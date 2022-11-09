Nuggets 59, Pacers 74: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (7-3) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Denver Nuggets 59, Indiana Pacers 74 (Q3 10:41)
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Why is Nikola Jokic with four fouls guarding Myles Turner to open the 2nd half? – 8:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner draws Jokic’s fifth foul one minutes into the third quarter.
So he’ll be on the bench for most of the second half.
Pacers up 13. – 8:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic gets whistled for his 5th foul :58 seconds into the third quarter. He slumps to the bench. – 8:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker starts the half and draws a foul 11 seconds in. #Nuggets down only 12. – 8:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets screwed around for much of the 1st quarter.
Jokić picked up his 2nd foul right as he was leaving for the bench.
He exits, comes back in 7 min later with a lead turned to a deficit.
Picks up 2 fouls in like 60 seconds.
That’s your game summary of this Nuggets loss. – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have started 0-5 from deep. They have 3 turnovers. They trail 14-6 out of the gates.
Not the start against the Bulls that anyone was hoping to see after the loss to the Pacers. – 8:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
a look at tonight’s @PointsBetIN numbers at the half.👇 pic.twitter.com/aPmUK6dF3X – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Stats from the half
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/wpGO2ATsVu – 8:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin’s 18 second quarter points are the most by any Pacers rookie in any quarter ever. – 8:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ben Mathurin with 23 points in 13 mins in the first half. Made his first 5 3s. After the first 4, Malone put in Aaron Gordon to guard him, and Benn put a stepback in his eye too. – 8:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail 70-56 to the Indiana Pacers at the half.
Jokic is in foul trouble with 4 early fouls, Indiana’s bench has 38 points and Denver lost the 2nd quarter 43-21.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:15 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Bennedict Mathurin at half:
23 PTS
8-10 FG
5-6 3P
Outscored the entire Nuggets bench. pic.twitter.com/WiHOdzoxzF – 8:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Pacers 70-56.
-Jokić 10 minutes, 4 fouls. Soft calls on him but he still fouled. Bad basketball.
-Bones 3/9, 0 assists, 2 turnovers, worst defensive half of his career
-Both offense and defense fell apart without Joker pic.twitter.com/1FHtHWSGtd – 8:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Nuggets lost offensive structure without Jokic without a doubt, but this deficit comes down to Denver giving Indiana great 3pt looks.
Denver has 3 less made shots & the same amount of turnovers. The difference is Indiana being 9-21 from 3.
Denver’s scramble getting cooked. – 8:12 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets fell apart offensively and defensively once Nikola Jokic left the game with foul trouble. And Denver’s best defender, Bruce Brown, played just nine minutes that half. – 8:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“That is basketball!”
@AndrewNembhard ↗️ @Isaiah Jackson pic.twitter.com/Y7NfzAenNl – 8:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers outscored the Nuggets 43-21 in the 2Q to take a 70-56 lead into the locker room.
Mathurin has 23, Haliburton and Jackson both with 13. Both teams shooting ~50%.
Jokic (10pts) has 4 fouls. – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin in the first half:
23 PTS
8-10 FG
5-6 3PT
2 REB
13 MIN
🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nRymdVQGvC – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
this is now a Bennedict Mathurin stan account‼️ pic.twitter.com/WywCo4aiAE – 8:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
And now AG just got a tech. Pacers outscoring Denver 36-15 so far in the second quarter. – 8:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Isaiah Jackson absolutely assaulting the offensive glass tonight – 8:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray looked a little bit bothered with his left foot making one of his turns and pivots. – 8:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Beyond impressed with Mathurin tonight. Not only is he shooting the lights out of the gym, but he is sprinting in transition for buckets behind the Nuggets defense, fighting for offensive boards, grinding on defense, bending around screens and anything else Indiana needs. – 8:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
B00M BABY!!!
