Cavaliers 71, Kings 80: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (8-2) play against the Sacramento Kings (6-6) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 71, Sacramento Kings 80 (Q3 07:06)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
It’s not just that Harrison Barnes is playing aggressive. He’s decisive with the ball. Big difference compared to the coasting from Golden State. – 11:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
this crowd knows a star when they hear one 🎼 👏 pic.twitter.com/YrnO8Wh2Gh – 11:24 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
#Kings put up 69 in 1st 1/2 vs #Cavs Sac 58% FG%, low turnovers, made more FTs than CLE attempted, 22-11 bench scoring advantage, 2nd 1/2 Sac must keep Cavs off O Glass CLE 9 offensive rebounds, 9-2 2nd chance points & 10 more FGA than SAC #NBA pic.twitter.com/t6Bw4rgfry – 11:21 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Cavs give up 69 pts in 1st half to Kings but have responded better in the 2nd half the last couple of games.
Cavs vs. Lakers:
1st half they allowed-64 pts
2nd half they allowed-36 pts
Cavs vs. Clippers
1st half they allowed-64 pts
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
First half box score @Sacramento Kings vs @Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/npc8M48pca – 11:16 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Kings have led entire way, by as many as 14 – up on #Cavs, 69-58, at the break; SAC bench outscoring CLE’s, 22-10; SAC, 58%FG, CLE, 46%; Mitchell, 14pts, 6-14FG, 2-7 3ptFG; LeVert, 12pts, 5-11FG, game-hi 7reb; Cedi, 7pts, 3-4FG; Garland, 5pts, team-hi 4asst. pic.twitter.com/SlelcCVj8q – 11:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Kings lead #Cavs 69-58 at the end of the first half. Cavs are struggling defensively, especially in defending on the perimeter as the Kings have made 11 3s.
Donovan Mitchell: 14 pts
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Kings look so fresh and aggressive in the 1st half against the Cavaliers. Keegan Murray found his spots, Harrison Barnes made his presence felt, 2nd unit was produced. Great look for the Kings today. #SacramentoProud – 11:09 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings lead the Cavaliers, 69-58
👑 @Domantas Sabonis 9 PTS, 3 AST
👑 @Harrison Barnes 8 PTS, 6 REB
👑 @Malik Monk 7 PTS, 2 3PT
👑 @De’Aaron Fox 11 PTS, 3 AST
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs opponents in the last three first halves:
Lakers — 64
Clippers — 64
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray for 3. Kings lead the Cavaliers 69-58 at the half. They’re shooting 57.5% from the field and 47.8% from 3-point range with 17 assists on 23 made baskets … and only three turnovers. Stellar first half for Sacramento. – 11:05 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Other than Caris LeVert, it’s hard to find things the #Cavs did well in the first half tonight. They trail the Kings 69-58 at the break. Third straight game Cavs have given up 60 or more 1st half points. Kings were 11-of-23 beyond the arc and most have been pretty good looks. – 11:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray with another triple. Welcome back young fella. Murray has 11 points in the first half. Kings lead Cavs 69-58. – 11:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Really balanced attack from the Kings in this first half.
Fox: 13
Murray: 11
Sabonis & Barnes: 9
Monk: 7
Lyles: 6
Huerter & Mitchell: 5
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans won despite going 3-of-19 from 3.
Only two teams last season hit 3 or fewer threes in a game and won:
– Chicago against Detroit on 3/9/22 (114-108)
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The Sacramento Kings city edition jerseys unveiled and available pic.twitter.com/DubolNgWqN – 10:58 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
The Kings showed off their new city edition uniforms tonight. pic.twitter.com/otwevWZx7o – 10:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The Kings just “revealed” their city edition jerseys to…applause? I think? – 10:57 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray drops in a triple. Kings are 9-for-20 from deep so far in this game. – 10:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Not the most exciting of halves, but the Kings are playing steady and I will happily take that. – 10:52 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
what a sequence from Malik Monk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tVUaAFJcRe – 10:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have given up 49 points in the first 15:35 tonight against the Kings. Their defense looks sluggish and out of sorts. Kings have gotten quite a few open looks all over the floor. – 10:45 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
That was the most Malik Monk sequence ever. A wild, ill-advised driving hookshot? Then a ridiculous swat from behind against Jarrett Allen. And then a backbreaking corner 3-pointer that forces a timeout. – 10:44 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
knocking it down 👌
📺 https://t.co/lfioSM8cqh pic.twitter.com/tECS51MrfM – 10:44 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mezie with the big time 🔨
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Poor Jarrett Allen. Chimezie Metu dunked in his face and then Malik Monk savagely blocked his shot on a dunk attempt, leading to a 3-pointer from Monk at the other end. Kings lead 49-36. – 10:44 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I really think Malik Monk’s energy off the bench is crucial to the success of this team. His energy would be great as a starter too, but he’s really the heart and soul of the 2nd unit.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Trey Lyles continues to give the Kings valuable minutes off the bench. – 10:42 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kevin Love lived in the post when he first came into the league. He just had De’Aaron Fox guarding him in the post and didn’t even look to score or back him down.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings carry a 34-29 lead over the Cavs into the 2nd quarter after building a 12 point lead. Domantas Sabonis with 8 points for Sac, Donovan Mitchell 8 points for Cleveland. – 10:38 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Cavs ended the quarter on a 9-2 run, concealing what was a very solid defensive quarter for Sacramento. – 10:37 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, the Kings lead #Cavs 34-29. Cavs shot 45.8% (11 of 24) from the field and 50% (4 of 8) from 3.
