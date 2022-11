Boris Diaw believes Joel Embiid will play for France

Embiid finished with game highs of 33 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists anchoring the offense through the high post. Having the ball more than in his first six games, Embiid’s playmaking abilities were on full display. The Sixers also had solid ball movement from side to side with everyone touching the ball. “I like playmaking from the middle of the flow, which I did draw a lot of attention,” Embiid said. “I try to get guys open shots. I also like to call plays for my teammates. Tobias [Harris] had it going. So we just need to keep playing that way.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 8, 2022