Sean Marks on Jacque Vaughn hiring: 'Decision was not up to Kevin Durant'

Kristian Winfield: “That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).” Sean Marks said he wants KD to focus on basketball and said the decision to hire Jacque Vaughn was not made by the Nets’ star.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Quick timeout for Jacque Vaughn after the Knicks start the second quarter on a 5-0 run including a wide-open three for Evan Fournier. Timeout came 44 seconds into the second quarter. JV is not playing around. #Nets #NetsWorld #NBA – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead Knicks, 38-22, after the first quarter, which is as impressive a start to a game as this team has had all season. Kevin Durant has 11 and Julius Randle has 15, but only 2 other Knicks players have scored, while every Nets starter has scored + 2 bench players. – 8:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Knicks 38-22. Knicks shot 35 percent from the field. Kevin Durant has 11 points and six assists. Edmond Sumner has three 3s. Nets with just one turnover that quarter. Forced three for eight points. Can’t ask for much more. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant and Julius Randle are going at each other, and it’s all smiles. This is a cool showdown to watch. Can’t wait for the fourth to come. – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
KD was spinning and shooting from a squat in his warm-up routine 🌀
KD was spinning and shooting from a squat in his warm-up routine 🌀
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not sure what Kevin Durant said to Julius Randle; but judging by how they both laughed after Durant made a contested three, KD probably called his shot. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets’ second unit right now is: Durant, O’Neale, Thomas, Simmons and Curry. – 8:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets lead Knicks by 14 with five minutes to play in the first quarter. Kevin Durant already has five assists. Nets have eight assists on their first nine made field goals. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn: Couldn’t have asked for a better start to this one. The Nets’ lead ballooned to 16 in the first quarter and they lead the Knicks 24-10 at the 4:42 mark. Edmond Sumner has 9 points on 3/3 3PT and was fired up after hitting a corner 3. – 8:02 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
As Nets-Knicks tip off:
Kevin Durant has won 12 straight vs. the Knicks, dating to his OKC days.
His winning streak is so long that I was in my 30s last time he lost to the Knicks. I’ll be 50 next year. – 7:46 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving, does not address Ime Udoka’s candidacy for coaching job
Nets GM Sean Marks hasn’t talked to Kyrie Irving, does not address Ime Udoka’s candidacy for coaching job
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Knicks tips shortly. Jacque Vaughn’s first game as head coach, no interim title attached. Can the Nets keep the improved play up? No Yuta, and Ben Simmons is coming off the bench again. Let’s see how it goes. – 7:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Knicks: Sumner, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will continue to start over Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will continue to start in place of Ben Simmons. Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris and Nic Claxton will also start against the Knicks. – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Full Sean Marks quote on whether or not he consulted Kevin Durant before promoting Jacque Vaughn to full-time head coach. pic.twitter.com/pfgvTddlq8 – 6:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
Sean Marks says he has not spoken with Kyrie directly since announcing his suspension:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on being named HC:
“It means a lot. I played for this organization, I’ve been here 7 years. Really been hopefully a loyal servant along the way. Now I get to serve in a different capacity and looking forward to it.”
Jacque Vaughn on being named HC:
“It means a lot. I played for this organization, I’ve been here 7 years. Really been hopefully a loyal servant along the way. Now I get to serve in a different capacity and looking forward to it.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn on his hiring after being passed over for Steve Nash in 2020 then being chosen amid Ime Udoka rumors this season:
Jacque Vaughn on his hiring after being passed over for Steve Nash in 2020 then being chosen amid Ime Udoka rumors this season:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate in the minds of elections right now, but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might not have been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it can all work out. So, off we go.” pic.twitter.com/XHDXUVo5Gp – 6:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his sprained ankle today, and Jacque Vaughn said the injury wasn’t as severe as expected. Said he misses Yuta and that the team could have used him in their loss to the Mavericks. #NetsWorld #NBA – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he’s got a better beard than Thibs. Catch the Nets/Knicks rivalry fever. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s an ongoing conversation with Sean Marks about adding someone to the staff. Adds no one from the current staff will be leaving. – 5:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:
“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”
Jacque Vaughn after being introduced as the full time head coach:
“I told my wife I wasn’t her first choice either.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI on his ankle today and called the injury “not severe”. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe had an MRI today. Came back clean, hope he’s back in a few days. – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Vaughn, like Sean Marks, says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie Irving. Said he was just focused on doing the immediate task of coaching the team, but said he could try to reach out now that he’s been named the coach on a full-time basis. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he has not talked to Kyrie Irving. Wasn’t sure it was his place given the uncertainty he had as interim coach. Adds that could change now that’s he’s got the full-time gig. – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on getting #Nets gig: “I guess I was the was the ‘write in’ candidate in the minds of elections right now; but I’m ok with that. I said to my wife, I might’ve not been her first choice and we’ve been together 20 years, so it could all work out. So off we go.” #NBA – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
When asked about Kevin Durant’s input in Jacque Vaughn hire, Nets GM Sean Marks says ‘Kevin’s job here is to go out and play basketball and that’s what he wants to do. That’s what he enjoys to do. Let’s let him go and do that…that decision (Vaughn hiring) was not up to Kevin.’ – 5:48 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Jacque Vaughn on Nets first targeting Ime Udoka: “I said to my wife I might not have been her first choice but we’ve been together twenty years, so, you know, it could all work out.” pic.twitter.com/RLMcUUP24Z – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate.”