@Bennedict Mathurin is taking over.🤯 pic.twitter.com/OdEA3Lr2nS – 8:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets are small right now with Murray, Bones, and KCP in the backcourt and the Pacers are making paying for it. This is just getting out-muscled and out-hustled. – 8:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
You give a young, hungry, and good offensive team like Indiana some confidence, and they’ll run with it. – 8:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Notable: Nikola Jokic (10pts) just called for his fourth foul with 6:40 left in the half.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone challenged his third foul and lost. Then just got T’d up in frustration. – 7:54 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun is out of the Nuggets’ rotation tonight. He played just three minutes last game and Denver’s going with nine guys tonight in Indy. Don’t like that. – 7:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets challenge was unsuccessful. Joker’s got three fouls with 7:24 left in the second quarter. – 7:51 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Benn’s hitting shots faster than we can tweet.😨
he has 19 points (5-5 3PT) in 10 minutes. – 7:50 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Gotta like @Bennedict Mathurin‘s demeanor.
Hits his third three-pointer in 8 minutes off the bench, forcing a Denver time out. Crowd goes wild, he shows zero emotion as he heads for the bench. Never takes off the game face. – 7:45 PM
Gotta like @Bennedict Mathurin‘s demeanor.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Denver should absolutely sub in Christian Braun for Jeff Green in the second half. – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Benn Mathurin has responded well to a bad game, by his standards, on Mon. He was 1 for 6 from 3 in the win.
Tonight: He’s 3 for 3 from range with 13pts, including eight of their first 12pts to open the 2Q.
And the Pacers have the lead, 39-37. – 7:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bennedict Mathurin already with 13 points, on 3-of-3 from outside. That #Nuggets 12-point lead is now a two-point deficit. Denver’s bench unit struggling to create quality offense, and Joker’s already got two fouls. – 7:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones’ shooting inside the arc to start the year just hasn’t been it. He’s not in control and he’s not absorbing normal contact well.
That will improve as the year goes along, but you can’t shoot 29% on twos. – 7:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Did you guys know that Jeff Green used to play for the Seattle Supersonics? – 7:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green just detonated on Isaiah Jackson. Even Pacers fans screamed for it. – 7:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
from way downtown!🌆
@Tyrese Haliburton shows off his range with the deep three. pic.twitter.com/KVlTIKA1hQ – 7:33 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rare sighting: Oshae Brissett getting first quarter minutes. He’s only played in half the games.
Team has gone smaller and more athletic with Oshae at the 4, Jackson at the 5. – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is going at Myles Turners to open the 1st quarter. It’s as aggressive as we’ve seen him 1-on-1 to open a game this season. Already with 10 points on eight shots in his first eight minutes. – 7:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets already with 7 assists (Joker’s got 3), and 14-2 edge in points in the paint. They’re running off everything and beating Indy back down the floor. That’s 22-17 early. – 7:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have recovered from a slow start, falling behind by 10. They’ve made 3 triples in a row after starting 1 for 7. Haliburton keeps extending his range.
Going to be a lot of possessions in this fast-paced game. Nuggets up 22-17. – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
corner 👌 for @Buddy Hield to get us going early.
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/lf8Nlv6fsg pic.twitter.com/Sn3k99n9Qt – 7:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Feels like the Nuggets have wasted a few early possessions and are still up 10-3 to start the game.
This starting lineup is good. – 7:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Murray/Jokic two-man game is already so much more advanced than I thought they would be at this stage. It is just so effortless. – 7:16 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sloppy start but Michael Porter Jr.’s jumper is still clean. He’s hit a pair of shots. Nuggets up 7-3 early in Indiana. – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hoops for troops night presented by @yuenglingbeer.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8uCU0mgmYI – 7:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
drop some love for Camryn and Oakley, their first Pacers game.🥰
do you remember your first game? pic.twitter.com/kRSM7ERjOw – 7:05 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Tonight, I will be watching to see if Jamal Murray’s defense is catching up to his offense. Defending Tyrese Haliburton is no easy task and chasing Buddy Hield around screens isn’t either. – 7:03 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said the Pels worked on their pick-and-roll coverages after the Indiana game: “We just gave up everything against Indiana. We were a step and a half slow with our coverages. … Hopefully, tonight we will be much better.” – 7:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
veterans from Indy Honor Flight make their way toward @GainbridgeFH for Hoops for Troops night presented by @yuenglingbeer.🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZteIiEVq7J – 6:54 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Game time with the squad @ChrisMarlowe @ScottHastings
Nuggets at Pacers coming up on @AltitudeTV! pic.twitter.com/594e6E6BKT – 6:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far this year, Indiana has the 8th ranked offense in the NBA, according to CTG.
The Pacers having Haliburton for a full offseason has helped. He’s great.
