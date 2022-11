Julius Randle on Nets' struggles: 'That's their problem, all good over here in Knick-land, baby'

The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team record of 24 3-pointers from October of last season against Orlando, but they did drill their most ever in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with 19 on a season-high 48 attempts to cruise to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday. Julius Randle tied his career best by connecting on eight of 13 attempts from long distance and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks evened their record at 5-5. “I think guys were just playing free and fun. The other part of that is guys were playing free and not second-guessing themselves,” Randle said. “If it’s open, shoot it. And create for each other.” -via New York Post / November 8, 2022