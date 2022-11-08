Zach Collins suffers fracture in leg

Jeff McDonald: BREAKING: An MRI on Zach Collins’ lower left leg has revealed a non-displaced fracture of his fibula. It is an injury that could keep the Spurs center sidelined in the neighborhood of two to four weeks. More to come at E-N.com.
Source: Twitter @JMcDonald_SAEN
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The Spurs say Zach Collins will miss time with a fibula fracture, a tough break for the big man who has battled injuries for much of his career.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Zach Collins has a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head.
Collins suffered a lower leg contusion against the Clippers on Friday, but an MRI later revealed the fracture. No timetable has been given yet for his return. – 7:44 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs forward Zach Collins underwent an MRI that confirms a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head. The team did not say how long Collins would be out. #KSATsports – 7:43 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Newser on the Spurs’ Zach Collins, who could miss up to a month with a fractured leg.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 7:41 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spurs says Zach Collins had a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head. pic.twitter.com/xzMtFJ9Y8R – 7:40 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announce Zach Collins has a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head.
Team will provide updates on his return to the court as appropriate. – 7:40 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
BREAKING: An MRI on Zach Collins’ lower left leg has revealed a non-displaced fracture of his fibula.
It is an injury that could keep the Spurs center sidelined in the neighborhood of two to four weeks. More to come at E-N.com. – 7:25 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs downgrade F/C Zach Collins (leg contusion) & G Romeo Langford (sore toe) from questionable to out for tonight vs. Denver.
Spurs call up Charles Bassey from Austin to add frontcourt depth. Over 1st 2 games for G League club, he’s averaged 26.0 pts, 12.5 boards & 4.0 blocks – 1:49 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have ruled both Zach Collins (leg contusion) and Romeo Langford (toe soreness) OUT for tonight’s game against Denver.
With Collins injured, Charles Bassey has been called up to the big club. He averaged 26.0 pts, 12.5 reb and 4.0 blk in the Austin Spurs’ first two games. – 1:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs list Zach Collins (bruised leg) and Romeo Langford (sore toe) as questionable for Monday vs. Nuggets. Jordan Hall (plantar fascia soreness) is probable. – 6:14 PM
Michael C. Wright: Spurs update: Zach Collins underwent an MRI examination that has confirmed a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head. Collins suffered a left lower leg contusion during the Spurs-Clippers game on 11-4, which was later imaged & revealed the non-displaced fracture. -via Twitter @mikecwright / November 8, 2022
Tom Orsborn: In addition to the Collins injury, McDermott is questionable for Wednesday vs. Memphis with a left ankle sprain, per Spurs. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 8, 2022
Paul Garcia: Per Spurs, Romeo Langford and Zach Collins are out tonight. Charles Bassey and Jordan Hall are both available for today’s game -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 7, 2022
