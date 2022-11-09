Jrue Holiday not likely to play in San Antonio

Justin Garcia: Coach Budenholzer says Jrue Holiday is unlikely to play Friday night in San Antonio
Source: Twitter @tmjgarcia
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday out as the #Bucks take on the Thunder in Oklahoma City – head coach Mike Budenholzer spoke on each injury ⬇️
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 7:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
In honor of @Eric Nehm, I did present #Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer the opportunity to name his starters for tonight with no Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup.
He declined. – 7:10 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Jrue Holiday is unlikely to play Friday night in San Antonio – 6:46 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismangement is live @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 13-game NBA slate
• Giannis OUT/Jrue OUT/LeBron IN
• America’s Team: The Jazz (??)
• Justin’s Fastest 5 Mins
• All major lineup news and storylines
• Picks + Q&A
Here until the closing bell!
📺 https://t.co/xYPTkV3ocS pic.twitter.com/Dx2lQwKqth – 6:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giannis and Jrue Holiday are both out tonight vs OKC.
Gonna go ahead and get an “SGA scores 30 again” tweet ready in the drafts. – 2:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Following shootaround in Oklahoma City, the #Bucks have downgraded Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) to OUT for tonight’s game against the #Thunder. – 1:57 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (left knee soreness) and Jrue Holiday is listed as doubtful (right ankle sprain) for tomorrow’s game against the Thunder – 5:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Hawks snapped the #Bucks record winning streak to begin a season without star Trae Young in Atlanta.
⛑Updates on Giannis & Jrue.
🔥🥶 Bucks shooting started hot, finished cold.
🎥Highlights of the game.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said the medical team cleared Jrue Holiday to return to action after he turned an ankle, but they’ll see how he’s feeling tomorrow. – 10:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Hawks now up 100-85 with 8:44 to go in this one. Jrue Holiday is hopping and George Hill gave the team a bit of talk before Mike Budenholzer joined the huddle. – 10:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday is up to 7 turnovers, but he also has 7 assists and 16 points for the #Bucks – 9:59 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Jrue just strung together grown-up baskets to keep this one quite close. – 9:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has five turnovers thus far, tying a season-high (Brooklyn). – 9:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday’s basket was good and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a free throw off Aaron Holiday’s off ball foul. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
I’m sure Stephen Curry will use this as motivation later tonight, as Jrue Holiday has passed Curry for 53rd on the all-time assists list with 5,450. – 9:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Aaron Holiday has the task of applying full-court pressure on the brother, Jrue. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 36-25 in Atlanta. Giannis Antetokounmpo played just three minutes, scoring 4 points and committing two offensive fouls. Grayson Allen (9), Bobby Portis (8), Jrue Holiday (7) and Brook Lopez (6) picked up the scoring slack for Milwaukee. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday just passed Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett for 54th on the all-time assists list with that dish to Bobby Portis. – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
Milwaukee: Jrue Holiday (right ankle sprain) has been downgraded to doubtful and Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness) has been downgraded to probable for Wednesday’s game against Oklahoma City. -via HoopsHype / November 8, 2022
In the fourth quarter, Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday rolled his right ankle. He was cleared to return to action, but head coach Mike Budenholzer said that they’ll know more on Tuesday. “I’m alright – twisted ankle,” Holiday said postgame. “We’ll see how it is tomorrow. You always gotta see overnight what happens. So, we’ll see.” -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / November 8, 2022
