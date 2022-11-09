Jazz 0, Hawks 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (9-3) play against the Atlanta Hawks (3-3) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Utah Jazz 0, Atlanta Hawks 0 (7:30 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter is starting in his 150th career contest tonight. – 7:38 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Keep an eye on this Trae Young led the NBA in passes to the paint who lead to baskets (306) last year. Also led the league in passes to baskets in the restricted area. – 7:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🔋 Vando’s back 🔋
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/4OBll2gIym – 7:31 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah announced Hunter Erickson’s signing earlier this afternoon.
Former Timpview star, spent two years at BYU, now at SLCC, where’s he’s going to score a ton for the national title contender.
Erickson had 15-4-4 in SLCC’s season-opening over the weekend. – 7:24 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s game leading the NBA in defensive 3FG% (.325 3FG%) … In their win on Monday, the Hawks held Milwaukee to 13-40 shooting from deep, including a 5-29 clip from the second quarter on.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:10 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks-Jazz starters tonight. pic.twitter.com/a9aHs7kFvM – 7:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I gotta say, Jordan Clarkson’s braids got longer, and so did his 3-point range – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics enter tonight not only with the best offensive rating in the NBA.
It would be the 5th best in NBA history. (’21 Nets, ’21 Blazers, ’21 Jazz, ’21 Clippers)
Detroit, who the C’s face tonight and Saturday, ranks 29th in the NBA in defense. – 6:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
watch tomorrow’s game with us as we take on the Hawks!
🕖 Thursday, 11/10 @ 7:00pm
🍻 @Otts_Voorhees
🎁 merch giveaways & more!
💻 https://t.co/iJCqePCbZR
pres. by @CoronaUSA pic.twitter.com/pJZXDtPeSE – 6:48 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young is officially available. pic.twitter.com/dXtyh5onwn – 6:45 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismangement is live @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 13-game NBA slate
• Giannis OUT/Jrue OUT/LeBron IN
• America’s Team: The Jazz (??)
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins
• All major lineup news and storylines
• Picks + Q&A
Here until the closing bell!
📺 https://t.co/xYPTkV3ocS pic.twitter.com/Dx2lQwKqth – 6:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don’t forget to tune into the Jazz Pregame Show at 5:00 PM MT on @ATTsportsnetrm 📺 pic.twitter.com/OoBl9IeD6x – 6:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young has come out for his warmup. pic.twitter.com/JVVMnUcZWA – 6:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jarred Vanderbilt is available for the Utah Jazz tonight against the Atlanta Hawks – 6:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks remain on top, Jazz move up into top five nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/nba… – 6:02 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Jazz at Hawks
A surprisingly good team (Utah) and an expectedly good team (Atlanta) bring their 3-game win streaks into Wednesday’s matchup. Clint Capela is holding it down in the paint for the Hawks, averaging 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. pic.twitter.com/PJFDeykxMQ – 6:02 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Trae Young will go through his warm ups and they’ll see. So, game time decision. – 5:52 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Atlanta coach Nate McMillan: “We’re going up against the best in the West. Utah’s playing really good basketball.”
He specifically praised how the Jazz have been playing offensively and their depth. – 5:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 5:
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Rudy Gobert
Isaiah Hartenstein
Julius Randle
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/iXKNDcntTu – 5:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Danuel House Jr. is cleared for action ahead of tomorrow’s game against the #Hawks. The veteran was a full participant at practice today and was removed from the injury report.
Joel Embiid was also left off the injury report after being on it the last four games #Sixers – 5:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
“It’s cool. You know, playing in the NBA in your home town, seeing family and friends coming to watch you play in an NBA game… It’s a cool feeling.”
@Walker Kessler is ready for homecoming tonight in Atlanta 🤩
#ShootaroundInterviews | @zionsbank – 4:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
New HBTJ podcast! This week, me and @Andy Larsen discuss which components of the Utah Jazz’s early success are sustainable throughout the entire season (and which won’t be), plus Ochai Agbaji being assigned to the G League’s Salt Lake City Stars. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/how… – 3:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri Markkanen:
2021/22 — 2022/23 —
14.8 PPG 21.9 PPG
5.7 RPG 8.8 RPG
44.5 FG% 52.9 FG%
MIP? pic.twitter.com/pElBEEF6Q9 – 2:43 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James said he would play tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago.
“Rest is the only way to help it…which I don’t have,” he said. “I’ll be in the lineup tonight.” – 2:06 PM
