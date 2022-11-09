Boris Diaw believes Joel Embiid will play for France

In July, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid got French citizenship, but his future with the national team of France was in doubt when he later gained US papers. Despite that, the general manager of the Blues Boris Diaw, who earlier stated that Thomas Heurtel is not scratched, still believes that the Cameronian-born player will play for France. “There has been no development since the last time we spoke. The American nationality was something we knew for quite some time. It’s more to make his living in the United States easier”, Diaw said, and with a resounding “Yes” he confirmed his beliefs.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Diaw confident Embiid will play for France eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 8:43 AM
Diaw confident Embiid will play for France eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 8:43 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Although it seemed that French basketball federation president Jean-Pierre Siutat shut the doors for Thomas Heurtel, Boris Diaw didn’t rush with his statement
France NT general manager didn’t rule out Heurtel’s return to the team 👇
basketnews.com/news-180628-bo… – 6:37 AM
Although it seemed that French basketball federation president Jean-Pierre Siutat shut the doors for Thomas Heurtel, Boris Diaw didn’t rush with his statement
France NT general manager didn’t rule out Heurtel’s return to the team 👇
basketnews.com/news-180628-bo… – 6:37 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Boris Diaw on Heurtel situation: He is not scratched from France eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 5:03 AM
Boris Diaw on Heurtel situation: He is not scratched from France eurohoops.net/en/national-te… – 5:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense, defense excels inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 4:07 AM
Sixers-Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense, defense excels inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 4:07 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“The good news, [Embiid] said there was no foot anything so that’s the good news through the game.”
Doc Rivers says conditioning was an issue for Embiid, returning from the flu vs. Phx. But says Embiid reported not feeling remnant effects of plantar fasciitis. h/t @PaulHudrick – 3:12 PM
“The good news, [Embiid] said there was no foot anything so that’s the good news through the game.”
Doc Rivers says conditioning was an issue for Embiid, returning from the flu vs. Phx. But says Embiid reported not feeling remnant effects of plantar fasciitis. h/t @PaulHudrick – 3:12 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense, defense excels inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:55 PM
Sixers-Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense, defense excels inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 1:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The NBA announced that Joel Embiid’s foul against Damion Lee (aka, the trip foul) in the third quarter of last night’s game has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. – 1:52 PM
The NBA announced that Joel Embiid’s foul against Damion Lee (aka, the trip foul) in the third quarter of last night’s game has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1. – 1:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Reflecting on James Harden’s absence, Joel Embiid said, “I’m asked to do way more as far as play-calling, playmaking.”
Here’s an example: Catches it at the top of the key and orders Tobias Harris into the post. Will see more of that in the next few weeks: https://t.co/kLakeGXgjr pic.twitter.com/gFS08nJB3L – 1:33 PM
Reflecting on James Harden’s absence, Joel Embiid said, “I’m asked to do way more as far as play-calling, playmaking.”
Here’s an example: Catches it at the top of the key and orders Tobias Harris into the post. Will see more of that in the next few weeks: https://t.co/kLakeGXgjr pic.twitter.com/gFS08nJB3L – 1:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid is back from the illness he said caused his body to “shut down.” He dropped 33 and 10 in the Sixers’ best win of the season.
Up next: Returning to his MVP-caliber form, especially as the Sixers continue to navigate life without James Harden.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:34 AM
Joel Embiid is back from the illness he said caused his body to “shut down.” He dropped 33 and 10 in the Sixers’ best win of the season.
Up next: Returning to his MVP-caliber form, especially as the Sixers continue to navigate life without James Harden.
inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… – 9:34 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
International Player of the Night: Joel Embiid
Rookie of the Night: AJ Griffin
Breakout of the Night: Myles Turner
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/nhslSqBuJH – 5:56 AM
MVP of the Night: Stephen Curry
International Player of the Night: Joel Embiid
Rookie of the Night: AJ Griffin
Breakout of the Night: Myles Turner
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/nhslSqBuJH – 5:56 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers–#Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense and defense excels without switching inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:12 AM
#Sixers–#Suns takeaways: Joel Embiid looks more comfortable initiating offense and defense excels without switching inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… via @phillyinquirer – 5:12 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid returns from the flu and he leads the team to a win. He and the #Sixers react to the win at home. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:30 AM
Joel Embiid returns from the flu and he leads the team to a win. He and the #Sixers react to the win at home. sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/joe… via @SixersWire – 1:30 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid’s very serious (aka not serious) answer following tonight’s win over the Suns: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” – 11:27 PM
Joel Embiid’s very serious (aka not serious) answer following tonight’s win over the Suns: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them, so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” – 11:27 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” pic.twitter.com/fiCsjaQiSc – 11:17 PM
Joel Embiid: “Our season started tonight. The Phillies are done, I enjoyed watching them so our season started tonight. The other games don’t count.” pic.twitter.com/fiCsjaQiSc – 11:17 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers with their most impressive win of season, a 100-88 victory over the Suns, who came into the game with a 7-2 record.
