Pistons 35, Celtics 40: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-8) play against the Boston Celtics (3-3) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Detroit Pistons 35, Boston Celtics 40 (Q2 06:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics trying to get White creating in the P&R more with this second unit. I think I might’ve liked him screening off-ball with the starters more. He was shooting well with that unit to start the year too and Brogdon was cooking as backup PG. Maybe experimentation. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Whatever Blake Griffin was telling Payton Pritchard had PP looking confused as hell. – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Livers 3, Duren slam. Pistons, somehow, only down four.
Also, Livers has just been so solid this season. Nothing flashy. Just hits his looks, rebounds and plays defense. – 8:18 PM
Livers 3, Duren slam. Pistons, somehow, only down four.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics sleepwalking and Duren walking to rebounds. Threw down an easy put back in transition after Hayes’ steal on Kornet. Timeout Mazzulla. – 8:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
It’s a four-point game as Detroit trails 32-28 with 10:15 left until the half. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Mazzulla. Celtics are really ragged to open Q2. – 8:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I like this rotation/lineup: Ivey, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Duren.
Feel like it’s the first time we’ve seen it? Maybe I’m wrong. I’m getting old. – 8:16 PM
I like this rotation/lineup: Ivey, Hayes, Bey, Livers and Duren.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Not a pretty quarter by any means. Detroit has 7 offensive rebounds but only 6 second chance points because they are shooting 23%. They have 7 points of 5 Boston turnovers – 8:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊Q1📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 7 PTS / 1 STL
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 7 REB
🔹@Killian Hayes: 5 PTS / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/iybtjDc9kR – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 29, Pistons 21.
Detroit missed layups, wide-open 3s and FTs. Being down only eight is a blessing.
Killian Hayes with 5 points
Ivey with 5p and 7r
Bogey with 7p – 8:13 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 29, Pistons 21. Detroit shot just 7-30 overall (23.3%) and 2-12 from 3. Seven offensive rebounds (six second-chance points) and seven points off of five Boston turnovers helped keep the deficit slim.
Bogdanovic: 7 points
Ivey: 5 points, 7 rebounds – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 29-21 after one
Brown – 7 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Horford – 6 points
Tatum – 5 points
Celtics – 42.9% FGs
Celtics – 3-13 3Ps
Celtics – 5 TOs
Bogdanovic – 7 points
Ivey – 5 points, 7 rebounds
Hayes – 5 points
Pistons – 23.3% FGs
Pistons – 2-12 3Ps
Pistons – 7 ORs – 8:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Celtics 29, #Pistons 21.
Bogdanovic: 7 pts
Ivey: 5 pts, 7 rebs
Hayes: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Killian Hayes finding a little offensive rhythm with a pull up 2 over Tatum. #Celtics coasting a little bit late in the 1st and keeping #Pistons in it.
29-21 BOS after 1.
DET stops C’s on 5 of their last 6 possessions. – 8:12 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Killian just pulled together a nice move on Tatum. He’s been really aggressive so far. – 8:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Livers and Bogey are a combined 0-4 from the free-throw line. Might be time for the rare first-quarter LeBron gif. at this rate.
Pistons might be up if they just made three layups and got those four FTs to go.
One of those nights so far. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
3 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK burst for 18yo Jalen Duren off the #pistons bench. Just stole the ball from Tatum along the baseline and found Diallo for a layup. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet blocks Bey staying with him to the rim. #Celtics have benefited from higher pick up points. Kornet has real range in the post. – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Brogdon, #Celtics getting a little tricky throwing the ball off Duren on the in-bounds for a back door finish and it turns into a TOV. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If Luke Kornet is going to do that goofy contest, then it needs to be called the Korntest.
I will expect no other suggestions except for the Korntest. – 8:06 PM
If Luke Kornet is going to do that goofy contest, then it needs to be called the Korntest.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Pistons battering the #Celtics on the board. Their sixth OREB (Duren) led to a rare Killian Hayes 3. DET back within 25-17. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pistons are shooting terribly, but Boston has to get some of these rebounds. 7 offensive rebounds for Detroit already. – 8:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Luke Kornet returning after a two-game absence welcoming his second child into the world. He had to hit the road from NYC to BOS in the middle of the 1Q on Saturday and made it with 40 minutes to spare. – 8:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A missed point-blank layup leads to a Bogey 3. Detroit’s first break of the night. – 8:02 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cunningham, who’s occasionally struggled from the field to start his career, now 0/6 FG after an open miss in the corner. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pistons shooting to open this game:
2-of-18 overall
0-of-8 threes
5-of-5 free throws – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I recommend the Pistons buy a bucket and not a blue check mark. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon just looked like a running back putting his head down and busting through the line for the layup.
