Dwight Howard: I would've been willing to go back to Lakers, they told me no multi-year contracts for players over 30

“I would’ve went willing to go back to the Lakers,” said Dwight Howard. “I’ve been willing to go back. They told me every time we not gonna give nobody over 30 a multiple-year contract. So I’m like, ‘Dang, I just helped y’all win the NBA championship. Y’all could get your boy a meal or two or give me a meal. I don’t want a whole bunch of minutes. Give me 20 minutes and let me ball out.’”
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Dwight Howard is going to play in Taiwan.
He’ll tower over everyone… right?
Meet Samuel Deguara who is 7-7 and dropped 32 and 19 in his season opener for the Tainan Ghosthawks. – 7:01 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced on a social media post – 4:44 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dwight Howard has signed to play with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, he announced on social media.
(via @Dwight Howard) pic.twitter.com/UrgxDt6n6U – 12:47 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA veteran Dwight Howard signs to play season in Taiwan nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/08/nba… – 11:45 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Paolo Banchero has attempted 91 free throws and has drawn 70 fouls this season, both of which rank 5th in the NBA.
The last rookie to rank in the top-5 in free throw attempts in a season was Blake Griffin in 2010-11 (ranked 2nd behind Dwight Howard). – 10:24 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
After 18 seasons in the NBA, Dwight Howard is joining the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan.
➡️ https://t.co/ULwMosBW8h pic.twitter.com/ruUR9PyB1T – 10:57 PM
Dwight Howard announces he’s headed overseas to play in Taiwan for the Taoyuan Leopards. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / November 7, 2022
. @DwightHoward calls out @Shaq to fight in WrestleMania 2023 for the King of LA: Superman vs Superman 👀 -via Twitter / November 3, 2022
@DwightHoward on Lakers fans and Russell Westbrook: “They threw basketballs and jerseys at me.” “If you allow the negative mindset to take over, you won’t have a good season. You’re worried about what everyone else is thinking…I’ve been thru the ringer with LA fans.” -via Twitter / November 2, 2022