The 1/2 punch of Joel Embiid (33/10/5 on 8-21 shooting) and Georges Niang (21 on 7-11) led the way, with Tobias Harris chipping in with 21 as well. – 11:12 PM
Final: Sixers with their most impressive win of season, a 100-88 victory over the Suns, who came into the game with a 7-2 record.
The 1/2 punch of Joel Embiid (33/10/5 on 8-21 shooting) and Georges Niang (21 on 7-11) led the way, with Tobias Harris chipping in with 21 as well. – 11:12 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid (before giving a serious answer about their defensive struggles and progress tonight) joked that the games before this one against Phoenix didn’t count toward his goal of being the No. 1 D:
“The Phillies are done and i enjoyed watching them…our season started tonight.” – 11:07 PM
Embiid (before giving a serious answer about their defensive struggles and progress tonight) joked that the games before this one against Phoenix didn’t count toward his goal of being the No. 1 D:
“The Phillies are done and i enjoyed watching them…our season started tonight.” – 11:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid says the season started tonight. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, but the games prior to tonight didn’t count. Now that they’re done, the games count, he days. – 11:06 PM
Joel Embiid says the season started tonight. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, but the games prior to tonight didn’t count. Now that they’re done, the games count, he days. – 11:06 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid was great in his return, but the stories of the night were Georges Niang and Paul Reed in a Sixers’ victory over the vaunted Phoenix Suns:
thepaintedlines.com/reed-niang-key… – 10:52 PM
Joel Embiid was great in his return, but the stories of the night were Georges Niang and Paul Reed in a Sixers’ victory over the vaunted Phoenix Suns:
thepaintedlines.com/reed-niang-key… – 10:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris on Embiid’s return: “Man, forget Joel. It’s about Georges Niang!” – 10:43 PM
Tobias Harris on Embiid’s return: “Man, forget Joel. It’s about Georges Niang!” – 10:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM
Know he’s shooting well to start this year, but there’s some Joel Embiid to Ja Morant where you breath a sigh of relief when he pulls up from 3. – 10:28 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid came up big in his return from a three-game absence 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Fc0pZKkx41 – 10:22 PM
Joel Embiid came up big in his return from a three-game absence 🔔 pic.twitter.com/Fc0pZKkx41 – 10:22 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers beat Phoenix, 100-88. They are 5-6.
They shot 39 percent from the field. Was not pretty at all, but the Sixers kinda just needed a win any way they could get it.
Georges Niang: 21 points on 7-10 from deep
Joel Embiid: 33 points (16-16 FT!), 10 rebounds and 5 assists – 10:20 PM
Sixers beat Phoenix, 100-88. They are 5-6.
They shot 39 percent from the field. Was not pretty at all, but the Sixers kinda just needed a win any way they could get it.
