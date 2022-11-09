Bucks 20, Thunder 17: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-1) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (6-6) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 20, Oklahoma City Thunder 17 (Q1 04:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski made two fantastic passes that possession to wide open three point shooters, Lu Dort cashes in the corner and OKC is within two now. – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Connecting early from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/oSKh7H9VkX – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora-George Hill-Brook Lopez-Jevon Carter-Bobby Portis for the #Bucks out of the timeout. – 8:21 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort nails a triple to get OKC within four, then a beautiful possession nets Dort another wide open catch and shoot corner three that did not fall. 14-10, OKC trails with 6:45 left in the first. – 8:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Now it’s Bobby Portis’ turn to inflict pain on SGA with an accidental elbow to the face – 8:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks, subbing in for Jevon Carter. – 8:17 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Grayson Allen, booed heavy in intros, lands on SGA on a drive attempt and gets a Loud City encore of boo’s. – 8:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Hard collision between SGA & Grayson Allen leads to both players on the floor in pain
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Scary fall there from SGA. Initial reaction looked really bad, but he appears to be fine. – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Big collision and Grayson Allen and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander both fall in heaps. Allen’s right arm got bent oddly upon hitting the floor but he appears to be OK. – 8:13 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander already has a tough rim finish under his belt. – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First possession of the game and the #Bucks forced into a shot clock violation. Off and running in Oklahoma City. – 8:11 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Walker Kessler has controlled the paint in this stint vs the Hawks. I think he can be a Brook Lopez type presence at the rim in time. Just massive out there. – 8:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Grayson Allen audibly boo’d during starting lineup intros from the Thunder crowd – 8:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tonight’s home crowd for the Bucks vs Thunder game as it’s about to tip
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku is back in the starting lineup tonight. SGA, Giddey, Dort and JRE rounding things out. – 8:01 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Almost tip-off here between the Thunder and Bucks. pic.twitter.com/QjBp5ARSPn – 8:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Head Coach Mark Daigneault, shares the advantages of having a young team and how it has aided the squad in its learning experiences thus far. pic.twitter.com/5Fdmc6KPWT – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday out as the #Bucks take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City – head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke on each injury ⬇️
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are looking for their 5th consecutive win over the Thunder tonight.
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Lu Dort
Aleksej Pokusevski
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder starting lineup:
SGA
Giddey
Dort
Poku
JRE
Bucks starting lineup:
J. Carter
G. Allen
Beauchamp
Portis
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
As Nets-Knicks tip off:
Kevin Durant has won 12 straight vs. the Knicks, dating to his OKC days.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In the first of a two-game home stand, @NickAGallo caught up with @Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on matching the physicality and the advantages of playing at home. pic.twitter.com/lWCZLBm7Ez – 7:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The last time the Bucks began a season 9-1 was during the 2001-02 season.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn’t made a three in his last five games. He’s only attempted six threes in that stretch.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby picked up his sixth double-double in 10 games played this season. pic.twitter.com/6pHNSyPweQ – 7:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder is committing the third-fewest turnovers while forcing the most turnovers.
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game leading the NBA in defensive 3FG% (.325 3FG%) … In their win on Monday, the Hawks held Milwaukee to 13-40 shooting from deep, including a 5-29 clip from the second quarter on.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In honor of @Eric Nehm, I did present #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer the opportunity to name his starters for tonight with no Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault’s full answer on if he’d like SGA to take more 3PAs
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks top Thunder last week for franchise-high 9th straight game.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Jrue Holiday is unlikely to play Friday night in San Antonio – 6:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Budenholzer said Giannis’ knee is a constant effort and work to keep him at his best: “While he’s not playing, he’s working on his knee and rehabbing.” – 6:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski are out here for warm ups pregame. pic.twitter.com/Xovuj2gFWJ – 6:37 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismangement is live @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 13-game NBA slate
• Giannis OUT/Jrue OUT/LeBron IN
• America’s Team: The Jazz (??)
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins
• All major lineup news and storylines
• Picks + Q&A
Here until the closing bell!
