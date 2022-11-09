Mavericks 87, Magic 94: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (6-4) play against the Orlando Magic (9-9) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 87, Orlando Magic 94 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Franz Wagner continues to impress. Not only with his development, but with the way he reads the game and approaches it any time.
22 points / 9-17 FG / 3 rebounds / 6 assists in 33 minutes against the Mavericks. (W)
Big-time game for Wagner. Once again. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/YLu0R7MVNt – 8:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Magic got the win and held Luka to his first game below 30 points this season 🪄
24 PTS
9-29 FG
2-11 3-PT pic.twitter.com/TVzjJNtt4b – 8:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
FINAL BOX: Orlando 94, Dallas 87
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/h2ANKgLhao – 8:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With what’s happening in Florida with #HurricaneNicole #Suns looking to fly to Tampa tomorrow and make their way to Orlando.
As for me, I’m flying from Minneapolis to Charlotte to Gainesville and driving into Orlando.
🙏🙏🙏🙏 welcomed. – 8:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Back to work tomorrow in DC.
@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/inOojhmBeC – 8:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Franz Wagner last 5 games:
23.0 PPG
5.6 APG
56.8 FG%
Point Franz. pic.twitter.com/A9FcCd6OTD – 7:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
MFFLs, send me any last-chance questions about the Mavericks for this week’s mailbag and I’ll try to get to them before the Thursday deadline. – 7:57 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Luka Doncic’s run of 30-point games to start the season ends at 9 in Orlando in a 94-87 loss. Mavs star didn’t seem to have legs in the 2nd half. Magic won without Paolo Banchero. Dallas has a long bus ride to D.C. ahead of it due to Hurricane Nicole. Sounds unpleasant. – 7:55 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Franz Wagner 22 pts 6 reb 3 ast in the 94-87 win for the Magic over the Mavs
He’s averaging 18.1 ppg 4.5 apg, 3.9 rpg – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks take an L in Orlando. Blame it on the pending storm. Luka’s season-starting streak of 30-point games ends. He finishes with 24. Mavericks bow, 94-87 in a game that lacked any offensive rhythm. Didn’t help that the Mavs were outrebounded 49-29. – 7:54 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
I really like the Magic. These NBA teams that aren’t the greatest have been the greatest, if that makes sense – 7:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Final | Magic 94, Mavericks 87
F. Wagner: 22 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds
Carter: 13 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists
Dinwiddie: 29 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds
Doncic: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists – 7:53 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Luka Doncic streak of 9 straight 30+ point games ended tonight losing 94-87 in Orlando. Luka finished 24 pts. Spencer Dinwiddie had a season high 29. Mavericks are in D.C. tomorrow night. – 7:53 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The first team to hold Luka Doncic below 30 points? The Orlando Magic.
The NBA’s most interesting tanker gets more fun by the day. – 7:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic’s season-opening streak of 30-point performances ends at nine games. He finishes with 24 (9-29 FG) in a road loss to the Magic. – 7:53 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Magic 94, Mavs 87
Franz Wagner – 22 pts, 6 asts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 12 rebs, 3 asts
Mo Bamba – 12 pts, 6 rebs
Jalen Suggs – 12 pts, 7 rebs, 4 asts
Bol Bol – 11 pts, 7 rebs – 7:53 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic snap the Mavs 4-game win streak 94-87.
Orlando holds Luka to 9/29 FGs (32.1%) – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick departure from the Celtics to say: Chuma Okeke can play. Let him do more than just spot-up!
He did a really nice job on Luka Doncic tonight, especially late in the game. – 7:51 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“franz boogie doing the dirk!”
@Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/JwVznQInpd – 7:49 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Franz Wagner makes two FTs to put the Magic up 94-85 with 56.7 seconds left. That might do it. – 7:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with more rebounds in first three minutes than he had all game in Orlando. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Went up strong with the second one, too. – 7:46 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
T Ross
Caleb Houstan
Franz
WCJ
Chuma
That’s the Magic lineup closing out the 6-3 Mavs in the final 3 minutes – 7:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Long way to go in this one, but Mavericks don’t look great. Need to pitch a shutout the rest of the way. – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with more of the ball movement they showed in Orlando. The test will be when the Raptors change up defenses and apply pressure, as Orlando did late and the Raptors are known to do. – 7:44 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic open up their biggest lead after some big hustle plays by Chuma Okeke… 90-83 Magic lead the Mavs with 3:14 to play – 7:42 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic’s bench, which has gotten wrecked this whole season, is more than holding its own against Dallas tonight. A much-needed lift with Paolo Banchero out – 7:42 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Chuma Okeke’s free throw gives the @Orlando Magic a 90-83 lead over the @Dallas Mavericks with 3:14 left in the 4th. – 7:41 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Chuma Okeke makes 1 of 2 FTs to give the Magic their largest lead of the night at 90-83 with 3:14 left to play. – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Franz Wagner’s counting numbers (18 points and 6 assists) don’t do him justice tonight.
