Bob Myers on James Wiseman: 'He needs to play and Steve Kerr is trying to figure out how to do that'

Bob Myers: I would say that James needs to play. And Steve’s trying to figure out how to do that. We’ve seen the growth over the last few months, preseason, start of the season, then he hit a little rut the last few games. But we’re not ready to get super-concerned. We just think he needs to play. Steve believes in him; we believe in him. And his path will be what it is. … I think a lot of people want to rush it. I’m sure James wants to rush it. We all want it to happen right away. But he has the talent, he has the desire, he has the work ethic. He’s a good kid. I would be more concerned if I thought he wasn’t putting in the work outside of the games. But he is. And he cares. And it’s just going to have to run its course.
Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors started Jordan Poole in the second half last night. Steve Kerr said it was to “see if he could get going a little bit.” Here’s Kerr’s full explanation on the move. pic.twitter.com/shG8KdV0y5 – 2:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr says James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will find themselves back in the rotation at some point, but the plan going forward is to play small and be a little more mobile with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney alternating at the 5. – 12:50 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“He’s [Anthony Lamb] got a lot of experience, he’s just a guy we trust, he’s a good player.”
-Steve Kerr when asked about the choice to go with Anthony Lamb over Jonathan Kuminga who did not play in the second half. #dubnation – 12:49 AM
“He’s [Anthony Lamb] got a lot of experience, he’s just a guy we trust, he’s a good player.”
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman and JaMychal Green will have opportunities to get back into the rotation, Kerr said, but for the time being he plans on going with the smaller rotation they played with in the first half. – 12:49 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors coach Steve Kerr praised several players in a 116-113 comeback win over the Kings before concluding with this: ‘That was just Steph Curry deciding we were gonna win.’ – 12:47 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s fourth quarter:
“I would just say that Steph was just breathtaking. He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time… This even seemed like something special for him.” – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s fourth quarter:
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr: “JP is in a little bit of a funk right now but we know what he can do, he’s so important to our bench unit and I’m very confident that he’ll get it going.” – 12:46 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“I feel great, we needed the win… we felt comfortable chasing this one with heavy minutes and it was needed, but it’s not sustainable.”
-Steve Kerr when asked about how he’s feeling about the win given the offensive workload Steph Curry had to carry. #dubnation – 12:46 AM
“I feel great, we needed the win… we felt comfortable chasing this one with heavy minutes and it was needed, but it’s not sustainable.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Steph was just breathtaking. He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time… but this seemed like something special even for him… he just put us on his back.”
-Steve Kerr and the key to the Warriors 4th quarter was simply Steph wanting to win the game. #dubnation – 12:44 AM
“Steph was just breathtaking. He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time… but this seemed like something special even for him… he just put us on his back.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr: “That was just Steph Curry deciding we were gonna win.” – 12:44 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry was “breathtaking.”
“He’s obviously one of the greatest players of all time, and he plays so well on so many night that this even seemed like something special for him… That was just Steph Curry deciding we were going to win.” – 12:44 AM
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry was “breathtaking.”
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “I would say Steph was just breathtaking.” – 12:43 AM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s load: “We felt comfortable chasing this one with heavy minutes and it was obviously necessary but it’s not sustainable. We know we can’t do this for long.” – 12:43 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr said the first half featured the rotation the Warriors had planned on entering the game, but they through that out the window in the second as they searched for answers.
“We did enough to get it done, but at that point we were just flying by the seat of our pants.” – 12:42 AM
Steve Kerr said the first half featured the rotation the Warriors had planned on entering the game, but they through that out the window in the second as they searched for answers.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors doing a solid job of giving James Wiseman a conditional acquittal – 11:48 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
King close out the second quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 67-55 lead into halftime. No Wiseman or JaMychal Green in the first half.
Kings’ bench outscoring the Warriors’ 25-9 – 11:02 PM
King close out the second quarter with a 10-2 run to take a 67-55 lead into halftime. No Wiseman or JaMychal Green in the first half.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail the Kings 67-55 at halftime.
Same narrative: Starters build up an early lead, then it evaporates once the bench starts to trickle in.
No James Wiseman or JaMychal Green in the first half. Sacramento is on pace to shoot 40+ free throws. – 11:02 PM
Warriors trail the Kings 67-55 at halftime.