Bennedict Mathurin is the story. He’s averaging 19.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, shooting 40% from 3 as a ROOKIE. – 6:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for the pregame show. Come join.
✅ Jokic’s shot profile through 10 games
✅ Nuggets over the next 10 games
youtube.com/watch?v=zITnKz… – 6:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
throughout the season, @Jalen Smith will host members of our military for a pregame meal, meet and greet, special in-game recognition & a chance to toss T-shirts to the crowd.💙
the Salute of the Game is presented by @yuenglingbeer. pic.twitter.com/RxIg3wqVOB – 6:24 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji is officially available tonight in Indiana. Nuggets upgraded him to questionable earlier today. Ish Smith is out. – 6:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Some notes from today in Warriors basketball:
• Donte DiVincenzo on track for Friday return against Cleveland
• Warriors x NBC Sports Run TMC broadcast to air Monday
• Draymond Green to host season two of UNINTERRUPTED’s Throwing Bones
https://t.co/6bRok6qL3Y pic.twitter.com/r7il9LoxDM – 6:19 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Aaron Nesmith officially back today for the Pacers: pic.twitter.com/pzRuFywlC6 – 6:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Ish is OUT for tonight’s game. Zeke is available.
#MileHighBasketball – 6:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Denver:
Aaron Nesmith – Available (sore right foot)
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/RsIJ80CIp5 – 6:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Chatted with @Tyrese Haliburton and @Bennedict Mathurin about their dynamic in the Pacers backcourt, their NBA futures, and a lot more for @ringer: https://t.co/82hUYUI2Xx pic.twitter.com/gD0yDgC7wU – 6:10 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nikola Jokic’s % of FGA by distance, this year compared to last year. Per @Basketball-Reference:
0-3 ft 📈 +1.8%
3-10 ft 📈 +6.8%
10-16 ft 📉 -1.1%
16-3P 📉 -2.2
3P 📉 -5.3%
Talking about this on today’s pregame show.
Live in 30 minutes.
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=zITnKz… – 5:53 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The two-time reigning MVP getting loose in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Pacers-Nuggets at 7: pic.twitter.com/2ugzLmIS53 – 5:44 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Key tonight for the Nuggets:
Transition defense – look for the Nuggets to send more players back. Typically you run to the paint first in transition, not with this team. Great 3 point shooters.
Coach Malone said he wants Denver to play fast, and the Pacers “not so fast.” – 5:44 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith (sore right foot) is available tonight vs the Nuggets. It would be his first game since Oct. 28. – 5:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A reminder to Nuggets fans: the Nuggets-Pacers game starts in just under 2 hours. The Boston game on Friday will also start at the same time. – 5:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
make sure to get yourself the game night special!
tonight’s Pacers 3⃣1⃣7⃣ t-shirt is only $18
🛒: https://t.co/7EkNNLrstR pic.twitter.com/gSf6jQhKtm – 4:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
keep the lock screen clean.
#WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/3GcWjBO6QT – 4:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Wednesdays are for wallpapers 📲
#WallpaperWednesdays pic.twitter.com/4877EaaN9x – 3:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife is back with a new episode!
@PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ take a look back at the team’s recent stretch of four wins in five games and rookies playing major roles.
LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/XKmOsTNeJs pic.twitter.com/uD8Vr9cI9A – 3:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Bruce on tonight’s matchup vs. the Pacers and… George Strait? pic.twitter.com/87IygXtRsj – 3:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I just try to get to the gym four hours [early]…get my mind, my body going before everybody gets here.”
Buddy Hield has a new pregame routine this season, and it’s paying off. He’s averaging a career-high 4.2 threes per game on 42% shooting from behind the arc and 18.7 PPG.📹 pic.twitter.com/jkLeOMZxlv – 2:39 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Here’s the most recent injury report for tonight’s Nuggets/Pacers game. Zeke Nnaji upgraded to questionable. pic.twitter.com/TeJNGgjUtC – 2:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pistons aren’t good, but they get a lot of putbacks & , in their wins, draw a bunch of fouls. After 3 straight wins & Denver in town Friday, this has trap game written all over it.
Oh, and Saddiq Bey is shooting 62.5% from 3 against Boston in his career
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 2:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets are upgrading Zeke Nnaji (ankle) to questionable tonight at Pacers. Ish Smith is out. – 1:47 PM
