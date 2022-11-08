Rudy Gobert returns to practice after missing last two games

Jon Krawczynski: Rudy Gobert back out here at Wolves practice. Hope that’s a good sign for how he’s feeling
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert back out here at Wolves practice. Hope that’s a good sign for how he’s feeling – 2:36 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Would’ve been easy to blow it up, but this is why you stay the course when you have a core like Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/7myB8nQGAx – 7:21 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Knicks 10 for 19 from 3 in the first quarter.
This shouldn’t be confused as shooting variance because it is almost completely a product of playing a different scheme with Gobert not playing — the corner is consistently open, for either a shot or swing back up above the break. – 9:42 PM
Knicks 10 for 19 from 3 in the first quarter.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kyle Anderson starting again tonight with Gobert out. Wolves moved the ball really well with him in the lineup. That will be key tonight. – 8:54 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Gonna sound the small sample size siren🚨 but the early returns on the Timberwolves big ball are interesting:
— Gobert/Towns lineups this seasons are -6.4 points/100 possessions (via @Ben Falk)
— Towns lineups without Gobert are -2.5
— Gobert lineups without Towns are +2.2 – 5:03 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
– How it looked w/out Gobert
– KAT’s best pairings w/ Gobert out
– DLo’s explanation of shooting slump
– JMac adding consistency
– What would be the most likely starting lineup change, if there were one?
– Anderson’s role
Today’s show w/ @Christopher Hine
open.spotify.com/episode/0UKOZX… – 1:09 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Rudy Gobert is listed as out for Monday’s game against New York. Still in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wolves say Rudy Gobert remains out for Monday’s game against New York while in the league’s health and safety protocols.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:41 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
It’s a red flag to me that an athlete like Anthony Edwards has no dunks when playing with Rudy Gobert. And remember, the goal is for the TWolves to score, not AE. Drawing help and lobbing to the guy who always leads the lead in dunks is worth the same amount of points. – 7:37 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
This doesn’t mean the Rudy Gobert trade is a failure/mistake, but this game is affirming the idea that the rest of this roster is currently and clearly far more comfortable playing in a 5-out offensive set up and in an aggressive, at the level defensive coverage. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun draws a charge on Towns, his second foul in the first five minutes. Could be significant with Gobert out. Town with seven quick points. Does Chris Finch keep him in? – 8:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Paolo Banchero has more 20/10 games this season than
Bam
Embiid
Gobert
Vucevic
Sabonis
The only rookie with a 20/10 game. pic.twitter.com/O6RafFCGo7 – 6:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch on playing without Rudy Gobert:
“We do know Karl’s aggressiveness to score has gone up when Rudy has been out, so I would expect an extremely aggressive KAT tonight from the start.” – 6:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch when asked if he has concerns about Rudy Gobert being sick prior to Friday’s game and then showing up in health and safety protocols on Saturday, and the potential for other teammates to be impacted:
“No, no concerns.” – 6:29 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Finch says it will be Reid or Prince in the starting lineup for Gobert. Unsure of how long Rudy will be out. The protocols “are like the tax code,” Finch says, so he will take his cues from the league. – 6:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves net ratings with Towns on the floor, Gobert off the floor thus far this season…
+ Russell on the floor: -27.7
+ McDaniels on the floor: -14.8
+ Edwards on the floor: -12.2
+ Prince on the floor: -0.4
+ Nowell on the floor: +7.9
+ McLaughlin on the floor: +36.3 pic.twitter.com/8nlTjPAlgw – 6:12 PM
