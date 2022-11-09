Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach

Brooklyn Nets: The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.
Vaughn’s promotion from interim head coach comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski. es.pn/3G2dZ4b – 1:31 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
With the permanent hiring of Jacque Vaughn, the NBA now has 17 head coaches of color (16 black), the highest number in league history. Previous highs occurred in 2012-13 and the end of last season – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3779973/2022/1… – 1:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
A thought: With Jacque Vaughn getting the full-time gig, it opens up a spot on the Nets’ coaching staff. Does someone come in/get bumped up to address one of the team’s current on-court issues? – 12:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/net… – 12:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e72b51… – 12:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets remove interim tag off Jacque Vaughn #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 12:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Jacque Vaughn has a coaching record of 67-163. pic.twitter.com/OpFRVq9XOT – 12:34 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says Jacque Vaughn is the ‘clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.’ Nets named Vaughn permanent head coach today: pic.twitter.com/pbSPIt2qoa – 12:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.
Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.
I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach, dropping interim & other candidates. Always thought he deserved a chance. GM Sean Marks statement: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness & knowledge of our team & organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group …” – 12:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great day for Jacque Vaughn, who had been passed over for the Nets job the first time for Steve Nash. The Nets have clearly responded to JV. Now he gets an opportunity to win big. – 12:17 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. A look at Mexico City as future NBA expansion site (complete with some terrible off hand math by pod host) & why Jacque Vaughn has earned the chance to coach Nets (w/@Marc J. Spears) spoti.fi/3Ei2qEq – 12:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Nets do not hire Ime Udoka, taking the interim tag off of Jacque Vaughn: pic.twitter.com/3epo5UYYwr – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
The Ime Udoka deal isn’t happening. – 12:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets could, and should, have just rolled with Jacque Vaughn after the bubble. – 12:11 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. He had been their interim after Steve Nash was fired last week. pic.twitter.com/ytzGSO6BRi – 12:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
They backed away from Ime Udoka, who was considered the early frontrunner. – 12:10 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn head coach. Thus ends the Ime Udoka saga. pic.twitter.com/mDkZCkyzCw – 12:10 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets name Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per team announcement: pic.twitter.com/SrigH8uIKj – 12:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn is going to be their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets say they’ve named Jacque Vaughn their new head coach. No more interim tag. – 12:09 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The Nets have officially made Jacque Vaughn their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Nets announce they are officially naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach and removing the interim tag – 12:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Brooklyn Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per the team. – 12:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach, team says. – 12:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach. – 12:07 PM
More on this storyline
The Nets changed course from their initial plan to hire Ime Udoka due to several factors, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the decision-making told The Athletic. These factors include an investigation and due diligence process by the Nets into the suspended coach taking longer than initially expected, the outcry after word of their plan became known to people outside and inside the organization and the short- and long-term question marks around the team’s ability to contend in the Eastern Conference as a result of the indefinite suspension of Irving. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
The Nets began direct communication on the potential to hire Udoka 24 to 48 hours before the franchise fired Nash last Tuesday, including receiving permission from the Celtics and engaging in initial discussions, multiple sources with knowledge of the talks told The Athletic. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
Once it became clear to the team that they could not proceed with their plan to hire Udoka, the decision to hire Vaughn was made largely in part due to the buy-in from Nets players under Vaughn, according to sources close to the situation. Vaughn is said to have created positive energy inside a Nets locker room dealing with external stress. He has also elevated the team’s defense through a 2-2 start as their interim head coach this season, during which the Nets have gone from the league-worst defense up 10 spots to No. 20 in defensive rating. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
