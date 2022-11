The Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. – 12:08 PM

Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn is going to be their head coach. – 12:09 PM

The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.They backed away from Ime Udoka, who was considered the early frontrunner. – 12:10 PM

The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. He had been their interim after Steve Nash was fired last week. pic.twitter.com/ytzGSO6BRi

The Nets could, and should, have just rolled with Jacque Vaughn after the bubble. – 12:11 PM

The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM

Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday

New podcast. A look at Mexico City as future NBA expansion site (complete with some terrible off hand math by pod host) & why Jacque Vaughn has earned the chance to coach Nets (w/ @Marc J. Spears

Great day for Jacque Vaughn, who had been passed over for the Nets job the first time for Steve Nash. The Nets have clearly responded to JV. Now he gets an opportunity to win big. – 12:17 PM

Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e

Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM

Now on @njdotcom Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach after they back off from Ime Udoka nj.com/nets/2022/11/n…

No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM

Nets this season:— KD averaging 31 on 52%— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%— Kyrie suspended— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 draftsJacque Vaughn has a coaching record of 67-163. pic.twitter.com/OpFRVq9XOT

A thought: With Jacque Vaughn getting the full-time gig, it opens up a spot on the Nets’ coaching staff. Does someone come in/get bumped up to address one of the team’s current on-court issues? – 12:53 PM

The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic

With the permanent hiring of Jacque Vaughn, the NBA now has 17 head coaches of color (16 black), the highest number in league history. Previous highs occurred in 2012-13 and the end of last season – 1:18 PM

The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.Vaughn’s promotion from interim head coach comes with a deal through the 2023-24 season, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.