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Poku is back tonight.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on Jevon Carter: “He’s a dog in the backcourt… He did as good of a job as anybody’s done this season on Shai (last game).” – 6:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
None of Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III will be active tonight after playing with the Blue this afternoon.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said it’s a case-by-case situation with playing NBA players the same day they play OKC Blue afternoon games – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Eugene Omoruyi, and Lindy Waters III are all out tonight. All but Eugene Omoruyi will play for the Blue again tomorrow night. – 6:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III will stay inactive tonight due to the OKC Blue playing a game tomorrow – 6:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said the way the Blue are playing gives the Thunder the sense of security to send their players to the Blue. Said he was impressed with the four Thunder players and the entire Blue team. – 6:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on the Bucks’ defense: “I think you gotta move them around a little bit… It’s death by paper cut. They try to get you to shoot inefficient shots.” – 6:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/nba… – 6:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Per the Thunder:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE on what he’s said to Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams in playing in the G League: “Every single moment is a growth experience.” – 5:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Jeremiah Robinson-Earl about Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng playing with the Blue this afternoon as part of this double header something he did last year he said they talked about it and made sure the guys knew every opportunity is an opportunity to grow. – 5:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE on what they learned from the first time they played the Bucks: “I think we did a good job on the offensive end… Just being able to bring that defensive mentality for the 48 minutes.” – 5:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#HEATTwitter give it up for our newest on-air analyst @AmyAudibert 👏
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Four burning #Thunder questions a month into the season. #ThunderUp:
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 81 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants chat about Joe Ingles and what he’ll add to the @Milwaukee Bucks team when he’s back.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Show your pride for the 4-1-4 & the hometown team with this exclusive Super Pass.
StatMuse @statmuse
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander:
2021/22 — 2022/23 —
24.5 PPG 30.8 PPG
1.3 SPG 2.1 SPG
0.8 BPG 1.4 BPG
45.3 FG% 53.9 FG%
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng was really impressive today:
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks sink more or less than 12 three-pointers tonight?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng looked really good in today’s Blue game. Certainly played like a lottery-picked rookie with his performance – 3:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Eugene Omoruyi: “You max physicality with that much effort, you get a lot done… You put those two things together, you’re gonna get a productive dude. Especially one that’s built like him.” – 3:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods about Jaylin Williams excellent communication on defense: pic.twitter.com/BEMrAKzgrt – 3:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods on Jaylin Williams being a vocal defender: “It gives everybody confidence when you hear somebody barking like that because you know you got support and you’re protected back there.” – 3:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods about Ousmane Dieng: pic.twitter.com/5xsy66iY1t – 3:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Two Thunder rookies showed out in the OKC Blue’s home opener.
Ousmane Dieng
20 points
4 assists
5 rebounds
2 blocks
1 steal
Jaylin Williams
7 points
8 assists
9 rebounds
4 steals (!)
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder return home for a midweek match up, where they will look to amp up the physicality and limit the second chance opportunities against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Everybody eats. 🔥
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The OKC Blue beat the SC Warriors, 124-102
Notable performances:
Eugene Omoruyi: 27 pts
Ousmane Dieng: 20 pts, 4 asts, 5 rebs
Lindy Waters III: 11 pts on 3/8 3PAs
Jaylin Williams: 7 pts, 8 rebs, 9 rebs, 4 stls
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 23 pts
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Blue get a dominating win to improve to 2-0 as Ousmane Dieng drops 20 points, Eugene Omoruyi chips in 27, and Lindy Waters has 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Jaylin Williams finished with 7 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and four steals. Blue win 124-102. – 2:56 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
The most important thing about golf… pic.twitter.com/FVuXQrMCvW – 2:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good third quarter from Ousmane Dieng who is up to 16 points. The Blue lead 100-75. – 2:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis and Jrue Holiday are both out tonight vs OKC.
Gonna go ahead and get an “SGA scores 30 again” tweet ready in the drafts. – 2:20 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng is up to 11 points after nailing a straight away three. – 2:13 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
With 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and three blocks against the Thunder (11/7), Jaden Ivey is the first player in the NBA this season, the first Piston since Andre Drummond (11/2/19) and the first rookie since Lonzo Ball (11/11/17) to post such minimums in a game. – 2:10 PM
