Giannis Antetokounmpo out tonight with left knee soreness

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis and Jrue Holiday are both out tonight vs OKC.
Gonna go ahead and get an “SGA scores 30 again” tweet ready in the drafts. – 2:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Following shootaround in Oklahoma City, the #Bucks have downgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) to OUT for tonight’s game against the #Thunder. – 1:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I feel like the Bucks listing Giannis as probable then ruling him out an hour later is more egregious and more fine-worthy than what the Thunder did with Josh Giddey against the Magic – 1:50 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as out (left knee soreness) for tonight’s game against the Thunder – 1:48 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
The “How hungry are you?” Season 5 Premiere with @Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming on November 14th… Stay tuned! #hhay #howhungryareyou #giannis #antetokounmpo #bucks #nba pic.twitter.com/gV95h6QYLn – 1:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Bucks vs Thunder injury report, so far only the Bucks have submitted and Giannis is probable to play after missing Saturday’s game against OKC. pic.twitter.com/aB7kaCKtF8 – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful (right ankle sprain) for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder – 5:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green Year 2: DNP-CD in 11 of first 22 games, didn’t attempt 15th 3-pointer until Jan. 29 or make his 10th until Feb. 6.
Josh Green Year 3: leads NBA in 3-point shooting (10 of 15, 66.7%) with better plus-minus than Mitchell, Giannis and CP3, etc.
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 4:16 PM
Despite showing signs of an irreversible decline, LeBron’s basic numbers are still impressive. In 36.1 minutes per game, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are taking more shots in the restricted area, where James is still shooting 69 percent. But whether we’re comparing LeBron to versions of his former self or other stars, a closer look still sparks reasonable concern. LeBron’s PER and true shooting percentage haven’t been this low since he was a rookie. (Six of LeBron’s nine games have already ended with a true shooting percentage below 54 percent. He had only a dozen all last season.) -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
Following the Bucks’ 123-115 win over the Hawks on Oct. 29 in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo told reporters about how much he admired the defensive effort of his three primary defenders against the Hawks, Onyeka Owongwu, Clint Capela and John Collins. “I always love playing against people that love, that take pride in guarding and he’s one of them,” Antetokounmpo said of Okongwu. “Capela is another one. Collins, another one. But I always love playing against people that take pride in defending and take the challenge. You can kind of feel that. I have played against people that you kind of know that they’re not taking this too serious and they kind of have that fear factor in their mind and you can kind of see it in their eyes, kind of smell it from the first play.” -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
“But I’ve played against them a lot of times and I don’t feel that and I love that about it. And I understand that people are going to try to make my job difficult and I’m okay with that. I love that. I don’t want it to be easy. I want it to be a challenge and whenever I play those guys, it’s always a challenge and I respect that and they’ve improved from day one — all three of them. And it’s always a battle when you play against Atlanta. So, I love playing against Atlanta.” -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
