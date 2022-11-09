Blazers 60, Hornets 65: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) play against the Charlotte Hornets (8-8) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 60, Charlotte Hornets 65 (Q3 08:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets outscored the Blazers 10-2 in the first three minutes of the third quarter and Chauncey has seen enough – 8:23 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Already two more turnovers off bad passes in this quarter leading to 4 points for Charlotte. – 8:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Whole lotta lobs 🚀
@Josh Hart x @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/UtF0lUVWfW – 8:17 PM
Whole lotta lobs 🚀
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The five @AZCompass_Prep guys who signed today:
Jordan Ross (St. Mary’s)
Trent Pierce (Mizzou)
Zayden High (UNC)
Mookie Cooke (Oregon)
Vince Delano (Portland) pic.twitter.com/9SCZsEnPHo – 8:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers got their act together in the second quarter. Lead 58-53 over Charlotte at the half. Blazers won the 2nd, 33-23. Lillard (14) and Simons (9) combined for 23 points in the 2nd after combining for 2 points (Ant) in the first. – 8:08 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Watching Mason Plumlee miss left handed free throws is very likely what I’m going to remember most about this season in the future. – 8:06 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime here in Charlotte.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jJdsUKewaZ – 8:05 PM
Halftime here in Charlotte.
Sean Highkin @highkin
The number of turnovers in the half is down (7 tonight, 12 in the first half vs. Miami) but Charlotte has 14 points off those 7 TOs. And most of them are so avoidable. Just bad passes. – 8:04 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Thought Charlotte started with great purpose and discipline, definitely lost that. Some poor transition defense contributed, still in the game though – 8:04 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 58, Hornets 53: halftime. 12 points, 6 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 11 points, 2 rebounds for @Shaedon Sharpe. 9 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds for @Damian Lillard. 9 points, 1 rebound/assist for @Anfernee Simons. – 8:03 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Simply can’t stop the man.
#RipCity | @Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/9RyXqkhntC – 8:02 PM
Simply can’t stop the man.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With what’s happening in Florida with #HurricaneNicole #Suns looking to fly to Tampa tomorrow and make their way to Orlando.
As for me, I’m flying from Minneapolis to Charlotte to Gainesville and driving into Orlando.
🙏🙏🙏🙏 welcomed. – 8:00 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers with their first lead of the night at 51-49 off a @Damian Lillard three with 3:08 to play in the first half – 7:55 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
1-2-3-4, Anfernee is gonna score 🎶
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/CAyFWjoZmm – 7:50 PM
1-2-3-4, Anfernee is gonna score 🎶
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LET’S GET IT
@Mason Plumlee | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/jl8BdVW9ZQ – 7:47 PM
LET’S GET IT
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Is it just me, or does James Bouknight always seem to take off a step too early on his transition attacks? – 7:46 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
RISE UP SHAE!!
#RipCity | @Shaedon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/I4reUKwESm – 7:45 PM
RISE UP SHAE!!
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers. with back-to-back and-1s on three-pointers. That’ll cut your deficits. – 7:42 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
AND ANOTHER ONE
@Kelly Oubre | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/qaqvA1VDzV – 7:35 PM
AND ANOTHER ONE
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Solid start for your boys ⚡️
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/zDQNRUba1L – 7:35 PM
Solid start for your boys ⚡️
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Transition play, limited turnovers and some respectable shooting. Good first quarter, feels like Portland’s second unit is very inexperienced, even with the Hornets injuries they should have an advantage – 7:34 PM
Transition play, limited turnovers and some respectable shooting. Good first quarter, feels like Portland’s second unit is very inexperienced, even with the Hornets injuries they should have an advantage – 7:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Hornets 30, Blazers 25: end of first quarter. 10 points, 3 rebounds for @Drew Eubanks. 7 points, 1 rebound for @Shaedon Sharpe. POR shooting 48 percent, CHA 58 percent. – 7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
DENNIS SMITH JUNIOR BACK AT IT
@Dennis Smith | @drpepper pic.twitter.com/lNB4fGb8Fx – 7:32 PM
DENNIS SMITH JUNIOR BACK AT IT
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Blazers struggling on defense against a poor offensive team is not a good look thus far. Down 30-23 at the end of the firs to the Hornets. The good news is that Lillard and Simons have combined for zero points. Maybe they show up from here on out. – 7:30 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
The Dennis Smith Jr. Renaissance continues. pic.twitter.com/tDShLkoUTW – 7:23 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Drew Eubanks has 10 points. Blazers trail 21-17 at Charlotte. – 7:23 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Drew with a quick 10 points here in the first 👀
#RipCity | @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/tik07vJpnO – 7:22 PM
Drew with a quick 10 points here in the first 👀
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When did Portland move from Lillard to Eubanks as the number one option? – 7:19 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Not sure if Plumdog has heard of Drew Eubanks before, but he’s embarrassing him in every facet of the game. – 7:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Surprised Portland have started one of their better defenders in Winslow on Dennis Smith Jr – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte played defense for a full minute and outside of the inability to rebound, contained all of Portland’s off ball action – 7:13 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
About to start soon. Blazers at Hornets. pic.twitter.com/syGySHOzzn – 7:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tune in & turn up the energy! It’s almost tipoff 👀
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Portland Trail Blazers
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/SmpqxQaHBL – 6:58 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics enter tonight not only with the best offensive rating in the NBA.
