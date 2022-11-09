Paolo Banchero out tonight due to ankle sprain, considered day-to-day

Khobi Price: Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Mavericks. His status is considered day-to-day.
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
Source: Twitter @khobi_price
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, when talking about the job Jamahl Mosley has done with the Magic despite the injuries, referred to Paolo Banchero as who he believes is the Rookie of the Year so far. – 4:07 PM
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd, when talking about the job Jamahl Mosley has done with the Magic despite the injuries, referred to Paolo Banchero as who he believes is the Rookie of the Year so far. – 4:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
When talking about the @Orlando Magic‘s injuries, Dallas Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd mentioned that he views Paolo Banchero as the current Rookie of the Year. – 4:06 PM
When talking about the @Orlando Magic‘s injuries, Dallas Mavs Head Coach Jason Kidd mentioned that he views Paolo Banchero as the current Rookie of the Year. – 4:06 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
For Mavs at Magic, top pick Paolo Banchero is out tonight with a left ankle sprain suffered Monday. – 4:02 PM
For Mavs at Magic, top pick Paolo Banchero is out tonight with a left ankle sprain suffered Monday. – 4:02 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Paolo Banchero will miss home game vs. Mavericks with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:49 PM
Magic’s Paolo Banchero will miss home game vs. Mavericks with ankle injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 3:49 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Mosley: Banchero is out tonight for Magic vs Mavs, 4:40 tip @971TheFreak – 3:47 PM
Per Mosley: Banchero is out tonight for Magic vs Mavs, 4:40 tip @971TheFreak – 3:47 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 3:41 PM
Magic rookie sensation Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 3:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will NOT play tonight against Dallas. – 3:40 PM
The Magic say Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) will NOT play tonight against Dallas. – 3:40 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Mavericks.
His status is considered day-to-day. – 3:38 PM
Paolo Banchero (sprained left ankle) is out for tonight’s game vs. the Mavericks.
His status is considered day-to-day. – 3:38 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero is just the 5th teenager in @NBA history to post 30-plus points in back-to-back games. The others? LeBron James (2003), Devin Booker (2016), Luka Doncic (2019) and Zion Williamson (2020).
Banchero (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game.
on.nba.com/3A2GZ7T – 11:24 AM
Paolo Banchero is just the 5th teenager in @NBA history to post 30-plus points in back-to-back games. The others? LeBron James (2003), Devin Booker (2016), Luka Doncic (2019) and Zion Williamson (2020).
Banchero (ankle) is questionable for tonight’s game.
on.nba.com/3A2GZ7T – 11:24 AM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Paolo Banchero added to Magic’s injury report for home game vs. Mavericks orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:59 PM
Paolo Banchero added to Magic’s injury report for home game vs. Mavericks orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 7:59 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
— Steph Curry
— Kyrie Irving
— Paolo Banchero
— Desmond Bane
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xcCFT61RhZ – 7:28 PM
Top 4:
— Steph Curry
— Kyrie Irving
— Paolo Banchero
— Desmond Bane
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xcCFT61RhZ – 7:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Watching Paolo Banchero cook NBA vets with an entire bag in Jamahl Mosley’s offense makes me question so much about whatever on earth Coach K was doing with him at Duke.
He was obviously very good but he was never put in position to do THIS. – 6:39 PM
Watching Paolo Banchero cook NBA vets with an entire bag in Jamahl Mosley’s offense makes me question so much about whatever on earth Coach K was doing with him at Duke.
He was obviously very good but he was never put in position to do THIS. – 6:39 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Paolo Banchero and Kevon Harris added to the @Orlando Magic’s injury report. Both are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the @Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/MMRCcB0TA4 – 5:42 PM
Paolo Banchero and Kevon Harris added to the @Orlando Magic’s injury report. Both are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the @Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/MMRCcB0TA4 – 5:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Mavericks.
Paolo Banchero and Kevon Harris join the injury report and are listed as questionable: pic.twitter.com/TeSMS3XUpM – 5:36 PM
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow vs. Mavericks.
Paolo Banchero and Kevon Harris join the injury report and are listed as questionable: pic.twitter.com/TeSMS3XUpM – 5:36 PM
More on this storyline
Cody Taylor: Jason Kidd called Paolo Banchero the Rookie of the Year so far. He said Paolo reminds him of Grant Hill. -via Twitter @CodyTaylorNBA / November 9, 2022
It’s a little too early to tell about Mathurin as a shooter, but hitting 25 of his first 62 (40.3 percent) 3-pointers isn’t exactly a bad sign. What puts him in lofty company has been the frequency with which he gets to the stripe. In the last 20 seasons, only two rookies have attempted at least 10 free throws per 100 team possessions, according to Basketball-Reference.com: Blake Griffin and Dončić. Thus far, Mathurin is juuust on the border of joining that club, at 9.8 FTA/100, a touch behind Luka’s 10.1/100. Of course, he is only in second place among this season’s rookies behind Paolo Banchero (11.5 FTA/100 puts him fractionally behind Griffin’s rookie year), but you don’t need me to tell you the Magic forward has had a great start. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
Orlando: Paolo Banchero (left ankle sprain) and Kevon Harris (left rib contusion) have been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday’s game against Dallas. -via HoopsHype / November 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.