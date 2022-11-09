Free agent DeMarcus Cousins: I would love to help the Kings get back in the playoffs

DeMarcus Cousins: Would love to help Sacramento get back to the playoffs 🙏🏿
Source: Twitter @boogiecousins
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Chris Finch said he feels the best way to grow the chemistry around a two-big lineup is to get the two bigs on the same page and then have the surrounding players build off that. Finch was in Denver with Jokic and Nurkic and in New Orleans with Davis and Cousins. Same process. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 12, 2022
“It would mean everything in the world to me to be back in the NBA,” DeMarcus Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “I know I belong in this league. I feel like I’ve paid my dues and earned my stripes. I’ve hit some bumps in the road with injuries and I’ve always worked my way back to be 100 percent healthy. I’ve worked my tail off to get back to this point. I just want the opportunity to show the work I’ve put in and continue to put in. I also just want an opportunity to also earn my keep and that’s all I really want. I have a lot left in the tank. A whole lot. I feel like I’ve actually become an even better player, just sharpening all my skills. I’ve had nothing but time in the gym. I’ve gotten better in all aspects of my game. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 5, 2022
But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room. In a phone interview with Yahoo Sports from his home in Las Vegas, the 6-foot-10 center sought to provide answers to those questions. “Have I made mistakes? Absolutely,” Cousins told Yahoo Sports. “Have I done things the wrong way? Absolutely. For that, I’m very apologetic. But I’ve done even more things the correct way and I’ve done even more positive things compared to my negatives. I just don’t want those positives to be overlooked. And obviously, whenever it gets to the point where the negatives outweigh the positives, you should probably move away from him. That’s just how life goes. But I don’t believe I’m in that boat. I’m just asking for a chance to show my growth as a man and a player.” -via Yahoo! Sports / October 5, 2022
