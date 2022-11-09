Pelicans 10, Bulls 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-5) play against the Chicago Bulls (6-6) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 10, Chicago Bulls 18 (Q1 03:38)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy and Jose Alvarado played EXCELLENT defense on that stop right there. – 8:24 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ayo just set two foxhole picks on that basket. Toughest player from Chicago the Bulls have ever had. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have started 0-5 from deep. They have 3 turnovers. They trail 14-6 out of the gates.
Not the start against the Bulls that anyone was hoping to see after the loss to the Pacers. – 8:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
With the help of some timely double-teams, Patrick Williams has been solid on Zion so far
Looked overmatched physically in preseason matchup back in October. Stonewalling drives now – 8:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pullup Pat!
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/u0lYXuAepx – 8:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
get to it herb 😎
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/dDD2QnW94g – 8:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Bleacher Report’s latest mock trade sends Davis to his hometown of Chicago in a package deal for Zach LaVine. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/proposed… – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
After missing the past six games, Andre Drummond is available to play tonight vs. New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/JVaoT1hsOZ – 7:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Less than 15 min to go!
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ltrxtIAUmr – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will Zach sink the Bulls first 3-pointer tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 in the Chi
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/ozu0lUms71 – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Starters tonight vs. NOLA.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hozvcU9xu2 – 7:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Drummond sounded confident in the locker room that all is good. Let ‘er rip, big man! – 7:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
My guy !! the best @Joakim Noah Love him .. Chicago loves him …. The planet loves him Great person. pic.twitter.com/vs83FRS7am – 7:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Andre Drummond all smiles in warmups ahead of Bulls-Pelicans. On track to return from six-game absence pic.twitter.com/AgWHOMNelX – 7:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 1)
🔘 Jalen Suggs (6:13)
🔘 Jazz (12:35)
🔘 Nuggets (24:20)
🔘 Zion (35:05)
🔘 Mo Bamba (41:40)
🔘 Chris Paul (45:30)
🎧 https://t.co/wqaFcT4N1x
🍎 https://t.co/0tUloHNEmP
✳️ https://t.co/fZ9CRUWMOV
📺 https://t.co/T4ww3OnTK1 pic.twitter.com/bGfVDjlaps – 6:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Larry Nance Jr. (left knee hyperextension) has been ruled out for tonight’s game in Chicago. – 6:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans will be without Larry Lance Jr. against the Bulls. That’s a problem because New Orleans’ defense is stingiest (105.3 defensive rating) when he’s out on the floor.
It’s a big decision for Willie Green to select a correct replacement. https://t.co/69AC5OR36Y pic.twitter.com/TEZQrUJo8z – 6:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🥶🥶
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9ybyHx2sM1 – 6:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Barring a last minute setback in warmups, Andre Drummond is a go tonight, Billy Donovan says. No set minutes limit, Bulls will monitor how he feels – 6:18 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s T-shirt giveaway from @goaawol!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/wmA4gKTJvT – 6:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls- Pelicans @6:45 @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. @CJ McCollum @Zion Williamson Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Fired up ! pic.twitter.com/8VrQOnda7y – 4:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans landed Larry Nance Jr. in February. It wasn’t the first time they tried to trade for him. Why Nance in New Orleans was “a long time coming.” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 4:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight’s opponent @New Orleans Pelicans join us on Bulls radio @Chicago Bulls radio network @670TheScore @Audacy app 6:45 pre with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me Pelicans lead NBA in scoring at 118 per game. pic.twitter.com/M4rtMY98S3 – 4:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 3 key stats about the Pelicans offense
🏀 How they can make it better and why they might need to
🏀 Which is better halfcourt or transition?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/9GzFGJnIXI – 3:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Andre Drummond is eager to get back on the court tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing six games with a shoulder injury.
More on what the center’s return means for the Bulls, especially on the offensive glass: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 2:33 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
With 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and three blocks against the Thunder (11/7), Jaden Ivey is the first player in the NBA this season, the first Piston since Andre Drummond (11/2/19) and the first rookie since Lonzo Ball (11/11/17) to post such minimums in a game. – 2:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
ICYMI: Bulls’ Alex Caruso, Javonte Green forming potent deflections duo
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 2:05 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago moves up four spots in ESPN’s NBA Power Ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/09/bul… – 2:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Taking a look at 10 of our favorite plays from this szn so far 🙂 pic.twitter.com/zOk7lkxfTt – 2:00 PM
