 4-of-7 from deep and controlled the game from the post with Nance out. Pels didn’t have an answer inside. – 9:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Myles Turner in the first half:
🏎️ 19 PTS
🏎️ 8 REB
🏎️ 7-11 FG pic.twitter.com/20G8YP9PCN – 8:39 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers up 32-30 after one quarter against the Pelicans. Myles Turner was great with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Jalen Smith and Tyrese Haliburton had good quarters as well.
New Orleans figures things out more and more as the quarter went on. Pacers will need to step up on D. – 8:09 PM
Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not? -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Michael Scotto: There’s a belief around the league looking ahead that Turner and his team will seek over $20 million annually in free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, there were rumblings about a potential Malcolm Brogdon type of extension around those numbers (two years, $45 million). Those extension talks were previously (discussed), not anything recently, to be clear. I’m sure he felt a certain way when they made the offer sheet to Ayton. Some executives I’ve spoken to think that he can earn up to that $20 million annually. Some compare him in the Clint Capela range ($21 million next season). -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Nic Claxton responded, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks against the Pacers and Myles Turner. With Ben Simmons out, Joe Harris moved into the starting lineup and defended well. Durant had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Did the message from that team meeting on Saturday carry over to the court? “Honestly, talk is cheap. Everybody in the organization, we’ve just been pissed off,” Claxton said. “We want to be better. So I don’t know (if the meeting had an impact). But everybody being on the same page today, that’s what matters.” -via SportsNet New York / November 1, 2022