It would be the 5th best in NBA history. (’21 Nets, ’21 Blazers, ’21 Jazz, ’21 Clippers)
Detroit, who the C’s face tonight and Saturday, ranks 29th in the NBA in defense. – 6:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s home game against the Hornets is on for tomorrow at 7:30 p.m., as scheduled. Here’s the latest miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat starters Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are questionable to play tomorrow – 6:40 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s game between the @Charlotte Hornets and Blazers: pic.twitter.com/LJ8S9uFnen – 6:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gameday 🤝 Birthday
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/fYDKKs4lCS – 6:30 PM
Gameday 🤝 Birthday
Jason Quick @jwquick
This group of Blazers collectively plays as hard as any I can remember in Portland.
This and more in Part I of the Trail Blazers mailbag. theathletic.com/3780823/2022/1… – 6:18 PM
This group of Blazers collectively plays as hard as any I can remember in Portland.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
5 coming at you live.
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Mxl8iNUVdb – 6:16 PM
5 coming at you live.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s not a fit check without Terry’s takeout 💁♂️ — #ULTRADrip
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gr42sNSXdT – 6:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs POR
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/OANuOLdaL2 – 6:10 PM
INJURY REPORT vs POR
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Charlotte Hornets
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/8RP6IeLoRx – 6:08 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Charlotte Hornets
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chauncey Billups just said that Nurkic, Grant and Keon are out tonight at Charlotte.
Winslow and Eubanks to start.
#Ripcity pic.twitter.com/DliruUpFb3 – 5:39 PM
Chauncey Billups just said that Nurkic, Grant and Keon are out tonight at Charlotte.
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Both @Jusuf Nurkic, @Jerami Grant and @Keon Johnson are out for tonight’s game in Charlotte. – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (sprained ankle) and Caleb Martin (quad contusion) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Omer Yurtseven, Victor Oladipo and Jamal Cain remain out. – 5:32 PM
Tyler Herro (sprained ankle) and Caleb Martin (quad contusion) listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Hornets.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Hornets:
Jamal Cain, Out, G League
Tyler Herro, Questionable, Left Ankle; Sprain
Caleb Martin, Questionable, Right Quadriceps; Contusion
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Tendinosis
Omer Yurtseven, Out, Left Ankle; Impingement – 5:32 PM
Heat injury report for Thursday vs. visiting Hornets:
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Hello folks … I’m on Instagram as aaronjfentress. Install the app, if you don’t already have it, to follow my photos and videos. I’ll continue to post loads of Blazers content throughout the season. #RipCity . https://t.co/NjdzjLFgxZ pic.twitter.com/LWZnuxXuUt – 5:26 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another nugget for the homestand finale.
#LetsFly | @ChickfilA pic.twitter.com/92qAIPuD5L – 5:00 PM
Another nugget for the homestand finale.
Mike Richman @mikegrich
A dumb thing with how my brain works is that a lot of people mistakenly abbreviate Gary Payton II as GPIII (probably because it rhymes). But when I see GPIII, I read it as “Gary Payton The Second The First” – 4:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The latest from a league source is that, as of now, Heat-Hornets still is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Heat’s arena. – 4:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Finale of a three-game homestand coming up and front end of a back- to-back that includes travel to Miami tonight for a date with the Heat tomorrow. #Hornets are 1-4 @spectrumcenter this season. pic.twitter.com/9VlHHCVV6t – 4:52 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Something brewing 🤫
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/gnEibKguQB – 4:28 PM
Something brewing 🤫
Sean Highkin @highkin
True story: It costs less per month for the best Blazers coverage you’ll get anywhere than it does to buy a fake blue check on Twitter. rosegardenreport.com/subscribe – 4:15 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/xymyr88oeF – 3:28 PM
#GAMEDAY
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant are now downgraded to questionable tonight vs. Charlotte. Nurkic with right adductor soreness and Grant with a left ankle sprain. – 2:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal FaceTimed into the Wizards locker room after the Hornets win to award the Defensive Player of the Game belt to his St. Louis mentee Jordan Goodwin. – 1:40 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Jordan Goodwin had an excellent weekend with the Wizards. Caught up with him before a career-night in Charlotte to talk about how he adjusted his game for the NBA and his newest motivation: his 6 month old son. washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 1:01 PM
