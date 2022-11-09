Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $25,519,905 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@RealBobManning
#Pistons in Boston tonight. Those were some fun games last year, and I’m a big fan of that young Detroit core despite their early struggles this year. Not sure #Celtics‘ offense will have much trouble with Detroit’s 29th-ranked defense. Burks questionable. Bagley doubtful. – 2:11 AM
@RealBobManning
Best P&R handler efficiency w/ at least 2.6 poss/game:
M. Smart – 1.42 points per possession
It’s been a rough shooting start to the year for the #Celtics‘ PG, but he’s passing the ball even better than last season w/ 23 AST SAT/MON. Read @CLNSMedia: clnsmedia.com/marcus-smart-a… – 1:40 AM