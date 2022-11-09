Rockets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Houston Rockets are spending $68,622,720 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $24,646,776 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