He’s shown greater control of plays as a ball handler and looks more comfortable in that role. – 7:38 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Talking Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Green and Phoenix Suns big man Jock Landale on SC with the Aussie pair making impressive starts to the 2022-23 NBA season. pic.twitter.com/b8DLTfBhoV – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Luka Doncic has scored at least 30 points in each game entering play tonight. He has 22 with 5 minutes to play. – 7:36 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Magic playing hard without Paolo tonight… 1 point lead on the Caleb Houstan jumper.
82-81 Magic lead the Mavs under 7 to play – 7:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Is it just me or does Jalen Suggs miss left or right instead of short or long? – 7:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka in some peril of not reaching 30 points tonight at Orlando. He has 22 waiting to come back in to finish the fourth quarter of a tight game. Oh my. What would happen to the universe if he doesn’t make it. – 7:28 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
one reason the Magic have stayed connected here is they’re crushing Dallas on the glass, 36-19. Rebounding is a good deodorant. – 7:22 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 74-73 after the third quarter. Luka has 22 pts, Spencer 20 pts. – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
trey ball @Wendell Carter Jr.
chasing one heading into the 4th leggooo pic.twitter.com/zhK6otithI – 7:22 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Dallas 74, Orlando 73
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VmumaRB9vu – 7:21 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Mavericks 74, Magic 73.
Franz Wagner: 12 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds
Jalen Suggs: 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists
Bol Bol/Wendell Carter Jr.: 11 points each – 7:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q | Mavericks 74, Magic 73
Doncic: 22 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds
Dinwiddie: 20 points, 5 assists
F. Wagner: 14 points, 4 assists
Suggs: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists – 7:19 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Magic play hard. It’s not always pretty. But they play hard, and they’re giving the Fighting Lukas a tough one tonight without Paolo. – 7:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Caleb Houstan knocks down a free throw to give the Magic a 73-72 lead.
It’s their first lead since the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the early/mid fourth is usually when the Magic unravel. Let’s see if they can keep it together this time – 7:19 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. was whistled for an offensive foul, but Spencer Dinwiddie’s foot was in the circle. Jamahl Mosley was fuming and called a timeout to review it. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen Mosley that fired up. – 7:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley is challenging the offensive foul (charge) called on Wendell Carter Jr. – 7:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
It’s funny when Luka Doncic has missed a few shots in a row and then makes one and throws his hands up and looks up to the ceiling like “thank you god” as if he’s under a curse and not already blessed with an unspeakable amount of talent. – 7:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Paolo Banchero is OUT tonight for the Magic against the Dallas Mavericks.
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson discuss the rookie’s historic debut season. pic.twitter.com/3mefkYNqN4 – 7:03 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Not counting tonight, the Magic had given up 50 more three-pointers than they’ve made through 11 games. That’s like starting every game down 14-0. Tough math problem to overcome. – 7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Bol Bol looks just like his dad — gangly and awkward. Yet he’s averaged 13 points and 7.6 rebounds the last eight games and has 10 and 4 tonight against the Mavericks. – 6:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bol Bol just grabbed a board, pushed it up, pulled up with his foot way over the line and airballed a three.
He’s an experience. – 6:57 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs with a 54-50 in ORL, 12 TO forced offsetting ORL’s 56.4% shooting and 36 PIP. 43.5% shooting for Mavs w/7 more FTA.Doncic 17-3-4-2 steals despite 6-16 FG. Dinwiddie w/16 as they try to run their winning streak to 5. Wagner 12 to lead ORL. 2nd half soon. @971TheFreak – 6:46 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
In Dallas’s defense, the “just get Luka to do everything” strategy kinda works. – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Dallas 54, Orlando 50
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/AnN1tvdeXj – 6:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Mavericks 54, Magic 50.
Franz Wagner: 12 points (6-of-11 shooting) and 3 assists.
