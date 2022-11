Dwight Howard: I would've been willing to go back to Lakers, they told me no multi-year contracts for players over 30

Paolo Banchero has attempted 91 free throws and has drawn 70 fouls this season, both of which rank 5th in the NBA.The last rookie to rank in the top-5 in free throw attempts in a season was Blake Griffin in 2010-11 (ranked 2nd behind Dwight Howard). – 10:24 AM

Dwight Howard has signed to play with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan, he announced on social media.(via @Dwight Howard

Eight-time NBA All Star Dwight Howard is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced on a social media post – 4:44 PM

Dwight Howard is going to play in Taiwan.He’ll tower over everyone… right?Meet Samuel Deguara who is 7-7 and dropped 32 and 19 in his season opener for the Tainan Ghosthawks. – 7:01 PM