Georges Niang: 21 points on 7-10 from deep
Joel Embiid: 33 points (16-16 FT!), 10 rebounds and 5 assists – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHI 100, PHX 88
Booker: 28-7-5, 8-16 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-11 FG
Payne: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-13 FG
Embiid: 33-10-5, 8-21 FG – 10:19 PM
Final: PHI 100, PHX 88
Booker: 28-7-5, 8-16 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-11 FG
Payne: 14 Pts, 5 Ast, 6-13 FG
Embiid: 33-10-5, 8-21 FG – 10:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Sixers 100, Suns 88
We will see what the status of Chris Paul is moving forward, but otherwise the news today here in Philly is the Sixers got a much-needed win, and a much-needed return from Joel Embiid. – 10:18 PM
Final: Sixers 100, Suns 88
We will see what the status of Chris Paul is moving forward, but otherwise the news today here in Philly is the Sixers got a much-needed win, and a much-needed return from Joel Embiid. – 10:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 100, Suns 88. Sixers’ best win of the young season, getting out to a big lead and then pulling away late after Phoenix closed the gap. Embiid with 33-10-5 in his return. Harris with 21-7-6. Sixers shot just 38.8 percent from the floor but 26-of-31 from FT line. – 10:17 PM
FINAL: Sixers 100, Suns 88. Sixers’ best win of the young season, getting out to a big lead and then pulling away late after Phoenix closed the gap. Embiid with 33-10-5 in his return. Harris with 21-7-6. Sixers shot just 38.8 percent from the floor but 26-of-31 from FT line. – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Embiid return from illness:
33 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
16-16 FT
Didn’t miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/zLxF2RZmot – 10:17 PM
Embiid return from illness:
33 PTS
10 REB
5 AST
16-16 FT
Didn’t miss a beat. pic.twitter.com/zLxF2RZmot – 10:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are going to break a 6-game losing streak to the Suns tonight. Niang hit 7 threes. Embiid 33 and 10 in return. – 10:17 PM
The Sixers are going to break a 6-game losing streak to the Suns tonight. Niang hit 7 threes. Embiid 33 and 10 in return. – 10:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid checked himself out right after this sequence pic.twitter.com/oMYXqbN1CN – 10:01 PM
Embiid checked himself out right after this sequence pic.twitter.com/oMYXqbN1CN – 10:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth. – 10:01 PM
Continue to be baffled by how open Georges Niang is at times. Him and Embiid just carrying the Sixers in the fourth. – 10:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Big stretch for the Sixers coming up. Embiid getting his mid-quarter break. Maxey is back in, but he’s 3-of-14 from the floor tonight (but has 6 assists). – 9:57 PM
Big stretch for the Sixers coming up. Embiid getting his mid-quarter break. Maxey is back in, but he’s 3-of-14 from the floor tonight (but has 6 assists). – 9:57 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Georges Niang / Joel Embiid combo has been keeping the Sixers afloat here in the second half, as Niang is up to 15 points on 5-8 shooting, with all of his makes coming from 3. – 9:51 PM
The Georges Niang / Joel Embiid combo has been keeping the Sixers afloat here in the second half, as Niang is up to 15 points on 5-8 shooting, with all of his makes coming from 3. – 9:51 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nice job by Joel Embiid to draw a couple of fouls to at least keep the Sixers ahead, but that’s a 19-point quarter with a ton of turnovers.
Sixers didn’t have to make this an ugly game, but here they are. Have not done a good job closing these games out so far this season. – 9:47 PM
Nice job by Joel Embiid to draw a couple of fouls to at least keep the Sixers ahead, but that’s a 19-point quarter with a ton of turnovers.
Sixers didn’t have to make this an ugly game, but here they are. Have not done a good job closing these games out so far this season. – 9:47 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
After 3 quarters, the Sixers once 19 point lead has been trimmed down to 5, 75-70. The Sixers scored just 19 points in the third.
Maxey with his worst game in a long time, shooting 3-14 from the field. Embiid’s up to 27, though, on 5-14 shooting (a perfect 16-16 from the line). – 9:46 PM
After 3 quarters, the Sixers once 19 point lead has been trimmed down to 5, 75-70. The Sixers scored just 19 points in the third.
Maxey with his worst game in a long time, shooting 3-14 from the field. Embiid’s up to 27, though, on 5-14 shooting (a perfect 16-16 from the line). – 9:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale picks up fifth foul with 5.4 seconds left in 3rd.
#76ers 75 #Suns 70 end of 3rd
Embiid 16-of-16 FTs.
Booker 11-of-14 FTs.
Going to make a prediction.
The one who has the most FT attempts between Booker and Embiid, their team will win the game. #Suns #76ers – 9:45 PM
Landale picks up fifth foul with 5.4 seconds left in 3rd.
#76ers 75 #Suns 70 end of 3rd
Embiid 16-of-16 FTs.
Booker 11-of-14 FTs.
Going to make a prediction.
The one who has the most FT attempts between Booker and Embiid, their team will win the game. #Suns #76ers – 9:45 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHI 75, PHX 70
Booker: 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-15 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-8 FG
Embiid: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG – 9:45 PM
End of 3Q: PHI 75, PHX 70
Booker: 28 Pts, 5 Reb, 8-15 FG
Ayton: 12 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-6 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-8 FG
Embiid: 27 Pts, 7 Reb, 5-14 FG – 9:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Sixers 75, Suns 70.
That this game is anywhere near close is absurd, given who the Suns have out and how Philly dominated early.
Now, it’s close enough where Devin Booker (28 points on 8-15 shooting) could close it out for Phoenix.
Joel Embiid has 27-7 for Philly. – 9:45 PM
After 3: Sixers 75, Suns 70.