Celtics are rolling right now. – 7:58 PM
Brogdon just looked like a running back putting his head down and busting through the line for the layup.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Noted dominant rebounder Jaden Ivey has 7 rebounds in the first six minutes tonight. – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Celtics are getting wide open shots almost every time down the floor, not what you want if you’re Detroit. – 7:56 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Now that it’s known the Celtics are willing to let Ime Udoka leave for no compensation, isn’t it time to remove the “interim” tag from Joe Mazzulla’s title?
Or are there contractual implications with Udoka’s deal (payout, etc.) that stand in the way for now? – 7:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Man, did Horford SPRINT the floor for the layup. Great pass by Brogdon after playing terrific defense and getting the rebound. – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jaden Ivey has seven rebounds with 6:25 left … in the first quarter. – 7:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons have left six points right at the rim and missed two wide-open 3s.
Boston is hitting shots with or without a hand in its face. – 7:54 PM
Pistons have left six points right at the rim and missed two wide-open 3s.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ivey is full-on on the attack to start this game.
Two early fouls on Grant. Brogdon in for him. – 7:53 PM
Ivey is full-on on the attack to start this game.
Boston Celtics @celtics
Our bench play has been key to our recent success.
Tune in now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/DSdEuXsC0y – 7:53 PM
Our bench play has been key to our recent success.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Pistons already have 5 offensive rebounds in less than five minutes. – 7:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jaden Ivey has 6 rebounds in 5 minutes of action here in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick departure from the Celtics to say: Chuma Okeke can play. Let him do more than just spot-up!
He did a really nice job on Luka Doncic tonight, especially late in the game. – 7:51 PM
Quick departure from the Celtics to say: Chuma Okeke can play. Let him do more than just spot-up!
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown rolled his ankle pretty good on that drive. He’s attempting to walk it off and stay in the game. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown getting up a bit gingerly after that drive… looks like he was holding onto the right ankle. But he’s at the line taking his free throws – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Something I’ve noticed this year: Jayson Tatum is coordinating a lot of Boston’s defenses. He’s the one calling out the coverages, switches and moving guys around.
This really stood out when he was playing the off-ball Rob Williams roamer role the last couple of games. – 7:46 PM
Something I’ve noticed this year: Jayson Tatum is coordinating a lot of Boston’s defenses. He’s the one calling out the coverages, switches and moving guys around.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Yeah, going to be a long night if the Pistons are missing these kind of looks. – 7:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Boston take a quick 10-2 lead and Detroit takes a timeout with 9:33 left in the first quarter. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last free throw attempts was just Al Horford’s fifth FTA of the season. – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice set and outstanding spin by Tatum to get the Celtics on the board. – 7:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Ivey didn’t settle for the 3 and went right at Marcus Smart to draw a foul. Gotta like that if you’re the Pistons. – 7:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Second straight game Grant Williams starts in place of Derrick White. – 7:41 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Pistons ripping off NOW @CelticsCLNS pic.twitter.com/MuvMq3EC6A – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has played 220 minutes and seven games against the Celtics in his career. He’s shooting 62.5 percent (25/40) from 3 lmao – 7:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons played the Celtics extremely well last season. Let’s see if they can keep that momentum – 7:31 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Boston and Detroit is about to tip. Pistons usually give the Celtics fits. Might be a good one, might not be lol – 7:27 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:27 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Updated the @SportsBizClass list of trade exceptions (and disabled player exceptions) with the Celtics Gallinari DPE sportsbusinessclassroom.com/listing-the-cu… – 7:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/fBFotVG2cB – 7:11 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ran into good guy @JaredZero_NBA at the Celtics game. Make sure to sauce him a follow! – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Pistons starters:
Isaiah Stewart
Saddiq Bey
Bojan Bogdanovic
Jaden Ivey
Cade Cunningham – 7:05 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – November 9, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Grant Williams, Horford
Detroit – Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Detroit: Bagley, Burks pic.twitter.com/pmdhjwIX9V – 7:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart nails the corner trick shot
youtube.com/shorts/jwLtP0J… – 7:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics enter tonight not only with the best offensive rating in the NBA.