Jacque Vaughn: “I guess I was the write-in candidate.”
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks would not comment on the rumors surrounding Ime Udoka.
Sean Marks would not comment on the rumors surrounding Ime Udoka.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks calls Jacque Vaughn a “catalyst” for this Nets team.
Sean Marks calls Jacque Vaughn a “catalyst” for this Nets team.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks wouldn’t go into detail about why the #Nets opted against Ime Udoka. – 5:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
“That decision was not up to Kevin (Durant).”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says he still hasn’t spoken to Kyrie. He’s only spoken to his representatives. Marks says the organization will have an update on Kyrie when they are ready to give one. – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks: “At this particular time to be honest, we were gonna have to find somebody better than JV in order for it NOT to be JV.” #Nets – 5:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but hasn’t spoken directly to Irving, who is in the middle of a five-game team issued suspension. He said Nets will provide an update on Irving when they have one. – 5:41 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sean Marks declined to go into detail about why Ime Udoka is not the head coach – 5:41 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Sean Marks says he has no update on Kyrie Irving. @Nick Friedell asks if he has spoken to Irving and Marks says he hasn’t, but has spoken to Irving’s representatives. – 5:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives but not Kyrie himself. Marks said there is no update on where things stand with Irving, who is serving a five-game suspension. – 5:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks says there is no update on Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Sean Marks says there is no update on Kyrie Irving’s suspension.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Sean Marks said he still has not spoken to Kyrie – only his representatives. – 5:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sean Marks says he’s spoken to Kyrie Irving’s representatives, but hasn’t spoken to Irving personally. Said “when there is information to share” on the Kyrie front, he and the Nets will share it. – 5:40 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Sean Marks asked about Kyrie: “as of now there’s nothing to share.” Says he and Kyrie have not spoken since Kyrie was suspended – 5:40 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
GM Sean Marks said he’s talked with Kyrie Irving’s reps, but not the player himself. #Nets – 5:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about Ime Udoka, Sean Marks declines to go into the specifics on why the Nets didn’t hire him. Sean Marks said he has no news on Kyrie Irving. Hasn’t spoken to Kyrie directly, only his representatives. – 5:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
I asked Sean Marks if the drama around the #Nets played a role in picking JV: “Finding somebody w/ some stability. (He’s) very stable, poised under pressure.
I asked Sean Marks if the drama around the #Nets played a role in picking JV: “Finding somebody w/ some stability. (He’s) very stable, poised under pressure.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sean Marks called Jacque Vaughn “the catalyst” sparking the Nets’ improved play in recent games. – 5:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets were going to have to find someone “better than JV” for Jacque Vaughn to not get the full-time coaching gig. – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets tapped Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s official replacement today. Joe Harris called Vaughn “a great coach” and said he’s “fine-tuned what his approach is” since coaching the Nets in the Bubble.
The Nets tapped Jacque Vaughn as Steve Nash’s official replacement today. Joe Harris called Vaughn “a great coach” and said he’s “fine-tuned what his approach is” since coaching the Nets in the Bubble.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks will address the media at 5:30PM before tonight’s game. – 4:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
You can now listen to AND watch Frank and Scal every morning on the @NBA app!
Could Kevin Durant be traded to the Heat? Here’s how a phone call would go down with Pat Riley and Sean Marks 😂😂
You can now listen to AND watch Frank and Scal every morning on the @NBA app!
Could Kevin Durant be traded to the Heat? Here’s how a phone call would go down with Pat Riley and Sean Marks 😂😂
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
Did you know that Allen Iverson has the fifth-best average rating in NBA 2K history?
Only LeBron, Kobe, Tim Duncan and KD ahead of him.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets pivoted from Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach amid backlash and reported doubts of their ability to contend.
The Nets pivoted from Ime Udoka to Jacque Vaughn as their next head coach amid backlash and reported doubts of their ability to contend.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Did the Nets make the right call with Jacque Vaughn? Can Vaughn help Brooklyn turn its season around. @TheCrossover staff weighs in on the Nets new head coach si.com/nba/2022/11/09… – 3:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets name Jacque Vaughn as head coach newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:55 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
Jacque Vaughn is the new head coach of the Nets!
🏀@Shams Charania explains how it could have been different if none of the Kyrie drama occurred #NetsWorld
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn becomes the NBA’s 16th active Black head coach. – 2:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Brooklyn Nets Name Jacque Vaughn Head Coach sportando.basketball/en/brooklyn-ne… – 1:56 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.