That this game is anywhere near close is absurd, given who the Suns have out and how Philly dominated early.
Now, it’s close enough where Devin Booker (28 points on 8-15 shooting) could close it out for Phoenix.
Joel Embiid has 27-7 for Philly. – 9:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 75, Suns 70 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor, but are 23-of-25 from the free throw line (Embiid is 16-of-16). Embiid has 27 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes. Harris with 16-7-4. – 9:45 PM
Sixers 75, Suns 70 at the end of the third. Sixers are shooting just 36.7 percent from the floor, but are 23-of-25 from the free throw line (Embiid is 16-of-16). Embiid has 27 points and 7 rebounds in 27 minutes. Harris with 16-7-4. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Lee and Booker calling for replay as they believe Embiid tripped Lee.
No replay.
Lee hits FTs. #Suns down four late in 3rd. – 9:40 PM
Lee and Booker calling for replay as they believe Embiid tripped Lee.
No replay.
Lee hits FTs. #Suns down four late in 3rd. – 9:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.
PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.
PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.
FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM
#Suns cut what was a 19-point #76ers lead to nine at the half, 56-47.
PHX: Booker 14, Payne, Bridges 9 each. Team: 3-of-11 from 3.
PHI: Embiid 18, Harris 13. Team: 5-of-14 from 3.
FT. #Suns 10-of-10. #76ers 17-of-19 (Embiid 10-of-10 FTs). – 9:05 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.
Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM
Late Phoenix surge cuts Sixers’ lead to 9 at half. The Sixers led by 19 earlier.
Embiid leads the way with 18/6 on 4-11 shooting, with Tobias adding in 13 on 5-11. Phoenix is shooting just 3-11 from 3-point range, as the Sixers usually shaky perimeter defense has held strong. – 9:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.
Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM
Joel Embiid is 10 for 10 on free throws at halftime — same as the Suns.
Sixers have a 14-4 edge in fast-break points. Leading by nine, up as many as 19. – 9:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Suns, 56-47, at halftime.
Embiid: 18 PTS / 6 REB
Harris: 13 PTS / 3 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 5 AST
Melton: 6 PTS / 2 REB / 2 BLK
Niang: 6 PTS / 2 REB
Tucker: 4 REB – 9:00 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47
Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM
Halftime: PHI 56, PHX 47
Booker: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 4-11 FG
Payne: 9 Pts, 4-6 FG
Bridges: 9 Pts, 3-6 FG
Embiid: 18 Pts, 6 Reb, 4-11 FG – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM
Cam Payne just threw one in from 80 feet, but was well after the buzzer sounded. Suns were down as many as 19 in this first half, but trail 56-47 at half. Devin Booker has 14 (on 11 shots) for Phoenix, while Joel Embiid has 18 and 6, and is a perfect 10-for-10 from the FT line. – 9:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM
Halftime: Sixers 56, Suns 47. Sixers led by as many as 19 before the Suns closed the gap, but still probably the strongest half of the season for Philly. Embiid has 18 points and 6 rebounds in his return from illness. Harris with 13 points. – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM
Embiid went charging towards the Sixers bench to contest a Mikal Bridges 3, and Paul Reed, realizing Embiid wasn’t going to stop and was coming right at him, absolutely booked it off the bench to avoid getting tackled. – 8:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM
Next trip, Paul brings it up, gets into the paint and scores.
#Suns down 37-24 as Embiid has 14 points (8-of-8 FTs) – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM
Ayton stayed in front, but Embiid hits turnaround jumper.
Ayton gets two back on other end. #Suns down 13. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM
End of 1Q: PHI 33, PHX 20
Booker: 7 Pts, 3-7 FG
Ayton: 6 Pts, 2 Reb
Craig: 3 Pts
Embiid: 10 Pts, 4 Reb
Sixers up 11-3 in FTAs – 8:29 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM
Excellent opening quarter for the Sixers. Embiid looked damn good after the layoff, good bench minutes from Reed, Harris with a quick trigger from deep. And even some transition defense! – 8:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM
Great start for the 76ers, who are up 27-13 with 3:09 to go in the first. Tobias Harris is already up to 11 points, and Joel Embiid – who played right about 5 minutes in his first stint – already has 6/4, but clearly will need time to get his conditioning where it needs to be. – 8:20 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM
Embiid hits Tobias Harris over the top on a beautiful back-cut. Sixers up 14, Suns timeout. – 8:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM
Short shift for Joel Embiid to start after a week out, but a productive one: 6 points, 4 boards, 5 minutes.
