Rockets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Houston Rockets are spending $68,622,720 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $24,646,776 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 9, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: ATTSN-SW

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!