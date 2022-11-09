Knicks vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New York Knicks play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The New York Knicks are spending $28,828,378 per win while the Brooklyn Nets are spending $47,030,190 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: YES
Away TV: MSG
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.