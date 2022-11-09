Rockets 46, Raptors 41: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (2-9) play against the Toronto Raptors (5-5) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Houston Rockets 46, Toronto Raptors 41 (Q2 05:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Despite one of the worst defensive quarters they’ve played in a long while, the Raptors are within 2. Why? How? Two letters: O.G.
Despite one of the worst defensive quarters they’ve played in a long while, the Raptors are within 2. Why? How? Two letters: O.G.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’m not clear if the Raps have improved defensively this quarter, or the Rockets started missing 3s. They did stop allowing a bunch of layups and dunks though, so that’s good. – 8:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ Bruno Fernando increases rehab pace but still not ready for return ift.tt/5JuisIC – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with nine points in 12 minutes, topping his total here last season when his 30-point scoring streak was snapped against the Raptors. – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have gone cold since the bench came in. A few nice plays on both ends from Nix and usual boards from Garuba, but Eason, Mathews and Gordon miss good looks. Smith will return. – 8:13 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1 done in the 6️⃣
Rockets: 37
Raptors: 29
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Well, it’s fitting to say the Raptors came out flat to start the game. – 8:08 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not a whole lot of defence being played right now – by the recently called out Precious Achiuwa, or anybody else for that matter. The 2-9 Houston Rockets shot 14-for-20 in the first quarter. 70%. SEVENTY. Raptors trail 37-29, and they’re lucky it’s not worse. – 8:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Rockets lead Raptors 37-29 after 1Q. Houston goes on a 15-9 run vs. Raptors bench. – 8:06 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 37, Raptors 29 after 1. Rockets hit road determined to avoid slow starts that had been such an issue. In the first three games of trip, they scored 34, 33, and 37 Q1 points. Not a whole lot of defense or defence early, though Martin with two more outstanding blocks. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
37-29 Rockets after an abhorrent defensive quarter. Getting beat in transition, getting beat off the dribble, getting beat every which way. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors basically got run out of the gym, Houston up 37-29 after a quarter – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The Rockets are just shredding Toronto’s defence
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
KJ Martin has been great as a help-side defender this season, especially when he is on the nail. He is good at impeding the roll man off of pick-and-roll, and still recovering to the weak-side shooter. Helps Sengun greatly in drop coverage when they play together. – 8:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lots of Barnes vs. Green possessions early (on switches on the Raptors’ end.) Barnes even directed teammates to get out of the way on one possession. Barnes muscled him on a drive, Green beat Barnes on another. Still, something to watch. – 7:58 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Raptors come out of the time out in a zone with traps. Rockets promptly turn it over. – 7:53 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets get to the first time out up 19-16 (with Anunoby going to the line) and making 6 of 7 shots. Start very similar to in Minnesota to start the trip. The subject of defense will come up during the time out. – 7:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Maybe Scottie learned that lefty take at his buddy Jalen Green’s basketball camp this summer! (Barnes was a guest counelor). – 7:50 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jabari Smith Jr. with more rebounds in first three minutes than he had all game in Orlando. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Went up strong with the second one, too. – 7:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets open with more of the ball movement they showed in Orlando. The test will be when the Raptors change up defenses and apply pressure, as Orlando did late and the Raptors are known to do. – 7:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raps. Rockets. I strongly feel the Rockets will lead by double digits at some point in the first half. – 7:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ Bruno Fernando increases rehab pace but still not ready for return houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting five in Toronto!
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Those boring old Raptors are starting VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Koloko again
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
If you’re at the game tonight, make sure y’all go check out the Indigenous Fusion Cuisine at section 308 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/76899XnBUX – 6:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Some pregame reading ICYMI this afternoon: After illness that left him ‘dead,’ Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. looks to get going again houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Not a ton of Raptors news pre-game but the tete a tete between Nick Nurse and Precious Achiuwa included no sugar coating,
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
None of Ousmane Dieng, Jaylin Williams, Eugene Omoruyi and Lindy Waters III will be active tonight after playing with the Blue this afternoon.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse said he had a 1-on-1 meeting Wednesday w/ Precious Achiuwa, and showed him some sub-par defensive clips, says he needs to be more consistent on that end to get up to the 25-30 min range he projected for him before the season (he’s at 21 now). “He just has to play better.” – 5:59 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“He needs to play better.” – Nick Nurse on Precious Achiuwa. Said he envisioned a bigger role for him. Needs to see PA execute defensively better. – 5:51 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Which team will be the first to use their coach’s challenge?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Birch (knee), Siakam (groin) remain out vs. Rockets. Justin Chamagnie (back soreness) is also out. – 3:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Game Night in the 6.
⏰ 6:30 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – After illness that left him ‘dead,’ Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. looks to get going again ift.tt/9IHM8KU – 3:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
In celebration of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary, NBA Canada, the Toronto Raptors and MLSE Foundation came together to refurbish a court in Sheguiandah, First Nation, Ontario. – 3:10 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Today #Rockets alumni and staff are joining men and women from local military organizations in sprucing up Pleasantville Elementary!
They are assisting with landscaping, curb painting, court repainting and library additions on the campus.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
After illness that left him ‘dead,’ Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. looks to get going again houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 2:39 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
KJ Martin’s Growth & Early Season Impact For Houston #Rockets youtu.be/EMa-PabDV9A – 2:07 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Introducing our Indigenous Heritage night artist, Joshua Mangeshig Pawis-Steckley! Learn more about his process and inspiration for the designs that he created for this special night.
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Just noticed O.G. Anunoby has jumped from +7,500 (1.3% chance) to win the Defensive Player of the Year in the preseason all the way to +1,500 (6.3% chance) and the fifth-best odds on @BodogCA. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fmckHlTDim – 1:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington played 23 games with Russell Westbrook in 2020 with the Houston Rockets, and he saw first hand how effective Russ can be in the right situation.