And the backup center, at least to start, is Paul Reed. Makes sense, Phoenix is a heavy PNR team. But still a little surprised considering how the rotation has been going. – 8:12 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM
Paul Reed is the first sub for the Sixers tonight. It makes sense, since Phoenix’s pick and roll game is a really bad matchup for Harrell, but it’s a change from how Doc has handled the rotations for most of the season
Sixers up 11-9 early, with Embiid’s 6 points leading the way – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
#76ers up 6-5 – 8:06 PM
#Suns zoning up had Bridges on Embiid. Embiid ended up scoring as Maxey got by Ayton, missed but Embiid cleaned it up.
#76ers up 6-5 – 8:06 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM
Sixers immediately go to Embiid, who rattles in a jumper over Ayton. – 8:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
#Suns #76ers – 7:34 PM
Torrey Craig getting start for Cam Johnson.
Joel Embiid is playing tonight.
#Suns #76ers – 7:34 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM
Joel Embiid will play tonight.
Starters: Maxey, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Embiid. – 7:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM
The 76ers say Joel Embiid is in the lineup tonight for Philly’s game against Phoenix here at Wells Fargo Center. Embiid, who warmed up before the game normally, has missed the last three games with a non-COVID illness. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM
Sixers say Joel Embiid is available to play tonight. Melton will be in the starting lineup again, in place of Harden. – 7:30 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK – 7:16 PM
Joel Embiid going through his routine ahead of Sixers-Suns: pic.twitter.com/j39qi2BFxK – 7:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
📺https://t.co/WSLBz72FZX pic.twitter.com/bAtZtbyxq9 – 6:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Doc Rivers wants #76ers to do what they did against Knicks “with Joel.”
Joel Embiid still questionable for Monday’s game against #Suns. pic.twitter.com/Y1PkbtoLra – 6:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM
Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) is not available tonight against Phoenix. Joel Embiid is questionable. – 6:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM
Danuel House Jr (illness) is out and Joel Embiid remains questionable for tonight. – 6:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Danuel House is out tonight, Joel Embiid is still questionable #Sixers – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM
Sixers happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 2:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid was a full participant in today’s shootaround but remains questionable to play tonight vs. the Suns. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he’s optimistic Embiid will play tonight. – 11:26 AM
Sixers say Joel Embiid was a full participant in today’s shootaround but remains questionable to play tonight vs. the Suns. Doc Rivers said yesterday that he’s optimistic Embiid will play tonight. – 11:26 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid was a full participant at shootaround. He’s still listed as questionable tonight vs. the #Suns. – 11:26 AM
Joel Embiid was a full participant at shootaround. He’s still listed as questionable tonight vs. the #Suns. – 11:26 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid fully participated in shootaround, is still questionable, per team official. – 11:25 AM
Joel Embiid fully participated in shootaround, is still questionable, per team official. – 11:25 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Embiid was a full participant at Shootaround this morning. Remains questionable for tonight #Sixers – 11:25 AM
Embiid was a full participant at Shootaround this morning. Remains questionable for tonight #Sixers – 11:25 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Will Joel Embiid play? 3 questions entering #Suns–#76ers matchup to start four-game road trip (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:42 AM
Will Joel Embiid play? 3 questions entering #Suns–#76ers matchup to start four-game road trip (w/video) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:42 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his team’s 4-6 start: “I think we could be two wins better, maybe. But I know we are going to be [better]….”
Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers on his team’s 4-6 start: “I think we could be two wins better, maybe. But I know we are going to be [better]….”
Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:59 AM
#Sixers are happy to welcome Joel Embiid back from the flu, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 4:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers welcome Joel Embiid return, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 PM
#Sixers welcome Joel Embiid return, especially with James Harden’s absence inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 7:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns–#76ers injury report:
PHX/OUT: Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) Duane Washington Jr. (personal) Ish Wainright (personal).
QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Payne (foot)
PHI/OUT: James Harden (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness). – 6:15 PM
#Suns–#76ers injury report:
PHX/OUT: Cam Johnson (right meniscus tear) Duane Washington Jr. (personal) Ish Wainright (personal).
