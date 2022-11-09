Julius Randle on Nets' struggles: 'That's their problem, all good over here in Knick-land, baby'

Julius Randle on Nets' struggles: 'That's their problem, all good over here in Knick-land, baby'

Main Rumors

Julius Randle on Nets' struggles: 'That's their problem, all good over here in Knick-land, baby'

November 9, 2022- by

By |

“That’s their problem. All good over here in Knick-land, baby,” Julius Randle said with a smile when asked about the Nets after burying eight 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 31 points Monday in a win at Minnesota. The two locals will clash for the first time this season on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The Knicks (5-5) are ahead in the Eastern Conference standings by 1 ½ games over the Nets, who are 4-7 after suffering a two-point loss Monday in Dallas.
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks torch Timberwolves with three-pointers
The Knicks set season highs for attempts and makes from beyond the arc, hitting 19 of 48. The secret. “Julius Randle, Julius Randle and Julius Randle.” newsday.com/sports/basketb…1:01 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Final: Knicks 120, Timberwolves 107.
Knicks improve to 5-5 on the season.
• Randle 31-8-3, 8-13 3Ps (career high)
• Brunson 23-5-8
• Barrett 22-5-5
• Toppin 15-7-3
• Towns 25-13-7
Knicks shoot 19-48 from 3, 23-25 from the line. – 11:35 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
9-15 FG
8-13 3P
Tied career high in threes. pic.twitter.com/MFz7q3s9Lz11:32 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz
Julius Randle has tied his career high of eight 3-point makes in a game. – 11:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves cut it to 13, Randle checked in and crossed over Reid for a three. – 11:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle stepback three sets a new season high for the Knicks with 17 made 3’s. – 11:11 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Timberwolves 103-80.
• Randle 25-7-3, 6-10 3Ps
• Barrett 20-3-4
• Toppin 15-2-2
• Brunson 14-3-8
• Towns 21-13-6
Knicks are 16-38 from 3 and 21-23 from the line. – 11:02 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 76-52 on Minnesota (yes, that’s the correct score)
That’s one short of NY’s franchise record for most points in a half.
20 points, 5 rebs and 6 (!) made three pointers for Julius Randle.
12 points in 10 mins off the bench for Obi.
9/4/3 for Barrett – 10:18 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Timberwolves 76-52.
• Randle 20 & 5, 6-9 3Ps
• Toppin 12 pts
• Barrett 9-3-4
• Brunson 10-2-4
• Towns 13-10-4
Knicks are shooting 51-45-92. They’re 13-29 from 3. – 10:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 76-52 at the half — 13-for-29 from three. Randle has 20 points, Obi Toppin 12 off the bench. – 10:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves trail 76-52 at the half. Randle with 20. Wolves had 12 turnovers. Just brutal stuff. – 10:15 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Timberwolves 38-29.
• Randle 15 & 3, 5-7 3Ps
• Reddish 6 pts
• Quickley 5 pts
• Barrett 5-2-3
• Towns 8 & 7
Knicks are 10-19 from deep. – 9:41 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
[googles Julius Randle’s career high for 3-pointers in a game] – 9:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Prior to Saturday, Julius Randle was 1-for-19 from downtown over his previous 5+ games.
He is now 7-for-13 from downtown over his last 5 quarters. – 9:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
11 of the 15 made field goals in this game have been threes. Julius Randle (four threes) making his pitch to be in the 3-point contest, apprently. – 9:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle has taken 6 shots in 826 — all from beyond the arc. Knicks have taken 12 so far — and T-Wolves have taken 11. – 9:33 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Julius Randle feeling it tonight – 9:30 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Julius Randle was shooting 24% on 3s this season. He’s 3-5 from deep tonight. – 9:29 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Jalen Brunson
Cam Reddish
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Jericho Sims – 8:31 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sims is starting along with Reddish, Barrett, Brunson and Randle. – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball…You see what happened when he did that; it got me going.”
Obi Toppin’s argument w/Rick Brunson helped propel him to big 4th Q in PHI; mixed results for Toppin-J. Randle front line: sny.tv/articles/knick…9:56 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Hilarious early-season statistic:
When Hartenstein plays with Randle, Barrett and Brunson, the Knicks are scoring 124.0 points per 100 possessions. That is INSANE. Incredible offense.
They are also allowing 127.3 points per 100.
Gotta love November stats. – 6:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball. Competitive. You see what happened when he did that; it got me going.”
Obi Toppin’s argument w/NYK’s Rick Brunson helped propel him to big 4th Q in PHI; mixed results for Toppin-J. Randle front line: sny.tv/articles/knick…11:19 AM

More on this storyline

“I know what everyone else knows. It’s a situation I hope they get sorted out over there. It’s our next game, that’s all I care about,” Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said. “I’ll watch them occasionally but I haven’t really dug into them. The next day or so I’ll get into them further,” Thibodeau said when asked about the Nets after the win Monday. “I worry about the Knicks. That’s more than enough for me.” -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team record of 24 3-pointers from October of last season against Orlando, but they did drill their most ever in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with 19 on a season-high 48 attempts to cruise to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday.  Julius Randle tied his career best by connecting on eight of 13 attempts from long distance and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks evened their record at 5-5.  “I think guys were just playing free and fun. The other part of that is guys were playing free and not second-guessing themselves,” Randle said. “If it’s open, shoot it. And create for each other.” -via New York Post / November 8, 2022
Ian Begley: Fan in a John Starks jersey hit a half-court shot to win a KIA car at MSG tonight. He celebrated by shoulder-bumping RJ Barrett and hugging Julius Randle. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 5, 2022

Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home