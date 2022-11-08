Ricky Rubio on his recovery: 'I already see the light at the end of the tunnel'

Ricky Rubio on his recovery: 'I already see the light at the end of the tunnel'

Main Rumors

Ricky Rubio on his recovery: 'I already see the light at the end of the tunnel'

November 8, 2022- by

By |

Ricky Rubio: On a professional level I have had and still have a great team by my side, especially a physical therapist since the first day I got injured who has been at my disposal, another physical trainer, the coach, friends too… they are people to whom I am very grateful. Because I know I wouldn’t have done this on my own. Thanks to his motivation, his dedication and great work I am at this moment, a great moment, because I already see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Source: Josep González @ Sport.es

More on this storyline

Kelsey Russo: #Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics: Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE Raul Neto (ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL Isaiah Mobley (Two-Way), Ricky Rubio – OUT -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 1, 2022
Barcelona-based plant-based meat producer Heura raised €20M from various investors, including professional sports players Ricky Rubio, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, as well as investment firm Unovis Asset Management -via Dealflow / October 31, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home