Jazz vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Utah Jazz play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Utah Jazz are spending $16,037,543 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $21,536,791 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: ATTSN-RM
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

