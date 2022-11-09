Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Pistons vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 9, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Boston Celtics are spending $25,519,905 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Boston
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
#Pistons in Boston tonight. Those were some fun games last year, and I’m a big fan of that young Detroit core despite their early struggles this year. Not sure #Celtics‘ offense will have much trouble with Detroit’s 29th-ranked defense. Burks questionable. Bagley doubtful. – 2:11 AM
Bobby Manning
@RealBobManning
Best P&R handler efficiency w/ at least 2.6 poss/game:
M. Smart – 1.42 points per possession
It’s been a rough shooting start to the year for the #Celtics‘ PG, but he’s passing the ball even better than last season w/ 23 AST SAT/MON. Read @CLNSMedia: clnsmedia.com/marcus-smart-a…1:40 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home