Same narrative: Starters build up an early lead, then it evaporates once the bench starts to trickle in.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Steve Kerr just picked up a tech to try to prevent Draymond Green from getting one. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Tech on Steve Kerr
The Warriors are very frustrated with these foul calls – 10:58 PM
Tech on Steve Kerr
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors fall behind SAC by 11 (48-37) and Steve Kerr wants a timeout with 6:31 left in the half.
They’ve been outscored 33-10 since 3:50 mark of first quarter. – 10:44 PM
Warriors fall behind SAC by 11 (48-37) and Steve Kerr wants a timeout with 6:31 left in the half.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
No James Wiseman, JaMychal Green or Moses Moody in the Warriors’ first half rotation so far. Moody riding the stationary bike in the tunnel. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors were up 22-15 when Steve Kerr made his first subs
They were outscored 16-7 after that – 10:29 PM
Warriors were up 22-15 when Steve Kerr made his first subs
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr indicated the Warriors’ new rotation will include “scaling down” and going smaller, looking at JaMychal Green at the 5 instead of the 4. That would hint at a Kuminga/JaMychal frontline in the second unit. – 8:22 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr said the Warriors are going to start playing some smaller lineups moving forward.
Jonathan Kuminga is already set to be in the new rotation and Kerr said that JaMychal Green could be spending some time at the 5 instead of the 4. – 8:20 PM
Steve Kerr said the Warriors are going to start playing some smaller lineups moving forward.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says the Warriors will start playing JaMychal Green more at the 5 instead of the 4, and we might see some more smaller lineups – 8:19 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said having every NBA team play tonight and be off tomorrow is “a great message for our fans and everybody out there.
“We hope that people get out to the polls tomorrow.” – 8:17 PM
Steve Kerr said having every NBA team play tonight and be off tomorrow is “a great message for our fans and everybody out there.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr rocking a “VOTE” shirt ahead of Election Day tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ToPkFgdzDS – 8:17 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo won’t play tonight due to his hamstring injury but he’s on the court pregame. Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful Donte can play Friday vs. Cavs. pic.twitter.com/xJF1SLNggo – 8:12 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Loud, emphatic, confident and a major sign of growth.
The sequence that can spark James Wiseman’s progression nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:55 PM
Loud, emphatic, confident and a major sign of growth.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With quotes from Steve Kerr and Kevon Looney, wrote about Donte DiVincenzo’s “hopeful” return date, and what it means for the Warriors nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr on James Wiseman: “It’s gonna take a lot of reps and time. But I see a really talented young guy who’s eager to learn, who is committed to the team.”
Adds that he has no doubt Wiseman will be a good player in the longterm. – 3:54 PM
Kerr on James Wiseman: “It’s gonna take a lot of reps and time. But I see a really talented young guy who’s eager to learn, who is committed to the team.”
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr again said Jonathan Kuminga will be part of the new rotation, but the Warriors coach won’t tip his hand on other upcoming changes. – 3:51 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said he has “no doubt longer term [James Wiseman] will be a really good player.” – 3:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga: “JK will be part of the new rotation.” – 3:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced today but no live contact. He won’t play Monday against the Kings, targeting a Friday return against Cleveland, per Steve Kerr. – 3:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Donte DiVincenzo practiced with the team today, but didn’t do anything live. He won’t play tomorrow against the Kings but the Warriros hope he’ll be available against the Cavs on Friday. – 3:45 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) practiced today. He won’t play tomorrow but Steve Kerr is “hopeful” Donte could play Friday. – 3:45 PM
More on this storyline
Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “It’s gonna take a lot of reps and time. But I see a really talented young guy who’s eager to learn, who is committed to the team, who has overcome an awful lot to get to this point, dealing with his injury for over a year.” -via Twitter @madkenney / November 6, 2022
StatMuse: James Wiseman has played 48 games in his career. He’s had a 0 or negative +/- in 36 of those games. pic.twitter.com/JF8cIvcgdI -via Twitter @statmuse / November 4, 2022
Anthony Slater: The Warriors are picking up the fourth year option on James Wiseman and the third year options on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody before today’s deadline, I’m told. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 31, 2022
