Julius Randle on Nets' struggles: 'That's their problem, all good over here in Knick-land, baby'

“That’s their problem. All good over here in Knick-land, baby,” Julius Randle said with a smile when asked about the Nets after burying eight 3-pointers and scoring a season-high 31 points Monday in a win at Minnesota. The two locals will clash for the first time this season on Wednesday night in Brooklyn. The Knicks (5-5) are ahead in the Eastern Conference standings by 1 ½ games over the Nets, who are 4-7 after suffering a two-point loss Monday in Dallas.
Source: Peter Botte @ New York Post
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks torch Timberwolves with three-pointers
The Knicks set season highs for attempts and makes from beyond the arc, hitting 19 of 48. The secret. “Julius Randle, Julius Randle and Julius Randle.” newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 1:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Julius Randle tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
9-15 FG
8-13 3P
Tied career high in threes. pic.twitter.com/MFz7q3s9Lz – 11:32 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves cut it to 13, Randle checked in and crossed over Reid for a three. – 11:11 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle stepback three sets a new season high for the Knicks with 17 made 3’s. – 11:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks up 76-52 on Minnesota (yes, that’s the correct score)
That’s one short of NY’s franchise record for most points in a half.
20 points, 5 rebs and 6 (!) made three pointers for Julius Randle.
12 points in 10 mins off the bench for Obi.
9/4/3 for Barrett – 10:18 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 76-52 at the half — 13-for-29 from three. Randle has 20 points, Obi Toppin 12 off the bench. – 10:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wolves trail 76-52 at the half. Randle with 20. Wolves had 12 turnovers. Just brutal stuff. – 10:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Randle is now 5-for-7 — all from 3. Toppin comes in for him and he hits a 3 immediately. Randle record is 8 last season at Sacramento. – 9:37 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Prior to Saturday, Julius Randle was 1-for-19 from downtown over his previous 5+ games.
He is now 7-for-13 from downtown over his last 5 quarters. – 9:33 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
11 of the 15 made field goals in this game have been threes. Julius Randle (four threes) making his pitch to be in the 3-point contest, apprently. – 9:33 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Julius Randle has taken 6 shots in 826 — all from beyond the arc. Knicks have taken 12 so far — and T-Wolves have taken 11. – 9:33 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Julius Randle was shooting 24% on 3s this season. He’s 3-5 from deep tonight. – 9:29 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sims is starting along with Reddish, Barrett, Brunson and Randle. – 8:30 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball…You see what happened when he did that; it got me going.”
Obi Toppin’s argument w/Rick Brunson helped propel him to big 4th Q in PHI; mixed results for Toppin-J. Randle front line: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 9:56 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“That’s my family. I love Rick. It’s just basketball. Competitive. You see what happened when he did that; it got me going.”
Obi Toppin’s argument w/NYK’s Rick Brunson helped propel him to big 4th Q in PHI; mixed results for Toppin-J. Randle front line: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 11:19 AM
“I know what everyone else knows. It’s a situation I hope they get sorted out over there. It’s our next game, that’s all I care about,” Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson said. “I’ll watch them occasionally but I haven’t really dug into them. The next day or so I’ll get into them further,” Thibodeau said when asked about the Nets after the win Monday. “I worry about the Knicks. That’s more than enough for me.” -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
The Knicks didn’t eclipse their team record of 24 3-pointers from October of last season against Orlando, but they did drill their most ever in the first quarter — 10 — and finished with 19 on a season-high 48 attempts to cruise to a 120-107 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday. Julius Randle tied his career best by connecting on eight of 13 attempts from long distance and finished with a season-high 31 points as the Knicks evened their record at 5-5. “I think guys were just playing free and fun. The other part of that is guys were playing free and not second-guessing themselves,” Randle said. “If it’s open, shoot it. And create for each other.” -via New York Post / November 8, 2022
Ian Begley: Fan in a John Starks jersey hit a half-court shot to win a KIA car at MSG tonight. He celebrated by shoulder-bumping RJ Barrett and hugging Julius Randle. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 5, 2022