Bol Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Luka Doncic: 17 points (6 of 16), 4 assists and 3 rebounds. – 6:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Mavs 54, Magic 50
Franz Wagner – 12 pts, 3 asts
Bol Bol – 10 pts, 4 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 6 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts
Mo Bamba – 6 pts, 2 rebs – 6:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie combined for 33 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks in the first half. – 6:35 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead the Magic at the half, 54-50. Luka has 17-3-4-2 steals and 2 blocks, Spencer has 16-2-3 and 2 steals. – 6:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
major distribution
caleb houstan » @Bol Bol 💰 pic.twitter.com/u4UQDwcqnW – 6:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime | Mavericks 54, Magic 50
Doncic: 17 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds
Dinwiddie: 16 points, 3 assists, 2 rebounds
F. Wagner: 12 points, 3 assists
Bol: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block – 6:34 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to our block party party
@Jalen Suggs pic.twitter.com/U5XADtzOfg – 6:29 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
One reason Franz Wagner is so effective, and he makes the Magic so much better, is because when he gets the ball he’s going downhill to the basket. – 6:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic leads the NBA is scoring and probably also hitting his funny bone on the court. – 6:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol just drained his first 3-pointer of the night. He is up to 7 points and 4 rebounds.
This has been your Bol Bol update. – 6:23 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I understood the idea of signing JaVale McGee, but he hasn’t delivered at his usual level. Powell replaced him as the starter, and JaVale had a pretty bad stint right now on both ends. Doesn’t seem to be impacting the game athletically. – 6:21 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Caleb Houstan just hit the first 3-pointer of the night for the Magic early in the 2nd quarter. They only attempted 2 in the 1st quarter, compared to 14 for the Mavericks. – 6:18 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,223 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 6:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The Mavericks are up 34-24 and have eight steals in the game’s first 15 minutes. – 6:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Terrence Ross is a more athletic guard than someone like Derrick White. But the reason he doesn’t protect the rim like White is he just jumps out of the way instead of putting his chest in front of the driver in help defense. – 6:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs have scored 11 unanswered points in the 2:30 since JaVale McGee subbed in. – 6:14 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
nahhh
@RJ Hampton with a MASSIVE block 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qGrqGcZ08x – 6:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic accounted for 75% of Mavs’ 28 points in Q1: 12 himself, 3 assists for 9 more.
But he’s off to one of his least efficient starts this year: 5-13 FG, 1-4 3FG in 12 mins. – 6:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Mavericks 28, Magic 24.
Orlando’s doing a good job of showing Luka (12 points on 5-of-13 shooting) bodies on his drives. Also doing a better job with contests on 3-pointers. – 6:10 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 28, Orlando 24
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/VdTLjKvHth – 6:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q | Mavericks 28, Magic 24
Doncic: 12 points, 3 assists
Dinwiddie: 8 points
Bol: 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 block
Carter: 4 points, 3 assists, 1 block – 6:09 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
t ross out here playing H-O-R-S-E
@Terrence Ross pic.twitter.com/e0JaS6IDfA – 6:04 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bol Bol is a beast!
He blocked Luka, showing how much he improved his defensive skills. #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Q0mUCqsnW5 – 6:03 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The behind-the-back feed to Dorian Finney-Smith for the corner three was beautiful. Mavericks tied at 20 in the first quarter. – 6:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
For those behind on the Bally Sports Southwest stream, just wait for that Luka pass to DFS… – 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tough to shoot over bol tbh
@Bol Bol pic.twitter.com/ZvOASco0iQ – 5:59 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross was looking like Zavier Simpson with that running hook shot. – 5:58 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Bol Bol with his 3rd consecutive stop in isolation. His length is bothering guys. Just blocked a Luka turnaround in the lane–you don’t see that often. – 5:55 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Bol Bol got switched onto Doncic and promptly blocked his shot. – 5:55 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba are the Magic’s first subs, coming in for Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Suggs after that foul on Dorian Finney-Smith: “I didn’t do anything!”
DFS: “Yeah you did.” – 5:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his sprained ankle today, and Jacque Vaughn said the injury wasn’t as severe as expected. Said he misses Yuta and that the team could have used him in their loss to the Mavericks. #NetsWorld #NBA – 5:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Luka actually just told a ref good call after he fouls Bol on the reach around. Of course, that was after complaining about no foul call on the other end. – 5:51 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas leads Orlando at the first timeout, 12-10. Luka Doncic has 7 points early to lead the Mavs. – 5:50 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
I think Franz Wagner’s right hand bleeding is enough proof that he’s getting fouled on a lot of these drives. – 5:49 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
FYI: There’s a League Pass game starting in a few minutes: Mavs-Magic (early start to avoid the storm). – 5:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jamahl Mosley on Luka Doncic’s historic Year 5 start: “Yes, you see this coming. … From Day 1 when he walked in, when you’re doing individual work with him, when he’s playing one-on-one in the gym, by himself, when he’s with Doe Doe playing one-on-one, you saw this.” – 5:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s a bummer that the Orlando Magic got a window to themselves tonight and Paolo Banchero is out with a sprained ankle. – 5:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tomorrow’s matchup with Dallas.
