Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'I love playing against Atlanta'

Following the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Hawks on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo told reporters about how much he admired the defensive effort of his three primary defenders against the Hawks, Onyeka Owongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. “I always love playing against people that love, that take pride in guarding and he’s one of them,” Antetokounmpo said of Okongwu. “Capela is another one. Collins, another one. But I always love playing against people that take pride in defending and take the challenge. You can kind of feel that. I have played against people that you kind of know that they’re not taking this too serious and they kind of have that fear factor in their mind and you can kind of see it in their eyes, kind of smell it from the first play.”
Source: Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Bucks vs Thunder injury report, so far only the Bucks have submitted and Giannis is probable to play after missing Saturday’s game against OKC. pic.twitter.com/aB7kaCKtF8 – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful (right ankle sprain) for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder – 5:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green Year 2: DNP-CD in 11 of first 22 games, didn’t attempt 15th 3-pointer until Jan. 29 or make his 10th until Feb. 6.
Josh Green Year 3: leads NBA in 3-point shooting (10 of 15, 66.7%) with better plus-minus than Mitchell, Giannis and CP3, etc.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks snapped the #Bucks record winning streak to begin a season without star Trae Young in Atlanta.
⛑Updates on Giannis & Jrue.
🔥🥶 Bucks shooting started hot, finished cold.
🎥Highlights of the game.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks snap #Bucks winning streak without Trae Young, win 117-98.
🏥Jrue Holiday on his ankle, Giannis on his knee.
⚡️Bobby Portis on Atlanta’s energy.
⏱Giannis on his timing being off (he wasn’t having it).
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nikola Vucevic has recorded his 7th double-double on the year tonight vs. TOR. Vucevic entered tonight’s contest tied for 3rd in the NBA in double-doubles, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo (7) and Nikola Jokic (7), according to Bulls PR. – 10:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Onyeka Okongwu over Giannis for the putback 🔨 pic.twitter.com/CAEIF9q4aS – 10:06 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jalen Johnson just had an incredible defensive possession going 1v1 vs. Giannis. – 10:00 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu just blew the top off of State Farm. AJ’s triple rimmed out and OO was there to clean it up right on top of Giannis. – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games without a made three-pointer this season:
4 — Shai
3 — DeMar
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s basket was good and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a free throw off Aaron Holiday’s off ball foul. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo hit with his third personal foul a couple minutes into the second half. He will stay in for a bit for the #Bucks – 9:25 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The refs made the wrong call on the Capela foul on Giannis, but at least it was only eight seconds late. – 9:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen threw his hands up – his nice lefty lob to Giannis Antetokounmpo was called off for a foul on the floor by the #Hawks. It was a sweet looking play. – 8:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
MarJon Beauchamp checks in for the first time with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Grayson Allen, Brook Lope and Jevon Carter. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo will open the second quarter on the court for the #Bucks with Wesley Matthews, George Hill, Jevon Carter and Serge Ibaka. – 8:39 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Third game in four nights, on the road in Atlanta, Middleton still out, Giannis on the bench w/foul trouble early … and Milwaukee leads Hawks by 11 in the first. Bucks defense is just suffocating. Shooting 73% from three. – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 36-25 in Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo played just three minutes, scoring 4 points and committing two offensive fouls. Grayson Allen (9), Bobby Portis (8), Jrue Holiday (7) and Brook Lopez (6) picked up the scoring slack for Milwaukee. – 8:38 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis exits early with two fouls, both on the offensive end. Clint absorbed a charge for #2. – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Two early offensive fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo and he heads to the #Bucks bench. They lead 12-8. – 8:20 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis has taken the floor for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/lz4twJPlL0 – 7:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable, left knee soreness) will warm up later and they hopeful/expect him to go tonight vs. the #Hawks – 6:56 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Giannis is going to warm up later than usual and a decision on his status will come after that, per Coach Bud. – 6:48 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• The Colossus 15-game NBA slate is here
• LeBron Out/Dame In/Giannis In/Embiid?
• Lineup news for all 30 teams
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Minutes
• Picks/Q&A
Making sense of it all, now through tip!
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
It’s Greek Freak time! Don’t miss the ‘How hungry are you?’ Season 5 Premiere with @Giannis Antetokounmpo on Monday November 14th on @YouTube and on @Sportsnet in Canada. #hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #bucks #greekfreak pic.twitter.com/GwYmV4UWMp – 12:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in wins this season:
261 — Giannis
220 — Spida
198 — Ja
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The night before #Bucks – #Hawks, Atlanta has listed Trae Young as questionable to play with right shin soreness.
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Giannis & Jrue both had huge games & Giannis wanted to make sure Jrue Holiday got his shine, we love to see it! Bucks beat the Timberwolves on ESPN! #NBA #ShareTheShine ☺️🏀🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/dYSO5NabRh – 6:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pssst.
The #Bucks won their NINTH straight & without Giannis Antetokounmpo 👀
✔️⬇️
Despite showing signs of an irreversible decline, LeBron’s basic numbers are still impressive. In 36.1 minutes per game, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are taking more shots in the restricted area, where James is still shooting 69 percent. But whether we’re comparing LeBron to versions of his former self or other stars, a closer look still sparks reasonable concern. LeBron’s PER and true shooting percentage haven’t been this low since he was a rookie. (Six of LeBron’s nine games have already ended with a true shooting percentage below 54 percent. He had only a dozen all last season.) -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
“But I’ve played against them a lot of times and I don’t feel that and I love that about it. And I understand that people are going to try to make my job difficult and I’m okay with that. I love that. I don’t want it to be easy. I want it to be a challenge and whenever I play those guys, it’s always a challenge and I respect that and they’ve improved from day one — all three of them. And it’s always a battle when you play against Atlanta. So, I love playing against Atlanta.” -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful and Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City. -via HoopsHype / November 8, 2022
