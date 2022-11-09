Scout: Kyrie Irving blew off Steve Nash's Nets play calls 10 times in one game

In the Nets’ Oct. 29 loss to the Pacers — one of the last games before Kyrie Irving was suspended — the All-Star guard didn’t just wave off the play called by then-coach Steve Nash. On 10 separate occasions, Nash called a specific play and the scout watched Irving do something entirely different. That wasn’t simple creativity, something to be expected from the uniquely electrifying All-Star. No, it was double-digit defiance. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the scout told The Post. “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that.”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This week’s podcast guest is the great Jeff Van Gundy.
We chat about:
* dropping out of Yale
* flirting with Jodie Foster
* Jeff’s take on the Knicks ten games into the 2022-23 season
* What Obi Toppin needs to do to earn more minutes from Thibs
* Kyrie
https://t.co/m8EBh84fyW pic.twitter.com/sf3bDjIcBw – 9:27 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charania on Irving: There are relationships that need to be sorted out, also in the locker room
sportando.basketball/en/charania-on… – 4:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Defiant Kyrie Irving blew off Steve Nash’s #Nets play calls 10 times in one game nypost.com/2022/11/08/def… via @nypostsports – 10:55 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Zach Collins: The fibular head is the proximal end (near the knee) of the outer lower leg bone. I have two other examples of non-displaced fractures of the fibular head in the NBA: Tyson Chandler and Steve Nash. The average time lost in these two cases is 22 games (48 days). – 10:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Kyrie:
“There are relationships that need to be sorted out, not only between Kyrie and management in the organization as far as the ownership, but also the locker room. He’s been away from the team for about a week now, so that is a big amount of time he’s been gone.” – 7:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
— Steph Curry
— Kyrie Irving
— Paolo Banchero
— Desmond Bane
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/xcCFT61RhZ – 7:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have “productive,” “understanding” meeting nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/08/kyr… – 7:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
So, I spent the past week trying to connect the dots of Kyrie Irving’s many conspiracy theories for @The Vertical.
Here’s where I landed: https://t.co/Vo9ExXTzyf pic.twitter.com/2IrM9iEXG3 – 6:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving meeting with Adam Silver paves way for ‘potential path forward’ #nets nypost.com/2022/11/08/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:40 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
ICYMI: Jaylen Brown says Players Association has issues with conditions Kyrie Irving must meet to return to #Nets bostonglobe.com/2022/11/07/spo… via @BostonGlobe – 5:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver (from @AP) apnews.com/article/225917… – 5:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Kyrie Irving met this morning and the sides had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward. – 4:53 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Nets status report vs. the Knicks Wednesday :
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 4:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Status Report for tomorrow night’s game vs. New York:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets status report for tomorrow night’s game vs. the Knicks:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT
#Nets #Knicks #NBA #NetsWorld – 3:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Knicks: Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Is Kyrie Irving done in Brooklyn?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams weighs in on Kyrie’s future with the Nets #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/xwD6RQ7ZkM – 3:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
ICYMI, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Kyrie Irving this morning off the heels of his suspension.
Be on the lookout for potential news there. – 1:18 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“I would love nothing more than to sit down w/Kyrie & discuss the similarities between our communities & how we can work to support each other…This is a time for love, not hate.”
Michael Dube views last week as an opportunity for growth/understanding: https://t.co/PfBOqo3F0Y pic.twitter.com/9SJKj9pEJ3 – 12:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
When will Kyrie return to the Nets?
Odds via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/HhABBxLqeu – 12:09 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Celtics star, NBPA VP Jaylen Brown says Kyrie Irving’s reinstatement requirements are too stringent nj.com/nets/2022/11/c… – 9:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant had made 62 straight free throws – his last miss was back when Steve Nash was coach – but missed a huge one with :05 left: “I got to make that. That’s the game. We’d probably still be playing right now.” #Nets – 1:52 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Jazz 115, Lakers 98. Utah is 15-28 from 3. And with that buzzer-beating 3, Rudy Gay has passed Steve Nash for 90th on the NBA’s all-time points list, with 17,388. – 11:56 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
League sources say there have been some “strong voices” urging Joe Tsai to back off the Nets’ intent to hire suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka as Steve Nash’s successor given the considerable turmoil Brooklyn has already faced this season.
More to come: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:09 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jeff Van Gundy is not a fan of the Nets parting ways with Steve Nash
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/6qitffW0ed – 11:10 AM
A source close to the situation told The Post that Nash was “technically the coach,” but that no matter what game plan he gave the Nets, “they did whatever they wanted.” Irving was not the only culprit. There were rampant busted coverages, including Ben Simmons letting a screener slip to the basket thinking Royce O’Neale would take him, though he didn’t. There was Kevin Durant fussing at Joe Harris after a made basket because he felt a pass should’ve come his way. Example after example of disarray. “They were the most dysfunctional team I’ve seen [in years],” another scout told The Post. -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving’s suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard. -via XXL Mag / November 9, 2022
Nick Cannon responded, “So in that same statement as, ‘Those are the tropes that dehumanize Jewish people,’ the same buck-breaking…” He was then cut short by Greenblatt and asked to define the term “buck-breaking.” “The slave masters would bring the buck, the one that gets out of line, so all the other slaves would see, lash after lash, show them the power to set an example,” Cannon explained. “This is what you must do to fall in line. So, when we see the six things that Kyrie must do to get his job back, that’s dehumanizing.” -via XXL Mag / November 9, 2022
