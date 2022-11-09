Grizzlies 31, Spurs 20: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) play against the San Antonio Spurs (6-6) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 31, San Antonio Spurs 20 (Q1 03:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
COUNT DAT AS AN ASSIST @NBA
@Ja Morant X @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/Y4x98srzVa – 8:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 58% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-6 when falling behind by 10 – 8:22 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Every Memphis starter has scored in the paint already.
MEM with 14 of their 21 pts in paint pic.twitter.com/3bjOMrY77h – 8:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies out in front early. Everyone in the starting lineup has already scored. – 8:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jeremy Sochan iso to a spin move to a lefty shot off the glass is a new thing. Seeing different stuff on a game-by-game basis. – 8:16 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
And a nice little driving spin move, lefty finish for Sochan. 5 of the first 7 for the Spurs as they trail Memphis in the early going. – 8:15 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Sochan starts the scoring for the Spurs with a catch and shoot corner three – 8:12 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOP.
HIT THAT RT BUTTON GANG.
📺 @GrizzOnBally pic.twitter.com/nVo5Xu3L0Z – 8:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Happy Wednesday! 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJW7iV for a chance to win a 50th Anniversary Prize Pack ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeHa911 pic.twitter.com/8VWcoW1RiG – 8:05 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Lauri Markkanen 16 points in a quarter is a career high he had 15 v. Memphis earlier this year in the 3rd quarter. That matched his career high he had achieved twice before. – 8:01 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starters 🆚 @San Antonio Spurs
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/d7wmmO73kk – 7:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
At the AT&T Center for Spurs vs. Grizzlies tonight!
Pregame info and video of Coach Pop in here:
https://t.co/hL7oUnkVmZ pic.twitter.com/H73uqh8SHV – 7:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
y’all see the bag work @Desmond Bane pic.twitter.com/pphhv9eeEu – 7:32 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Pop on Gorgui Dieng: “He’s our veteran, so to speak. Great, great teammate. Everybody responds to him, commands respect very quickly. Great sense of humor and when he speaks he says things that matter, so he’s been really good.”
Figures to get more playing time with Collins out – 7:15 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Grizzlies announced Steven Adam is available and able to play tonight – 7:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
midweek hoops loading….
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/eJ8CfIS6Hz – 7:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
change the angle. jumper still wet.
@Jake LaRavia pic.twitter.com/R7PflFtBra – 7:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Run TMC trio will broadcast Warriors’ game Monday vs. Spurs mercurynews.com/2022/11/09/run… via @MikeNowels – 7:10 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Pop on Charles Bassey: “He came in and played a couple of G League games, scored a thousand points, it was like, well, maybe we’re dumb, we should be playing this guy.”
Says he looks the part, isn’t scared, aggressive, good defender. Caught on quickly. – 7:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we show love everywhere we go 💙〽️
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/ImZ0Lk6m0Z – 6:58 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Call Your Shot 📲🏀Play tonight during Spurs vs. Grizz for a chance to win an exclusive Spurs suite experience ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/lDLOJHmPD6 – 6:57 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Jrue Holiday is unlikely to play Friday night in San Antonio – 6:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Grizzlies PF Jaren Jackson Jr. got his first 5-on-5 action the other day since summer surgery on his broken foot. “It’s kind of baby steps right now,” coach Taylor Jenkins said. – 6:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop is impressed with how quickly Bassey has fit in without having knowledge of Spurs’ schemes:
“He kind of looks the part, doesn’t look like a deer in the headlights or anything like that. He is out there playing. He is aggressive, a good defender, moved the ball well.” – 6:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
waddle. waddle.
@David Roddy x @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/395nGIZz5u – 6:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop on the latest injury plaguing Zach Collins:
“It’s unfortunate for him and for us, but you just deal with whatever happens, you just move on.”
He said he has no timeline for Collins’ return. Expects Bassey to get more minutes. – 6:27 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
None of Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III will be active tonight after playing with the Blue this afternoon.
Daigneault said all but Omoruyi will play with the Blue again tomorrow. Sounds like Omoruyi will be available Friday vs. Toronto. – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said Jaylin Williams, Ousmane Dieng, Eugene Omoruyi, and Lindy Waters III are all out tonight. All but Eugene Omoruyi will play for the Blue again tomorrow night. – 6:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III will stay inactive tonight due to the OKC Blue playing a game tomorrow – 6:25 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Rt if all black fits are your go to ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/S6cNoJES8W – 6:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE on what he’s said to Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams in playing in the G League: “Every single moment is a growth experience.” – 5:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Jeremiah Robinson-Earl about Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng playing with the Blue this afternoon as part of this double header something he did last year he said they talked about it and made sure the guys knew every opportunity is an opportunity to grow. – 5:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Get those phones ready for tomorrow 📲
#WallpaperWednesdays | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/V33KeEIPtf – 5:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng was really impressive today:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/09/okc… – 4:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng looked really good in today’s Blue game. Certainly played like a lottery-picked rookie with his performance – 3:57 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have upgraded McDermott (left ankle sprain) from questionable to available for tonight vs. Memphis.
They also announced that Branham is out due to G League assignment. – 3:40 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I asked Kameron Woods about Ousmane Dieng: pic.twitter.com/5xsy66iY1t – 3:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Two Thunder rookies showed out in the OKC Blue’s home opener.
Ousmane Dieng
20 points
4 assists
5 rebounds
2 blocks
1 steal
Jaylin Williams
7 points
8 assists
9 rebounds
4 steals (!)
Blue beat the Warriors 124-102. – 3:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The OKC Blue beat the SC Warriors, 124-102
Notable performances:
Eugene Omoruyi: 27 pts
Ousmane Dieng: 20 pts, 4 asts, 5 rebs
Lindy Waters III: 11 pts on 3/8 3PAs
Jaylin Williams: 7 pts, 8 rebs, 9 rebs, 4 stls
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 23 pts
Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 15 pts, 5 rebs – 2:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Blue get a dominating win to improve to 2-0 as Ousmane Dieng drops 20 points, Eugene Omoruyi chips in 27, and Lindy Waters has 11 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Jaylin Williams finished with 7 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and four steals. Blue win 124-102. – 2:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
The Big Spurs have assigned Malaki Branham to the Little Spurs. He’ll be with the team for their games at Lakeland this weekend.
Branham had gotten some playing time recently (even started two games) in the wake of various injuries, but he should see a lot of minutes with ATX. – 2:54 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs announced McDermott is available for tonight’s game.
Branham is out and with g-league team – 2:52 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Grizzlies Mailbag: Dillon Brooks reaction, Jaren Jackson Jr. expectations dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 2:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Really good third quarter from Ousmane Dieng who is up to 16 points. The Blue lead 100-75. – 2:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng is up to 11 points after nailing a straight away three. – 2:13 PM