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/MESlLBV16Z – 5:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell is starting at center for Mavs tonight vs. Magic.
JaVale McGee played 4:18 off the bench (early Q2) last Powell start, but no Christian Wood as sixth-man center tonight, so we’ll see what’s what soon enough. – 5:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
ORL starters: Okeke, Bol, Carter, Wagner, Suggs
4:40 tip @971TheFreak – 5:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/BBSYMY9OKw – 5:09 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) The Wizards have listed Taj Gibson (neck strain) as questionable to be available for tomorrow night’s game against the Mavericks. And the team has listed Johnny Davis, Vernon Carey Jr., Isaiah Todd and Jordan Schakel as on a G League assignment. … – 4:38 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Tim Hardaway Jr. (left hip strain) will play tonight vs. Magic after slipping Monday. Much better outcome than what appeared as he limped off.
He also confirmed Christian Wood (left knee sprain) will not play tomorrow night in Washington. – 4:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jason Kidd called Paolo Banchero the Rookie of the Year so far. He said Paolo reminds him of Grant Hill. – 4:12 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say Tim Hardaway Jr. (left hip strain) will be available for tonight’s game in Orlando after his nasty slip on the floor Monday night in Dallas. – 4:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left hip strain) will be available for tonight’s game in Orlando.
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Christian Wood (left knee sprain) are both not with team and will be out. – 4:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, when talking about the job Jamahl Mosley has done with the Magic despite the injuries, referred to Paolo Banchero as who he believes is the Rookie of the Year so far. – 4:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
When talking about the @Orlando Magic‘s injuries, Dallas Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd mentioned that he views Paolo Banchero as the current Rookie of the Year. – 4:06 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Hardaway is playing tonight vs ORL. Wood is out for both tonight and tomorrow in DC. 4:40 tip @971thefreak – 4:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Magic, Jason Kidd says Tim Hardaway Jr will be available this evening. Christian Wood is out with a left knee sprain and won’t join the team for the game in Washington tomorrow either. – 4:05 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Magic, top pick Paolo Banchero is out tonight with a left ankle sprain suffered Monday. – 4:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Paolo Banchero will miss home game vs. Mavericks with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:49 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome to the first five big chum 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/T3Px3BwguX – 3:47 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Mosley: Banchero is out tonight for Magic vs Mavs, 4:40 tip @971TheFreak – 3:47 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. will start tonight vs. Dallas. – 3:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
INJURY UPDATE:
Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) will not play tonight vs. Dallas.
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/IibSyL4Ivx – 3:42 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 3:41 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
BIRDS IN THE AIR
We have a SUV Dodge Charger on the run in Dallas.
Police Chase Live w/Sky Wob ⬇️
twitch.tv/worldwidewob – 3:40 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will NOT play tonight against Dallas. – 3:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Mavericks.
His status is considered day-to-day. – 3:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner warming up prior to facing the Mavericks tonight. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. EST! pic.twitter.com/le0VBxCcvE – 3:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis says he and Luka Doncic used to play 1-on-1 at Mavs practices. On guarding him: “He’s just the complete package of a player. He makes it look so easy to where you’re like why aren’t other guys doing this? But that’s why he’s Luka, that’s why he’s special.” – 3:23 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We felt like y’all needed a new lock screen 📲
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/88JrKedXvZ – 2:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Remember, tipoff between the @Dallas Mavericks and @Orlando Magic is at 4:30 p.m. today in Orlando. – 1:59 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The last time I rode out a hurricane was in the late 1980s in Beaumont, TX. Looks like I’ll be riding out another one tonight here in Orlando. #Nicole – 1:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
I feel like the Bucks listing Giannis as probable then ruling him out an hour later is more egregious and more fine-worthy than what the Thunder did with Josh Giddey against the Magic – 1:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal will be (OUT) when the Washington Wizards take on the Dallas Mavericks tomorrow. – 1:06 PM