The Nets officially named Jacque Vaughn head coach on Wednesday.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
With the permanent hiring of Jacque Vaughn, the NBA now has 17 head coaches of color (16 black), the highest number in league history. Previous highs occurred in 2012-13 and the end of last season – 1:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
The Brooklyn Nets hire Jacque Vaughn, move on from potential hire of Ime Udoka after a series of factors that were the result of the due diligence process. More details at @TheAthletic:
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
A thought: With Jacque Vaughn getting the full-time gig, it opens up a spot on the Nets’ coaching staff. Does someone come in/get bumped up to address one of the team’s current on-court issues? – 12:53 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/09/net… – 12:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets make Jacque Vaughn coach, decide against Udoka pursuit (from @AP) apnews.com/article/e72b51… – 12:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Brooklyn Nets remove interim tag off Jacque Vaughn #NBA
Brooklyn Nets remove interim tag off Jacque Vaughn #NBA
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Nets this season:
— KD averaging 31 on 52%
— Simmons averaging 6/6/7 on 43%
— Kyrie suspended
— 4-7 record (2-7 vs .500 teams)
— Rockets own their first round picks in next 5 drafts
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says Jacque Vaughn is the ‘clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.’ Nets named Vaughn permanent head coach today: pic.twitter.com/pbSPIt2qoa – 12:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Ime Udoka in Brooklyn. Job goes to Jacque Vaughn, who so far has proven both times he’s had it that he could be the right man for it. – 12:25 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.
Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.
I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM
Nice few days for former Jazz point guards.
Jacque Vaughn named head coach of the Nets and UC Davis coach Jim Les beats Cal, 75-65.
I mention this mostly because they were two of the best guys I covered, back in the day, and it’s great to see them have success. – 12:21 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#Nets name Jacque Vaughn head coach, dropping interim & other candidates. Always thought he deserved a chance. GM Sean Marks statement: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness & knowledge of our team & organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group …” – 12:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Said Sean Marks of Jacque Vaughn hiring: “Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team and organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward.” pic.twitter.com/5jBCNEZ14e – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great day for Jacque Vaughn, who had been passed over for the Nets job the first time for Steve Nash. The Nets have clearly responded to JV. Now he gets an opportunity to win big. – 12:17 PM
Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. A look at Mexico City as future NBA expansion site (complete with some terrible off hand math by pod host) & why Jacque Vaughn has earned the chance to coach Nets (w/@Marc J. Spears) spoti.fi/3Ei2qEq – 12:16 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A bubble and bamboo: How Jacque Vaughn hopes to coach Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, @The Athletic theathletic.com/1956872/2020/0… – 12:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Guess the Udoka thing wasn’t a done deal. Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn, who is 2-2, is there next coach. Nets’ reported plan to hire Ime Udoka as coach felt like a punch in the gut to women newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 12:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Nets do not hire Ime Udoka, taking the interim tag off of Jacque Vaughn: pic.twitter.com/3epo5UYYwr – 12:11 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Nets have backed off their pursuit of Ime Udoka… They just announced Jacque Vaughn is officially their new head coach – 12:11 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets could, and should, have just rolled with Jacque Vaughn after the bubble. – 12:11 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. He had been their interim after Steve Nash was fired last week. pic.twitter.com/ytzGSO6BRi – 12:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. Not interim, but head coach.
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn head coach. Thus ends the Ime Udoka saga. pic.twitter.com/mDkZCkyzCw – 12:10 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Nets name Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per team announcement: pic.twitter.com/SrigH8uIKj – 12:09 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets just announced that Jacque Vaughn is going to be their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets say they’ve named Jacque Vaughn their new head coach. No more interim tag. – 12:09 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The Nets have officially made Jacque Vaughn their head coach. – 12:09 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Nets announce they are officially naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach and removing the interim tag – 12:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
The Brooklyn Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Nets say they have named Jacque Vaughn as their new head coach. – 12:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn their head coach, per the team. – 12:08 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach, team says. – 12:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Breaking: The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as head coach. – 12:08 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Brooklyn Nets have named Jacque Vaughn as their head coach. – 12:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Errick McCollum thinks the Pelicans shouldn’t trade for Kevin Durant 🚫✋️ pic.twitter.com/GP4vhKmKTR – 6:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic is just toying with KD’s mind 😳
Luka Doncic is just toying with KD’s mind 😳
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up? – Coaching hire will be a tell. If the team continues to struggle, do they get to the Feb trade deadline without another KD trade demand?
Latest @BleacherReport Is It Time for the Brooklyn Nets to Blow It Up? – Coaching hire will be a tell. If the team continues to struggle, do they get to the Feb trade deadline without another KD trade demand?
Michael Scotto: Nets GM Sean Marks on naming Jacque Vaughn as head coach: “At this particular time, to be honest, we were going to have to find somebody better than JV in order for it not to be JV.” pic.twitter.com/zycq38oYX1 -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / November 9, 2022
