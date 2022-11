Bob Myers on James Wiseman: 'He needs to play and Steve Kerr is trying to figure out how to do that'

Bob Myers: I would say that James needs to play. And Steve’s trying to figure out how to do that. We’ve seen the growth over the last few months, preseason, start of the season, then he hit a little rut the last few games. But we’re not ready to get super-concerned. We just think he needs to play. Steve believes in him; we believe in him. And his path will be what it is. … I think a lot of people want to rush it. I’m sure James wants to rush it. We all want it to happen right away. But he has the talent, he has the desire, he has the work ethic. He’s a good kid. I would be more concerned if I thought he wasn’t putting in the work outside of the games. But he is. And he cares. And it’s just going to have to run its course Source: Tim Kawakami @ The Athletic