QUESTIONABLE: Cameron Payne (foot)
PHI/OUT: James Harden (foot)
QUESTIONABLE: Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness). – 6:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Joel Embiid (flu) and Danuel House Jr. (Non-COVID illness) are questionable for Monday’s game vs. the Suns. James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) is out. – 6:02 PM
#Sixers Joel Embiid (flu) and Danuel House Jr. (Non-COVID illness) are questionable for Monday’s game vs. the Suns. James Harden (right foot tendon sprain) is out. – 6:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid and Danuel House Jr remain questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Suns. – 5:54 PM
Joel Embiid and Danuel House Jr remain questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Suns. – 5:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid and Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Suns. – 5:35 PM
Joel Embiid and Danuel House Jr. (non-COVID illness) are both listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. the Suns. – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on having Joel Embiid participate in today’s live practice: “He looked good. Obviously, we didn’t go too long. But just to have him out there was huge for us, just his presence on both sides of the basketball.” – 3:51 PM
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on having Joel Embiid participate in today’s live practice: “He looked good. Obviously, we didn’t go too long. But just to have him out there was huge for us, just his presence on both sides of the basketball.” – 3:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
As Joel Embiid nears a return, Doc Rivers and the rest of the team gave their thoughts on how the big fella looked at practice today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:21 PM
As Joel Embiid nears a return, Doc Rivers and the rest of the team gave their thoughts on how the big fella looked at practice today #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/06/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers put chances of Joel Embiid playing tomorrow at 75%. He just wrapped up full-court work w/ staffers.
No House Jr. (illness) at prax. Rivers said medical staffers, coaches have been sick, too.
Harden’s been in a walking boot, away from team due to a personal matter. – 2:17 PM
Doc Rivers put chances of Joel Embiid playing tomorrow at 75%. He just wrapped up full-court work w/ staffers.
No House Jr. (illness) at prax. Rivers said medical staffers, coaches have been sick, too.
Harden’s been in a walking boot, away from team due to a personal matter. – 2:17 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Post-practice full-court work for Joel Embiid with Sixers staffers: pic.twitter.com/oQ11P9CSS6 – 2:01 PM
Post-practice full-court work for Joel Embiid with Sixers staffers: pic.twitter.com/oQ11P9CSS6 – 2:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said there’s a 75% chance that Joel Embiid plays tomorrow vs. the #Suns. – 1:54 PM
Doc Rivers said there’s a 75% chance that Joel Embiid plays tomorrow vs. the #Suns. – 1:54 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers said he hopes to have Joel Embiid back tomorrow. Mentioned there’s a 75 percent chance he’ll play.
Danuel House did not practice today #Sixers – 1:54 PM
Doc Rivers said he hopes to have Joel Embiid back tomorrow. Mentioned there’s a 75 percent chance he’ll play.
Danuel House did not practice today #Sixers – 1:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says they’re hopeful that Embiid plays tomorrow night. Asked to put a percentage on it, he says 75%. – 1:53 PM
Doc Rivers says they’re hopeful that Embiid plays tomorrow night. Asked to put a percentage on it, he says 75%. – 1:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid playing some full-court pickup after practice today. pic.twitter.com/bkE4e5rbPr – 1:47 PM
Embiid playing some full-court pickup after practice today. pic.twitter.com/bkE4e5rbPr – 1:47 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid getting in some post-practice work. He missed the #Sixers last three games with the flu. pic.twitter.com/kKr1sWhpBP – 1:47 PM
Joel Embiid getting in some post-practice work. He missed the #Sixers last three games with the flu. pic.twitter.com/kKr1sWhpBP – 1:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Some Joel Embiid work after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OqSWeSCTLN – 1:46 PM
Some Joel Embiid work after practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/OqSWeSCTLN – 1:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Joel Embiid, who has missed the past three games with a non-COVID illness, is at Sixers practice today. He’s getting up and down the court right now against the PD coaches. – 1:45 PM
Joel Embiid, who has missed the past three games with a non-COVID illness, is at Sixers practice today. He’s getting up and down the court right now against the PD coaches. – 1:45 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Official: Joel Embiid’s (PHI) common foul against Damion Lee (PHX) at 1:13 of the 3rd qtr on 11/7/22 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 upon league review. -via Twitter / November 8, 2022
Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill was sitting courtside Monday to watch Joel Embiid return to the court — and to watch Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. And Mill got involved — he tripped referee Brent Barnaky running up the court. -via Yahoo! / November 8, 2022
Embiid finished with game highs of 33 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists anchoring the offense through the high post. Having the ball more than in his first six games, Embiid’s playmaking abilities were on full display. The Sixers also had solid ball movement from side to side with everyone touching the ball. “I like playmaking from the middle of the flow, which I did draw a lot of attention,” Embiid said. “I try to get guys open shots. I also like to call plays for my teammates. Tobias [Harris] had it going. So we just need to keep playing that way.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.