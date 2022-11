Paolo Banchero out tonight due to ankle sprain, considered day-to-day

It’s a little too early to tell about Mathurin as a shooter, but hitting 25 of his first 62 (40.3 percent) 3-pointers isn’t exactly a bad sign. What puts him in lofty company has been the frequency with which he gets to the stripe. In the last 20 seasons, only two rookies have attempted at least 10 free throws per 100 team possessions, according to Basketball-Reference.com: Blake Griffin and Dončić. Thus far, Mathurin is juuust on the border of joining that club, at 9.8 FTA/100, a touch behind Luka’s 10.1/100. Of course, he is only in second place among this season’s rookies behind Paolo Banchero (11.5 FTA/100 puts him fractionally behind Griffin’s rookie year), but you don’t need me to tell you the Magic forward has had a great start. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022