Donovan Mitchell has an early 8 points, followed by Evan Mobley and Cedi Osman with 7 points each. – 10:36 PM
At the end of the first, the Kings lead #Cavs 34-29. Cavs shot 45.8% (11 of 24) from the field and 50% (4 of 8) from 3.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The usual. 👌
@Kevin Love | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/hwwySNXujK – 10:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings built a big lead, but second unit gave some back late. Lead the Cavs 34-29 after 1Q. Sabonis leads with 8 points. Solid start. – 10:36 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis picked up his 2nd foul with 8:46 to go in the first quarter. Mike Brown left him in.
He checks out of the game with 3:28 to go in the quarter with 2 fouls. – 10:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis picked up his 2nd foul with 8:46 to go in the first quarter. Mike Brown left him in.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes has been touching the ball every offensive possession. Even if he isn’t shooting, the Kings are making his involvement a focal point early in this game. – 10:29 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sabonis feeds the rook 😤
@Domantas Sabonis 🤝 @Keegan Murray | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/WUCIKDr9M7 – 10:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
There’s just something about #Cavs first-quarter defense. They came into the game ranked 17th in defensive rating in first quarters this season. Kings lighting them early. – 10:29 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Foot on the gas.
@Cedi Osman | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/KPTpZHwgg4 – 10:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Nice start for Harrison Barnes. He has five points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in nine minutes. – 10:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Me: “How much of the conversation following the loss to the Clippers was about how to get Donovan Mitchell more than zero shot attempts in seven straight minutes?”
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff: “(Laughing) He & I spoke after the game. There’s no way we can allow that to happen again” – 10:27 PM
Me: “How much of the conversation following the loss to the Clippers was about how to get Donovan Mitchell more than zero shot attempts in seven straight minutes?”
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After going scoreless against the Warriors, Harrison Barnes has 5 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists here in the first 8 minutes. – 10:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Harrison Barnes had 5 points, an assist and a rebound in the last three possessions for the Kings. – 10:26 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The bad news: Kings are 4/10 from the field and 0/6 from the 3pt line to start the game.
Good news: They are a perfect 8/8 from the free throw line. – 10:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are getting some quality looks early in this one. But not making much. Just 3-12 from the field and 1-4 from 3-point range. They’re as chilly as I was when I landed in Sacramento last night. – 10:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
bully ball 💪
@Domantas Sabonis | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/0CIRPDm2sY – 10:17 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen with his second foul at the 8:37 mark of the first quarter. – 10:17 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis picks up his second foul at 8:46 of the opening quarter – 10:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis is using the bull rush to get through Jarrett Allen early. – 10:15 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Domantas Sabonis hits both free throws to open the scoring for Sacramento. 2-0 Kings. – 10:12 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert with a big hug for old Indy teammate Domantas Sabonis before tipoff. – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The referees assigned to this Kings-Cavaliers game just got booed when they were introduced here at Golden 1 Center. – 10:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
feels good to be home 👑
@mybonney Tunnel Cam pic.twitter.com/NZkkDmSWfJ – 10:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @kevin_huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
✔️ Leads the NBA in +/- (+108)
✔️ Leads the NBA in charges drawn (9)
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown previews tonight’s matchup with Cavaliers, reflects on lessons from the 2-2 road trip, analyzes Harrison Banres’ start to season & touches upon the role Malik Monk is playing for Sacramento.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for Kings vs. Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/SlooOD7UWT – 9:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
real cozy for tonight’s home tilt 💧
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/ToyRrtVvxJ – 9:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I was critical of Turner as the roll man early this year, he’s really figuring it out. Had a 37 point game vs the Pels, and is finishing inside and making good decisions tonight. More of this and he’ll make Pacers fans forget about Sabonis in that role. – 9:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs starters for tonight’s game here in Sacramento: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:03 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
West Coast Hoops for the Cavaliers continues!
#Cavs will start Mitchell, Garland, LeVert, E. Mobley, and Allen tonight vs. Sacramento.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he has his own defensive metric system that he developed during his time with the Warriors. Malik Monk was No. 1 in October. Harrison Barnes was No. 2. – 8:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Malik Monk (groin) is available for tonight’s game against the Cavaliers. – 8:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Learn how to make the 𝐒𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡 🍹
@CrownRoyal Cocktail of the Game | https://t.co/RK4z6PfON1 pic.twitter.com/OkaahEos5w – 8:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
OFFICIAL- @Sacramento Kings recall Chima Moneke from the @StocktonKings pic.twitter.com/1EFtkEoXaJ – 7:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from today in Warriors basketball:
• Donte DiVincenzo on track for Friday return against Cleveland
• Warriors x NBC Sports Run TMC broadcast to air Monday
• Draymond Green to host season two of UNINTERRUPTED’s Throwing Bones
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the first quarter against the Kings, Steph Curry found Draymond Green with a must-see dime. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/07/wat… – 6:00 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kevin Huerter is ready to move on from bad call in Warriors game. pic.twitter.com/kRHx8dAKfN – 5:39 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Make it 6 in a row at home vs. the Kings. 😤
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO has grabbed double-digit boards in eight of his 10 outings.
@keybank | #LetEmKnow – 4:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today. Steve Kerr says as long as he’s cleared by the medical staff tomorrow, he’ll return to the lineup on Friday against Cleveland. – 4:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter reacts on the non-call in the final moment of the Kings’ loss to the Warriors on Monday night, moving on from officiating frustrations & tonight’s matchup with the Cavaliers.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Donte DiVincenzo scrimmaged today. Looks on line to make his return to the Warriors on Friday against the Cavaliers. – 4:17 PM
