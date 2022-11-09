Only rest can help LeBron James' injured foot, but he plans to try and play through it

Jovan Buha: LeBron James said that rest is the only thing that can help his left foot soreness but he’s not going to sit out for an extended period of time. He said he’s going to play tonight against the Clippers. His status for back-to-backs will be determined based on how he’s feeling.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Twitter: Where you can’t trust anything you read, anymore…
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
10 games in, it’s time to check in on the Lakers.
State of the Lakers: 10 storylines, including LeBron vs. Father Time, the make-or-break upcoming schedule, Russell Westbrook’s play off the bench, impressions of the newcomers, the path ahead and more
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron on the Lakers’ early struggles: “We’ve got a bunch of guys that’s playing that didn’t play last year. That’s in the rotation, that’s, like, playing heavy minutes that didn’t play at all – no matter of if it was here or with their respective teams. … So it’s learning.” pic.twitter.com/6ppuC52lQ7 – 2:31 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
I asked LeBron about #WashedKing and his Father Time commercials — he said they have helped him motivate himself to play at a high level.
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James said he would play tonight vs. the Clippers after a sore foot kept him out in Utah two days ago.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says rest is the only way to get over his left foot pain, but says that he doesn’t have the luxury to take more time off. He says he will plays tonight against the Clippers. – 2:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James said that rest is the only thing that can help his left foot soreness but he’s not going to sit out for an extended period of time. He said he’s going to play tonight against the Clippers. His status for back-to-backs will be determined based on how he’s feeling. – 2:06 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
A look at the decade-long intertwined careers of Paul George & LeBron James from their rivalry in East, a near-miss as teammates and complicated times in LA: espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 1:21 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked Robert Covington about how guarding LeBron has changed over the course of their careers, and Covington goes into his film-based approach to studying all opponents he’ll guard. pic.twitter.com/PBRxS8SIyA – 1:07 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Kratos fit on the court? For sure…. 😤 AND at Bronny’s games!! 🤷🏾♂️😜 The axe is going on the road too. 👑 #GodofWarRagnarok #PlayStationPartner @PlayStation pic.twitter.com/ytKzreBNAy – 11:59 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero is just the 5th teenager in @NBA history to post 30-plus points in back-to-back games. The others? LeBron James (2003), Devin Booker (2016), Luka Doncic (2019) and Zion Williamson (2020).
Banchero (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! As the Lakers figure (bleep) out, what is Anthony Davis’ trade value? Would teams now acquire Russ to help them? And is LeBron still worth pushing in all of your chips? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
had a lot of fun hopping on ‘off the pike’ with @itsbrianbarrett to talk celtics, tatum’s leap, brogdon’s fit, jaylen’s impact, lebron vs. father time, and more! open.spotify.com/episode/4u9V1y… – 8:28 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Need a break from scrolling political Twitter? Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers pod is up early on YouTube! We talk the trade values of Anthony Davis and Russ, and whether LeBron can still dependably get built around. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ injury report vs. the Clippers tomorrow:
AD and LeBron are probable. Patrick Beverley is back. Lonnie Walker iV is questionable. pic.twitter.com/1b6klBpIaN – 7:57 PM
Lakers’ injury report vs. the Clippers tomorrow:
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (who missed Monday’s loss at Utah) and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers.
Patrick Beverley is off the injury report after missing two games due to a non-COVID illness.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is probable for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. Lonnie Walker (illness) is questionable. Patrick Beverley is no longer on the injury report after missing the last two games. – 7:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers list LeBron James (sore left foot) and Anthony Davis (lower back tightness) as probable for tomorrow’s game vs the Clippers. Lonnie Walker IV (non-Covid illness) listed as questionable – 7:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable to play in Wednesday night’s game against the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/mmEIB4xG34 – 7:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
on lebron james vs. father time, where father time might finally have the upper hand: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/8/… – 4:47 PM
Dave McMenamin: LeBron James was asked this morning about being scrutinized for his play this year: “C’mon man. I’m turning 38 in almost two months, basically two months. And when you know who you are, to be honest, if you really, truly caring about what people say, that doesn’t matter.” -via Twitter @mcten / November 9, 2022
Despite showing signs of an irreversible decline, LeBron’s basic numbers are still impressive. In 36.1 minutes per game, he’s averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists. Only Giannis Antetokounmpo and Zion Williamson are taking more shots in the restricted area, where James is still shooting 69 percent. But whether we’re comparing LeBron to versions of his former self or other stars, a closer look still sparks reasonable concern. LeBron’s PER and true shooting percentage haven’t been this low since he was a rookie. (Six of LeBron’s nine games have already ended with a true shooting percentage below 54 percent. He had only a dozen all last season.) -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
For the first time in his entire career, LeBron’s team is more efficient in the half court when he’s off the floor than on it. The spacing in L.A. isn’t ideal, and James doesn’t have the same first step, the one that used to carry him where he wanted to go regardless of how wide his driving lane was. He’s averaging his fewest drives per game since Second Spectrum started tracking those numbers back in 2014, and out of 106 players who’ve driven the ball at least 50 times this season, LeBron ranks 90th in points generated per direct drive (at a paltry 0.89 points per possession). Related: LeBron’s free throw rate is also the lowest it’s ever been. There are 29 players logging more attempts per game. Let’s name a few: Saddiq Bey, Kevin Porter Jr., and Alperen Sengun. -via The Ringer / November 9, 2022
