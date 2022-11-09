Sean Marks has not spoken to Kyrie Irving directly, no update on where things stand with his return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Sean Marks quote on whether or not he consulted Kevin Durant before promoting Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach. pic.twitter.com/pfgvTddlq8 – 6:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
“On the Kyrie front, when we have news to share and updates, we will do so at the appropriate time. As of now there is nothing to share.” pic.twitter.com/n1QjKRMwCf – 6:30 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets GM Sean Marks on naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach: “At this particular time, to be honest, we were going to have to find somebody better than JV in order for it not to be JV.” pic.twitter.com/zycq38oYX1 – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s an ongoing conversation with Sean Marks about adding someone to the staff. Adds no one from the current staff will be leaving. – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Vaughn, like Sean Marks, says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving. Said he was just focused on doing the immediate task of coaching the team, but said he could try to reach out now that he’s been named the coach on a full-time basis. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When asked about Kevin Durant’s input in Jacque Vaughn hire, Nets GM Sean Marks says ‘Kevin’s job here is to go out and play basketball and that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he enjoys to do. Let’s let him go and do that…that decision (Vaughn hiring) was not up to Kevin.’ – 5:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks would not comment on the rumors surrounding Ime Udoka.
Said there was an exhaustive search and they went with the best candidate. – 5:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks calls Jacque Vaughn a “catalyst” for this Nets team.
Says the players have been responding to and rallying around JV, which played a big role in the hiring. pic.twitter.com/nEJF9wBaLm – 5:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to promote Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach was not made by the Nets’ star. – 5:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks wouldn’t go into detail about why the #Nets opted against Ime Udoka. – 5:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says he still hasn’t spoken to Kyrie. He’s only spoken to his representatives. Marks says the organization will have an update on Kyrie when they are ready to give one. – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “At this particular time to be honest, we were gonna have to find somebody better than JV in order for it NOT to be JV.” #Nets – 5:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but hasn’t spoken directly to Irving, who is in the middle of a five-game team issued suspension. He said Nets will provide an update on Irving when they have one. – 5:41 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sean Marks declined to go into detail about why Ime Udoka is not the head coach – 5:41 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Sean Marks says he has no update on Kyrie Irving. @Nick Friedell asks if he has spoken to Irving and Marks says he hasn’t, but has spoken to Irving’s representatives. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but not Kyrie himself. Marks said there is no update on where things stand with Irving, who is serving a five-game suspension. – 5:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says there is no update on Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Said he has spoken with Kyrie’s representatives, but not him directly. – 5:40 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sean Marks said he still has not spoken to Kyrie – only his representatives. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives, but hasn’t spoken to Irving personally. Said “when there is information to share” on the Kyrie front, he and the Nets will share it. – 5:40 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sean Marks asked about Kyrie: “as of now there’s nothing to share.” Says he and Kyrie have not spoken since Kyrie was suspended – 5:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
GM Sean Marks said he’s talked with Kyrie Irving’s reps, but not the player himself. #Nets – 5:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Ime Udoka, Sean Marks declines to go into the specifics on why the Nets didn’t hire him. Sean Marks said he has no news on Kyrie Irving. Hasn’t spoken to Kyrie directly, only his representatives. – 5:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Sean Marks if the drama around the #Nets played a role in picking JV: “Finding somebody w/ some stability. (He’s) very stable, poised under pressure.
Gentleman: That’s who he is. He’s seen it all, he knows all of us. There’s a relationship here that he already has.” – 5:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks called Jacque Vaughn “the catalyst” sparking the Nets’ improved play in recent games. – 5:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets were going to have to find someone “better than JV” for Jacque Vaughn to not get the full-time coaching gig. – 5:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks will address the media at 5:30PM before tonight’s game. – 4:30 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
There is only one “best bet” for #Knicks–#Nets tonight on ESPN: Brooklyn fans will be outnumbered. As for Kyrie, my take is different, and is in this column, along with interesting wagering info related to tonight’s game: casino.org/news/brooklyn-… – 3:50 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
You can now listen to AND watch Frank and Scal every morning on the @NBA app!
Could Kevin Durant be traded to the Heat? Here’s how a phone call would go down with Pat Riley and Sean Marks 😂😂
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kyrie Irving is still listed as out tonight vs. the Knicks per the Nets PR Twitter:
Irving (team suspension) – OUT
Warren (left foot – injury recovery) – OUT
Watanabe (left ankle sprain) – OUT – 3:16 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The Q&A URBONUS episode with @Donatas Urbonas, @augis04 and @Ryxa41 for our BN+ members is here! 👌
• Kyrie Irving in the EuroLeague
• Another alarming call for Anadolu Efes
• Pablo Laso to Panathinaikos scenario
and more:
basketnews.com/news-180631-ky… – 2:51 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Among the factors that led Brooklyn to back off Ime Udoka per @Shams Charania:
“The short- and long-term question marks around the team’s ability to contend in the Eastern Conference as a result of the indefinite suspension of Irving.” – 1:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says Jacque Vaughn is the ‘clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.’ Nets named Vaughn permanent head coach today: pic.twitter.com/pbSPIt2qoa – 12:25 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach, dropping interim & other candidates. Always thought he deserved a chance. GM Sean Marks statement: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness & knowledge of our team & organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group …” – 12:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e – 12:17 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This week’s podcast guest is the great Jeff Van Gundy.
We chat about:
* dropping out of Yale
* flirting with Jodie Foster
* Jeff’s take on the Knicks ten games into the 2022-23 season
* What Obi Toppin needs to do to earn more minutes from Thibs
* Kyrie
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Charania on Irving: There are relationships that need to be sorted out, also in the locker room
sportando.basketball/en/charania-on… – 4:57 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Defiant Kyrie Irving blew off Steve Nash’s #Nets play calls 10 times in one game nypost.com/2022/11/08/def… via @nypostsports – 10:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Shams on Kyrie:
“There are relationships that need to be sorted out, not only between Kyrie and management in the organization as far as the ownership, but also the locker room. He’s been away from the team for about a week now, so that is a big amount of time he’s been gone.” – 7:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4:
— Steph Curry
— Kyrie Irving
— Paolo Banchero
— Desmond Bane
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving, Adam Silver have “productive,” “understanding” meeting nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/08/kyr… – 7:12 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
So, I spent the past week trying to connect the dots of Kyrie Irving’s many conspiracy theories for @The Vertical.
Here’s where I landed: https://t.co/Vo9ExXTzyf pic.twitter.com/2IrM9iEXG3 – 6:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving meeting with Adam Silver paves way for ‘potential path forward’ #nets nypost.com/2022/11/08/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:40 PM
Brian Lewis: Jacque Vaughn still hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving. Thought, as an assistant, it was outside his “boundaries.” That could change now. #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / November 9, 2022
Ian Begley: The most recent injury report posted on the NBA’s media site lists Kyrie Irving as out for tonight’s Knicks game due to team suspension. So at the moment, there is no change in Irving’s status. The injury report on Nets’ Instagram account notes statuses only for injured players. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 9, 2022
In the Nets’ Oct. 29 loss to the Pacers — one of the last games before Kyrie Irving was suspended — the All-Star guard didn’t just wave off the play called by then-coach Steve Nash. On 10 separate occasions, Nash called a specific play and the scout watched Irving do something entirely different. That wasn’t simple creativity, something to be expected from the uniquely electrifying All-Star. No, it was double-digit defiance. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” the scout told The Post. “Nash would call something, and he’d run the opposite. I’ve never seen anything like that.” -via New York Post / November 9, 2022
