Ricky Rubio on his recovery: 'I already see the light at the end of the tunnel'

Ricky Rubio: On a professional level I have had and still have a great team by my side, especially a physical therapist since the first day I got injured who has been at my disposal, another physical trainer, the coach, friends too… they are people to whom I am very grateful. Because I know I wouldn’t have done this on my own. Thanks to his motivation, his dedication and great work I am at this moment, a great moment, because I already see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Source: Josep González @ Sport.es
Source: Josep González @ Sport.es
More on this storyline
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics: Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE Raul Neto (ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL Isaiah Mobley (Two-Way), Ricky Rubio – OUT -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 1, 2022
Barcelona-based plant-based meat producer Heura raised €20M from various investors, including professional sports players Ricky Rubio, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, as well as investment firm Unovis Asset Management -via Dealflow / October 31, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will join a trio of teammates — Evan Mobley (sprained ankle), Ricky Rubio (torn ACL recovery) and Dylan Windler (ankle) — on the sidelines for the team’s second preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 10, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.