It would be the 5th best in NBA history. (’21 Nets, ’21 Blazers, ’21 Jazz, ’21 Clippers)
Detroit, who the C’s face tonight and Saturday, ranks 29th in the NBA in defense. – 6:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cade Cunningham wrapping up his warmups. One of my favorites going back years. He and the #Pistons feel extra energetic playing the #Celtics, they told me this morning. pic.twitter.com/kMx4cvK7rl – 6:47 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I haven’t seen anything official about Jaylen Brown’s sneaker deal but he’s been wearing Kobes pretty consistently this season – 6:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Detroit’s stretch of 8 road games out of the next 10: “I was looking at the standings today and all of the teams we’ve been playing the last few weeks are some of the top teams. That’s what we’re going against. The schedule is what it is, whether it’s road or at home.” – 6:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Terrence Ross is a more athletic guard than someone like Derrick White. But the reason he doesn’t protect the rim like White is he just jumps out of the way instead of putting his chest in front of the driver in help defense. – 6:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Asked Dwane Casey about the likelihood of Alec Burks (left foot) playing on Friday against the Knicks. He said there’s “a chance,” but it depends on what the medical team says. – 6:05 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Blake Griffin getting shots up pregame. Kid behind me goes “I want Blake to make a dunk” pic.twitter.com/LRlujPuWJj – 6:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet is active tonight after being away from the team for personal reasons while they were away. – 5:49 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Luke Kornet, as expected, has rejoined the Celtics for tonight’s game. – 5:49 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon: “He’s doing a great job leading that second unit, getting the ball where it needs to go to, and then making plays for himself.” – 5:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A reminder to Nuggets fans: the Nuggets-Pacers game starts in just under 2 hours. The Boston game on Friday will also start at the same time. – 5:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kabengele pregame singing I Will Survive mostly to himself while a few Celtics players get shots up pregame.
He’s hitting those high notes fwiw. – 5:11 PM
Kabengele pregame singing I Will Survive mostly to himself while a few Celtics players get shots up pregame.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1965, the @Golden State Warriors Nate Thurmond snagged a career-high 42 rebounds in a win over the Pistons.
He’s one of four players in NBA history to record a 40-rebound game:
Wilt Chamberlain (14x)
Bill Russell (8x)
Jerry Lucas
Thurmond
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The Saint – where stars are made, not born.
11.10.22 pic.twitter.com/HtNXYcee5V – 3:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks (left foot) and Marvin Bagley III (right knee) have been downgraded to out for tonight’s game against the #Celtics. – 2:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
No surprise, but Bagley and Burks won’t make their debuts tonight I’m Boston. – 2:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
8 things we’ve learned about Celtics w/ @Chris Forsberg | Winning Plays powered by @betonline_ag & @HireOnLinkedIn twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:30 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
With 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, two steals and three blocks against the Thunder (11/7), Jaden Ivey is the first player in the NBA this season, the first Piston since Andre Drummond (11/2/19) and the first rookie since Lonzo Ball (11/11/17) to post such minimums in a game. – 2:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pistons aren’t good, but they get a lot of putbacks & , in their wins, draw a bunch of fouls. After 3 straight wins & Denver in town Friday, this has trap game written all over it.
Oh, and Saddiq Bey is shooting 62.5% from 3 against Boston in his career
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 2:00 PM
Pistons aren’t good, but they get a lot of putbacks & , in their wins, draw a bunch of fouls. After 3 straight wins & Denver in town Friday, this has trap game written all over it.
Oh, and Saddiq Bey is shooting 62.5% from 3 against Boston in his career
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin William has made some really awesome passes today. I could see Mark Daigneault using J Will in the Al Horford role. Go back and watch Al Horford in OKC and see how often he was facilitating the offense in the high post. – 1:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Cade Cunningham to me on #Celtics: “They have a bunch of guys that want to defend, and offensively, they share the ball. (Tatum & Brown), two great offensive players as well, so you have to bring it against a team like that…last year, I wanted to be aggressive and impose myself” – 1:42 PM
